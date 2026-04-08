Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast Expands Global Reach Through Authentic Combat Sports Media and Brand Partnerships
Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast grows its global audience, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through authentic content, industry insight, and brand collaborations.
Scottsdale, AZ, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast is gaining recognition as one of the most consistent and authentic voices in the global Muay Thai community, connecting fighters, coaches, and fans through in-depth conversations and industry insight.
With over 200 podcast episodes and a growing international audience, the show has become a trusted platform for those actively involved in the sport. The podcast reaches more than 67,000 members across its community and has generated millions of video views across digital platforms, positioning it as a valuable media channel within the combat sports industry.
Hosted by Jonathan Puu, a Muay Thai gym owner, former fighter, and licensed ring official with experience officiating over 3,000 bouts, the podcast offers a unique perspective rooted in real-world experience. Episodes feature conversations with fighters, coaches, gym owners, and industry leaders from around the world, with a strong focus on authenticity and cultural preservation.
Listeners consistently highlight the podcast’s depth and credibility. One reviewer described it as “refreshing to listen to real people with real experience in Muay Thai,” while others emphasize its ability to provide both entertainment and education for practitioners at all levels.
The podcast’s audience spans multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, and Thailand, with strong listenership in major combat sports hubs such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Melbourne, Singapore, Ventura, and Bangkok.
As the platform continues to grow, the Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast is expanding its partnership opportunities, offering brands access to a highly engaged audience of fighters, gym owners, and combat sports enthusiasts. Partnership opportunities include podcast integrations, social media collaborations, and custom content campaigns designed to align with the culture of the sport.
“Our audience isn’t passive,” says Puu. “They train, compete, travel, and invest in the sport. That’s what makes this platform valuable for the right partners.”
The Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast is available on Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.
About Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast
The Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast is a long-running Muay Thai podcast dedicated to sharing authentic conversations with fighters, coaches, and leaders in the sport. With over 200 episodes and a global audience, the platform focuses on education, culture, and the continued growth of Muay Thai worldwide.
With over 200 podcast episodes and a growing international audience, the show has become a trusted platform for those actively involved in the sport. The podcast reaches more than 67,000 members across its community and has generated millions of video views across digital platforms, positioning it as a valuable media channel within the combat sports industry.
Hosted by Jonathan Puu, a Muay Thai gym owner, former fighter, and licensed ring official with experience officiating over 3,000 bouts, the podcast offers a unique perspective rooted in real-world experience. Episodes feature conversations with fighters, coaches, gym owners, and industry leaders from around the world, with a strong focus on authenticity and cultural preservation.
Listeners consistently highlight the podcast’s depth and credibility. One reviewer described it as “refreshing to listen to real people with real experience in Muay Thai,” while others emphasize its ability to provide both entertainment and education for practitioners at all levels.
The podcast’s audience spans multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, and Thailand, with strong listenership in major combat sports hubs such as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Melbourne, Singapore, Ventura, and Bangkok.
As the platform continues to grow, the Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast is expanding its partnership opportunities, offering brands access to a highly engaged audience of fighters, gym owners, and combat sports enthusiasts. Partnership opportunities include podcast integrations, social media collaborations, and custom content campaigns designed to align with the culture of the sport.
“Our audience isn’t passive,” says Puu. “They train, compete, travel, and invest in the sport. That’s what makes this platform valuable for the right partners.”
The Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast is available on Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.
About Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast
The Pu’u Muay Thai Podcast is a long-running Muay Thai podcast dedicated to sharing authentic conversations with fighters, coaches, and leaders in the sport. With over 200 episodes and a global audience, the platform focuses on education, culture, and the continued growth of Muay Thai worldwide.
Contact
Pu’u Muay Thai PodcastContact
Jonathan Puu
805-456-3316
podcast.puumuaythai.com
Jonathan Puu
805-456-3316
podcast.puumuaythai.com
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