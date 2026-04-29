LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model
Patent-Pending Agricultural AI Enters Phase 2 Growth After Reporting Developer Demand Across GitHub, npm, and Clawhub
Conyers, GA, April 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LeafEngines™, developer of SoilSidekick Pro® and a universal, offline environmental and geospatial intelligence platform, today announced that it has reached a developer inflection point marked by strong multi-channel engagement metrics and a revised internal revenue projection model. The data, drawn from GitHub clone activity, npm package downloads, and Clawhub marketplace installs, reflects early adoption of the company's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server within the agricultural AI and environmental intelligence category.
The announcement coincides with LeafEngines™’ Phase 2 activation — a transition from technical infrastructure deployment to inbound conversion and B2B pipeline generation — and reflects the company's completion of Phase 1 milestones, including listing on the MCP Registry, Claude Desktop discoverability, npm package publication, and inclusion in the Linux Foundation Agentic AI ecosystem.
"The bottleneck is no longer discovery — it is conversion. The 576% clone-to-view ratio suggests that the developers finding LeafEngines are arriving with a high level of intent to build, not just browse." — LeafEngines Leadership
Multi-Channel Engagement Across Three Developer Surfaces
LeafEngines reports active engagement across three distribution channels, each representing a different type of user action. The company states that the composite data has informed a revised internal revenue model compared with its earlier single-channel baseline.
Github Clones
1,106 14-day total | 79/day | 553/week
98 unique cloners | 56% sourced from Reddit
NPM Downloads
821 per week | 117/day
Includes Claude Desktop auto-install (npx), CI/CD pipelines, and manual installs
Clawhub Installs
125 total | Early adoption phase
Marketplace installs requiring credential configuration
The company said the 576% clone-to-view ratio is one of the most notable signals in the dataset. LeafEngines interprets this as an indication that many users may be accessing the repository through direct links, bookmarks, and community shares rather than casual browsing.
Of particular note, LeafEngines reports that 56% of GitHub clone traffic was sourced from Reddit, following what the company states were 7,000+ organic Reddit views in under 72 hours during Phase 1. The company views this as an indication that technically engaged users are finding the project through community discussion and arriving with familiarity with the problem domain.
Revised Revenue Model
The original revenue model was based on a single data point: 755 MCP Registry downloads in 48 hours. The updated internal model is based on 1,383 combined weekly engagements across GitHub, Clawhub, and npm, weighted by channel-specific assumptions developed by the company.
According to LeafEngines, the updated model reflects confirmed activity across three channels and a structurally broader baseline than the company's earlier single-channel model. The company views the 98 unique cloners in 14 days as a near-term pool of prospective users.
MCP Ecosystem Presence
LeafEngines™ said it achieved these engagement metrics without paid acquisition. The company states that its listing on the MCP Registry supports discovery inside developer environments such as Claude Desktop, Cursor, and Zed, while helping reduce customer acquisition costs.
LeafEngines also cites broader growth in the MCP ecosystem and states that it is among the early agricultural and environmental intelligence servers participating in that ecosystem.
According to the company, its MCP Registry listing is active, Claude Desktop discoverability and npx-based installation are active, its npm package is published and active, its inclusion in the Linux Foundation Agentic AI ecosystem has been confirmed, and Phase 2 conversion operations are underway.
Competitive Position
LeafEngines operates at the intersection of agricultural AI, agentic AI, and offline geospatial intelligence. The company states that its platform is supported by two patent-pending innovations.
LeafEngines further states that its offline-first architecture may have applications in both commercial agriculture and other GPS-challenged operating environments.
The 98 Unique Cloners
The company says the 98 unique GitHub cloners in the past 14 days represent developers who have actively cloned the public repository for evaluation or integration purposes.
LeafEngines reports that 56% of this group arrived via Reddit and says its Phase 2 focus is to move interested users through the following offering tiers:
Free Tier (100 calls/month) — Zero-friction entry for Claude Desktop users and developer evaluators
Starter ($149/month) — Intended for AI/MCP developers and serious hobbyists
Pro ($499/month) — Intended for agricultural consultants, environmental analysts, and field operations teams
Enterprise (custom pricing) — Intended for AgTech ISVs, white-label farm management providers, defense contractors, and OEM hardware integrators
Patent-Pending Architecture
At the core of the LeafEngines™ platform is a three-tier offline-first positioning architecture covered by U.S. Patent Applications. The company describes the system as follows:
Tier 1 — GPS Active: Standard geospatial tracking with full accuracy
Tier 2 — IMU/Sensor Fusion Dead-Reckoning: On GPS signal loss, the local Gemma AI model activates adaptive stride estimation and uncertainty gating to maintain continuous positioning
Tier 3 — Manual Seeded Fallback: Preserves relative data fidelity when sensors fail, helping prevent inaccurate geotags from entering enterprise databases
LeafEngines says its uncertainty gating module is designed to help prevent low-confidence positional data from being written into downstream systems.
The company also states that aspects of this architecture may be relevant to GPS-denied navigation use cases.
LeafEngines said Phase 2 conversion operations are now underway.
About LeafEngines™ and SoilSidekick Pro®
LeafEngines™ is the developer of SoilSidekick Pro® and describes it as a universal, offline environmental and geospatial intelligence platform.
The platform includes four proprietary algorithmic components focused on hierarchical data management, environmental impact assessment, geospatial analytics, and planting optimization, and the company states it is currently piloting with UGA Extension and Grand Farms.
LeafEngines™ describes its SDK as a modality-agnostic environmental intelligence layer designed to work with pathogen-detection systems, millimeter-wave sensors, soil probes, UAV imagery, and satellite data. The company says the platform is designed to fuse multi-modal signals into interpretable, auditable insights that can run fully offline at the edge.
LeafEngines™ said it is listed on the Model Context Protocol Registry and included in the Linux Foundation Agentic AI ecosystem.
Media & Partnership Contact
LeafEngines™ | sales@leafengines.com |
SDK licensing, OEM integration partnerships, SBIR teaming, and enterprise API inquiries welcome.
Forward-Looking Statement Notice: This release contains forward-looking statements, including internal revenue projections and growth assumptions based on company-reported engagement data. Actual results may differ materially. Patent applications are pending; no patent has been granted.
The announcement coincides with LeafEngines™’ Phase 2 activation — a transition from technical infrastructure deployment to inbound conversion and B2B pipeline generation — and reflects the company's completion of Phase 1 milestones, including listing on the MCP Registry, Claude Desktop discoverability, npm package publication, and inclusion in the Linux Foundation Agentic AI ecosystem.
"The bottleneck is no longer discovery — it is conversion. The 576% clone-to-view ratio suggests that the developers finding LeafEngines are arriving with a high level of intent to build, not just browse." — LeafEngines Leadership
Multi-Channel Engagement Across Three Developer Surfaces
LeafEngines reports active engagement across three distribution channels, each representing a different type of user action. The company states that the composite data has informed a revised internal revenue model compared with its earlier single-channel baseline.
Github Clones
1,106 14-day total | 79/day | 553/week
98 unique cloners | 56% sourced from Reddit
NPM Downloads
821 per week | 117/day
Includes Claude Desktop auto-install (npx), CI/CD pipelines, and manual installs
Clawhub Installs
125 total | Early adoption phase
Marketplace installs requiring credential configuration
The company said the 576% clone-to-view ratio is one of the most notable signals in the dataset. LeafEngines interprets this as an indication that many users may be accessing the repository through direct links, bookmarks, and community shares rather than casual browsing.
Of particular note, LeafEngines reports that 56% of GitHub clone traffic was sourced from Reddit, following what the company states were 7,000+ organic Reddit views in under 72 hours during Phase 1. The company views this as an indication that technically engaged users are finding the project through community discussion and arriving with familiarity with the problem domain.
Revised Revenue Model
The original revenue model was based on a single data point: 755 MCP Registry downloads in 48 hours. The updated internal model is based on 1,383 combined weekly engagements across GitHub, Clawhub, and npm, weighted by channel-specific assumptions developed by the company.
According to LeafEngines, the updated model reflects confirmed activity across three channels and a structurally broader baseline than the company's earlier single-channel model. The company views the 98 unique cloners in 14 days as a near-term pool of prospective users.
MCP Ecosystem Presence
LeafEngines™ said it achieved these engagement metrics without paid acquisition. The company states that its listing on the MCP Registry supports discovery inside developer environments such as Claude Desktop, Cursor, and Zed, while helping reduce customer acquisition costs.
LeafEngines also cites broader growth in the MCP ecosystem and states that it is among the early agricultural and environmental intelligence servers participating in that ecosystem.
According to the company, its MCP Registry listing is active, Claude Desktop discoverability and npx-based installation are active, its npm package is published and active, its inclusion in the Linux Foundation Agentic AI ecosystem has been confirmed, and Phase 2 conversion operations are underway.
Competitive Position
LeafEngines operates at the intersection of agricultural AI, agentic AI, and offline geospatial intelligence. The company states that its platform is supported by two patent-pending innovations.
LeafEngines further states that its offline-first architecture may have applications in both commercial agriculture and other GPS-challenged operating environments.
The 98 Unique Cloners
The company says the 98 unique GitHub cloners in the past 14 days represent developers who have actively cloned the public repository for evaluation or integration purposes.
LeafEngines reports that 56% of this group arrived via Reddit and says its Phase 2 focus is to move interested users through the following offering tiers:
Free Tier (100 calls/month) — Zero-friction entry for Claude Desktop users and developer evaluators
Starter ($149/month) — Intended for AI/MCP developers and serious hobbyists
Pro ($499/month) — Intended for agricultural consultants, environmental analysts, and field operations teams
Enterprise (custom pricing) — Intended for AgTech ISVs, white-label farm management providers, defense contractors, and OEM hardware integrators
Patent-Pending Architecture
At the core of the LeafEngines™ platform is a three-tier offline-first positioning architecture covered by U.S. Patent Applications. The company describes the system as follows:
Tier 1 — GPS Active: Standard geospatial tracking with full accuracy
Tier 2 — IMU/Sensor Fusion Dead-Reckoning: On GPS signal loss, the local Gemma AI model activates adaptive stride estimation and uncertainty gating to maintain continuous positioning
Tier 3 — Manual Seeded Fallback: Preserves relative data fidelity when sensors fail, helping prevent inaccurate geotags from entering enterprise databases
LeafEngines says its uncertainty gating module is designed to help prevent low-confidence positional data from being written into downstream systems.
The company also states that aspects of this architecture may be relevant to GPS-denied navigation use cases.
LeafEngines said Phase 2 conversion operations are now underway.
About LeafEngines™ and SoilSidekick Pro®
LeafEngines™ is the developer of SoilSidekick Pro® and describes it as a universal, offline environmental and geospatial intelligence platform.
The platform includes four proprietary algorithmic components focused on hierarchical data management, environmental impact assessment, geospatial analytics, and planting optimization, and the company states it is currently piloting with UGA Extension and Grand Farms.
LeafEngines™ describes its SDK as a modality-agnostic environmental intelligence layer designed to work with pathogen-detection systems, millimeter-wave sensors, soil probes, UAV imagery, and satellite data. The company says the platform is designed to fuse multi-modal signals into interpretable, auditable insights that can run fully offline at the edge.
LeafEngines™ said it is listed on the Model Context Protocol Registry and included in the Linux Foundation Agentic AI ecosystem.
Media & Partnership Contact
LeafEngines™ | sales@leafengines.com |
SDK licensing, OEM integration partnerships, SBIR teaming, and enterprise API inquiries welcome.
Forward-Looking Statement Notice: This release contains forward-looking statements, including internal revenue projections and growth assumptions based on company-reported engagement data. Actual results may differ materially. Patent applications are pending; no patent has been granted.
Contact
Vision Associates LLCContact
Reginald Rice
770-826-1143
soilsidekickpro.com
Reginald Rice
770-826-1143
soilsidekickpro.com
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