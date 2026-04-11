Sharif Dyson Announces the Expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the Introduction of Ooki Music
Sharif Dyson announces the expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the introduction of Ooki Music, a platform designed for the next era of songwriters. The release hints at a shift in how creators work, as AI enables multiple interpretations of a single song and opens new opportunities for artists to explore and cover songwriter‑driven music.
Plano, TX, April 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sharif Dyson, founder of SPLURJJ and architect of multiple creative platforms, announced the expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the introduction of Ooki Music, a new environment built for the next era of songwriters.
Dyson says the idea came from something simple he noticed: songwriters have always been the heart of the industry, yet very little has ever been built specifically for them. He believes the next wave of music will come from creators who no longer wait for permission to explore or reinterpret their own work.
“People talk about the future of music like it’s something we’re waiting for,” Dyson says. “But the future is already here — it’s just being built by people who aren’t asking for permission.”
Ooki Music is designed around that idea. It gives creators a place to work at the level today’s tools allow, especially as new technologies expand what a single songwriter can produce. Dyson hints that this shift will open new opportunities for artists to engage with songs in ways that haven’t been widely accessible before.
“We’re entering a moment where songwriters can do more with their ideas than ever before,” Dyson says. “When that happens, artists don’t just record music — they explore it.”
The platform is part of a broader expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem, which includes Dyson’s upcoming book, GOALS: The Definition of Determination, releasing July 2026. The book outlines the mindset and discipline behind Dyson’s creative philosophy and the foundation of the ecosystem he is building.
Dyson emphasizes that he is not trying to replace the music industry. Instead, he is creating a place where the real creators — the songwriters — can work freely, evolve their ideas, and build without waiting for approval.
Dyson says the idea came from something simple he noticed: songwriters have always been the heart of the industry, yet very little has ever been built specifically for them. He believes the next wave of music will come from creators who no longer wait for permission to explore or reinterpret their own work.
“People talk about the future of music like it’s something we’re waiting for,” Dyson says. “But the future is already here — it’s just being built by people who aren’t asking for permission.”
Ooki Music is designed around that idea. It gives creators a place to work at the level today’s tools allow, especially as new technologies expand what a single songwriter can produce. Dyson hints that this shift will open new opportunities for artists to engage with songs in ways that haven’t been widely accessible before.
“We’re entering a moment where songwriters can do more with their ideas than ever before,” Dyson says. “When that happens, artists don’t just record music — they explore it.”
The platform is part of a broader expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem, which includes Dyson’s upcoming book, GOALS: The Definition of Determination, releasing July 2026. The book outlines the mindset and discipline behind Dyson’s creative philosophy and the foundation of the ecosystem he is building.
Dyson emphasizes that he is not trying to replace the music industry. Instead, he is creating a place where the real creators — the songwriters — can work freely, evolve their ideas, and build without waiting for approval.
Contact
SPLURJJ, LLCContact
Sharif Dyson
214-400-7018
www.splurjj.com
Email:
press@splurjj.com
Social:
Instagram: @splurjj
Instagram: @ookimusic
Sharif Dyson
214-400-7018
www.splurjj.com
Email:
press@splurjj.com
Social:
Instagram: @splurjj
Instagram: @ookimusic
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