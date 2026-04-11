Sharif Dyson Announces the Expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the Introduction of Ooki Music

Sharif Dyson announces the expansion of the Splurjj Ecosystem and the introduction of Ooki Music, a platform designed for the next era of songwriters. The release hints at a shift in how creators work, as AI enables multiple interpretations of a single song and opens new opportunities for artists to explore and cover songwriter‑driven music.