A1 Data Center Transforms Former Glass Factory Into Power-Driven Innovation Campus in Millville, New Jersey
Millville, NJ, April 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A1 Data Center to Transform Abandoned Glass Factory into 1-Gigawatt Green Energy Campus in Millville, New Jersey—Creating High-Wage Jobs, Lowering Energy Costs, and Revitalizing an Underserved Community
A1 Data Center today announced plans to develop a transformational 1-gigawatt, power-first data center campus on a reclaimed brownfield site in Millville, New Jersey—repurposing a former glass manufacturing facility into one of the most advanced and sustainable infrastructure projects in the United States.
Located in an established industrial zone with no nearby residential housing, the project introduces a new model for data center development—one that integrates on-site power generation, environmental remediation, workforce training, and community reinvestment into a single, forward-looking platform.
A New Model: Power-Generating, Community-Driven Infrastructure
This project challenges the traditional perception of data centers. Rather than simply consuming energy, A1 Data Center is designed to generate power, support the grid, and deliver direct benefits to the surrounding community.
100 MW substation with scalable expansion to 1 gigawatt
On-site turbine generation powered by cleaner, recycled gas sources
Integration of renewable energy including wind, solar, and geothermal
Excess power returned to the grid, supporting energy stability and contributing to lower long-term electricity costs for local residents and businesses
This “power-first” approach positions Millville as an active participant in the region’s evolving energy economy.
Repurposing a Legacy Industrial Site
The development revitalizes an abandoned glass factory, leveraging existing infrastructure—including smokestacks and power systems—to reduce environmental impact and accelerate deployment.
Brownfield redevelopment of a contaminated industrial site
Reuse of existing structures and infrastructure
Preservation of farmland and natural ecosystems by avoiding greenfield development
What was once an underutilized industrial property is being transformed into a next-generation energy and technology hub.
Cleaner Air, Low Noise, and Responsible Operations
Compared to the site’s previous industrial use, the A1 Data Center will significantly improve environmental conditions:
Cleaner, DEP-compliant emissions, resulting in substantially improved air quality
Modernized use of existing smokestacks with far cleaner output than historical operations
Very low noise impact, specifically designed for an industrial zone with no nearby housing
The facility is engineered to operate responsibly within its environment while delivering large-scale infrastructure capacity.
Water Recycling & Environmental Remediation
A1 Data Center is implementing a comprehensive water sustainability and remediation system:
Extraction of contaminated (“dirty”) water from the site
Treatment in accordance with New Jersey DEP guidelines
Return of clean, treated water to aquifers and local waterways
5-acre on-site pond capturing and recycling rainwater for cooling
Advanced systems designed to minimize net water usage
This process not only reduces consumption—but actively improves environmental conditions by restoring local water quality.
Job Creation, Workforce Training & Economic Growth
The project is designed to deliver meaningful, long-term economic impact to Millville, a community poised for revitalization:
Job Creation & Economic Boost
Hundreds of high-wage construction and operations jobs
Long-term careers in data center operations, energy systems, and infrastructure management
Increased tax revenue supporting schools, infrastructure, and public services
Workforce Training & Upskilling
Training programs for local residents in:
Data center operations
Green energy systems
Electrical and mechanical trades
Creation of a skilled labor pipeline, increasing income levels and long-term career opportunities
This investment is expected to elevate income brackets, strengthen the local workforce, and drive sustained economic growth.
Sustainable Design & Community Impact
Rather than expanding into undeveloped land, A1 Data Center prioritizes:
Adaptive reuse of an existing industrial site
Reduction of environmental disruption and construction waste
Partial green energy integration through renewable sources and cleaner fuels
Alignment with New Jersey’s brownfield redevelopment and clean energy initiatives
The project represents a balanced approach to sustainability, scalability, and community responsibility.
Redefining the Future of Data Centers
For South Jersey, this project marks a turning point.
A1 Data Center introduces a new concept—where infrastructure is not just built, but integrated into the community in a way that creates value, opportunity, and long-term sustainability.
“This is not just a data center—we are redefining what this kind of infrastructure can be,” said Jennifer Lleras, spokesperson for A1 Data Center. “We’ve listened closely to the concerns and priorities of the South Jersey community, and we’ve built a model that addresses them directly.
We are creating high-paying jobs, training a skilled local workforce, and building infrastructure that supports both technological growth and community well-being. At the same time, we are solving the challenges people care about—through cleaner energy, water recycling, and responsible development.
We believe this is more than a project—it’s a blueprint for the future of how infrastructure should be built, in partnership with the communities it serves.”
A Blueprint for Responsible Growth
From an abandoned glass factory to a next-generation energy and technology campus, A1 Data Center represents a new standard for infrastructure development:
Generates power while supporting the grid
Cleans and recycles water while reducing environmental impact
Creates high-skilled jobs and long-term career pathways
Revitalizes a legacy industrial site without impacting undeveloped land
This is not just development—it is a model for how innovation, sustainability, and community can work together.
About A1 Data Center
A1 Data Center is a power-first hyperscale campus designed for AI, cloud, and next-generation compute. Located in Millville, New Jersey, the site features significant existing infrastructure, scalable power capacity, and a pathway to gigawatt-level deployment—delivering energy certainty, rapid deployment, and sustainable redevelopment.
A1 Data Center today announced plans to develop a transformational 1-gigawatt, power-first data center campus on a reclaimed brownfield site in Millville, New Jersey—repurposing a former glass manufacturing facility into one of the most advanced and sustainable infrastructure projects in the United States.
Located in an established industrial zone with no nearby residential housing, the project introduces a new model for data center development—one that integrates on-site power generation, environmental remediation, workforce training, and community reinvestment into a single, forward-looking platform.
A New Model: Power-Generating, Community-Driven Infrastructure
This project challenges the traditional perception of data centers. Rather than simply consuming energy, A1 Data Center is designed to generate power, support the grid, and deliver direct benefits to the surrounding community.
100 MW substation with scalable expansion to 1 gigawatt
On-site turbine generation powered by cleaner, recycled gas sources
Integration of renewable energy including wind, solar, and geothermal
Excess power returned to the grid, supporting energy stability and contributing to lower long-term electricity costs for local residents and businesses
This “power-first” approach positions Millville as an active participant in the region’s evolving energy economy.
Repurposing a Legacy Industrial Site
The development revitalizes an abandoned glass factory, leveraging existing infrastructure—including smokestacks and power systems—to reduce environmental impact and accelerate deployment.
Brownfield redevelopment of a contaminated industrial site
Reuse of existing structures and infrastructure
Preservation of farmland and natural ecosystems by avoiding greenfield development
What was once an underutilized industrial property is being transformed into a next-generation energy and technology hub.
Cleaner Air, Low Noise, and Responsible Operations
Compared to the site’s previous industrial use, the A1 Data Center will significantly improve environmental conditions:
Cleaner, DEP-compliant emissions, resulting in substantially improved air quality
Modernized use of existing smokestacks with far cleaner output than historical operations
Very low noise impact, specifically designed for an industrial zone with no nearby housing
The facility is engineered to operate responsibly within its environment while delivering large-scale infrastructure capacity.
Water Recycling & Environmental Remediation
A1 Data Center is implementing a comprehensive water sustainability and remediation system:
Extraction of contaminated (“dirty”) water from the site
Treatment in accordance with New Jersey DEP guidelines
Return of clean, treated water to aquifers and local waterways
5-acre on-site pond capturing and recycling rainwater for cooling
Advanced systems designed to minimize net water usage
This process not only reduces consumption—but actively improves environmental conditions by restoring local water quality.
Job Creation, Workforce Training & Economic Growth
The project is designed to deliver meaningful, long-term economic impact to Millville, a community poised for revitalization:
Job Creation & Economic Boost
Hundreds of high-wage construction and operations jobs
Long-term careers in data center operations, energy systems, and infrastructure management
Increased tax revenue supporting schools, infrastructure, and public services
Workforce Training & Upskilling
Training programs for local residents in:
Data center operations
Green energy systems
Electrical and mechanical trades
Creation of a skilled labor pipeline, increasing income levels and long-term career opportunities
This investment is expected to elevate income brackets, strengthen the local workforce, and drive sustained economic growth.
Sustainable Design & Community Impact
Rather than expanding into undeveloped land, A1 Data Center prioritizes:
Adaptive reuse of an existing industrial site
Reduction of environmental disruption and construction waste
Partial green energy integration through renewable sources and cleaner fuels
Alignment with New Jersey’s brownfield redevelopment and clean energy initiatives
The project represents a balanced approach to sustainability, scalability, and community responsibility.
Redefining the Future of Data Centers
For South Jersey, this project marks a turning point.
A1 Data Center introduces a new concept—where infrastructure is not just built, but integrated into the community in a way that creates value, opportunity, and long-term sustainability.
“This is not just a data center—we are redefining what this kind of infrastructure can be,” said Jennifer Lleras, spokesperson for A1 Data Center. “We’ve listened closely to the concerns and priorities of the South Jersey community, and we’ve built a model that addresses them directly.
We are creating high-paying jobs, training a skilled local workforce, and building infrastructure that supports both technological growth and community well-being. At the same time, we are solving the challenges people care about—through cleaner energy, water recycling, and responsible development.
We believe this is more than a project—it’s a blueprint for the future of how infrastructure should be built, in partnership with the communities it serves.”
A Blueprint for Responsible Growth
From an abandoned glass factory to a next-generation energy and technology campus, A1 Data Center represents a new standard for infrastructure development:
Generates power while supporting the grid
Cleans and recycles water while reducing environmental impact
Creates high-skilled jobs and long-term career pathways
Revitalizes a legacy industrial site without impacting undeveloped land
This is not just development—it is a model for how innovation, sustainability, and community can work together.
About A1 Data Center
A1 Data Center is a power-first hyperscale campus designed for AI, cloud, and next-generation compute. Located in Millville, New Jersey, the site features significant existing infrastructure, scalable power capacity, and a pathway to gigawatt-level deployment—delivering energy certainty, rapid deployment, and sustainable redevelopment.
Contact
A1 Data CenterContact
Jennifer Lleras
530-957-4547
www.a1datacenter.net
Jennifer Lleras
530-957-4547
www.a1datacenter.net
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