DASHcast Podcast Expands to All Major Streaming Platforms, Amplifying Real Estate Conversations Nationwide
Raleigh, NC, April 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DASH Carolina announces the full-scale distribution of its flagship podcast, DASHcast, now available across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, and full video episodes on YouTube.
With this expansion, DASHcast is positioned to reach a broader audience of real estate professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders seeking real conversations around performance, growth, and navigating an evolving market.
Hosted by Courtney LaMotte, Jason Gardze, Zac Campbell, and Derrick Taylor, each host brings a distinct voice and perspective to the conversation—creating a dynamic platform that reflects the diversity of thought, strategy, and experience within today’s real estate industry. Together, they deliver a unique tone that blends insight, education, and real-world application, while featuring industry-related guests who are actively shaping the market.
From lead conversion and production strategy to mindset, discipline, and long-term business development, DASHcast provides unfiltered, relevant conversations designed for those serious about growth.
“This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a platform for real conversations that reflect what’s actually happening in the market right now,” said Jason Gardze. “Expanding across all major platforms allows us to meet people where they are and continue building momentum.”
The move marks a significant step in DASH’s broader media strategy, leveraging content to drive connection, visibility, and industry influence.
New episodes of DASHcast are released weekly and are now accessible anytime, anywhere.
Listen and watch now:
https://open.spotify.com/show/7fd63093qHEhr4560Z2ZMo?si=0m1peWH1QtqBnqNpJHaOpQ
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dashcast-podcast/id1884023149
https://youtu.be/MQLSKTtYIRQ?si=QLUxijbt6wbwc1RK
Media Contact:
Renee Mangum
With this expansion, DASHcast is positioned to reach a broader audience of real estate professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders seeking real conversations around performance, growth, and navigating an evolving market.
Hosted by Courtney LaMotte, Jason Gardze, Zac Campbell, and Derrick Taylor, each host brings a distinct voice and perspective to the conversation—creating a dynamic platform that reflects the diversity of thought, strategy, and experience within today’s real estate industry. Together, they deliver a unique tone that blends insight, education, and real-world application, while featuring industry-related guests who are actively shaping the market.
From lead conversion and production strategy to mindset, discipline, and long-term business development, DASHcast provides unfiltered, relevant conversations designed for those serious about growth.
“This isn’t just a podcast—it’s a platform for real conversations that reflect what’s actually happening in the market right now,” said Jason Gardze. “Expanding across all major platforms allows us to meet people where they are and continue building momentum.”
The move marks a significant step in DASH’s broader media strategy, leveraging content to drive connection, visibility, and industry influence.
New episodes of DASHcast are released weekly and are now accessible anytime, anywhere.
Listen and watch now:
https://open.spotify.com/show/7fd63093qHEhr4560Z2ZMo?si=0m1peWH1QtqBnqNpJHaOpQ
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dashcast-podcast/id1884023149
https://youtu.be/MQLSKTtYIRQ?si=QLUxijbt6wbwc1RK
Media Contact:
Renee Mangum
Contact
DASH CarolinaContact
Renee Mangum
919-345-5089
www.DASHCarolina.com
Renee Mangum
919-345-5089
www.DASHCarolina.com
Categories