Discover the Revised & Updated Honey's Bee-Healthy Powers. Sobering Findings.
The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated, dives deeper into the eye-opening powers of honey, honeybees, and mankind. With the August launch approaching, it's the perfect time to secure a copy for summer.
South Lake Tahoe, CA, April 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A newly revised and updated edition of the #1 hit, now with new eye-opening research, heart-healthy recipes, alarming honeybee data, and home cures.
Title: The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated (New foreword by Jonny Bower, Ph.D.)
Discover Honey's New Remarkable Bee-Healthy Powers
Did you know?
- The buzz: Consumers are seeking healthy alternatives to refined sugar due to concerns about obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, the #1 killer.
- During the COVID-19 pandemic, beekeepers experienced a surge in demand for the disease-fighting, antioxidant-rich “apocalyptic food” widely believed to boost immune health.
- Increasing threats to honey bees’ survival may harm the planet’s nourishing superfoods that you love to eat—such as fruits and nuts—that the honey bee pollinates.
- Honey, known as Mother Nature’s “nectar of the gods,” is an ancient remedy noted in the Bible and used for centuries to quell a cough, soothe a sore throat, energize you, and even calm frazzled nerves due to stressors such as post-COVID-19 virus variants and climate change health effects.
- Enjoy gripping and adventurous survival stories about honeybees and humans as well as fascinating reasons why the popularity of honey is soaring. New heart-healthy recipes with honey twists such as Whipped Ricotta Toast with Lemon Thyme Honey, Hot Honey Glazed Turkey Loaf, and Turmeric Honey Immunity Booster, plus buzzworthy home cures.
The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated
A Complete Guide to Nature's Remarkable Nectar
by Cal Orey
About the Author: Cal Orey, M.A., is a health expert, food writer, on-air personality and author of The Healing Powers series. She has a master's degree in English from San Francisco State University, and for three decades has written hundreds of articles for national and international magazines, specializing in topics such as health, beauty, nutrition, and science.
Published by: Kensington Series: Healing Powers #4
ISBN: 9780806545721
On Sale: 08/25/2026/Health & Fitness/Naturopathy
Contact:
Cal Orey
530-416-8376
www.calorey.com
Title: The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated (New foreword by Jonny Bower, Ph.D.)
Discover Honey's New Remarkable Bee-Healthy Powers
Did you know?
- The buzz: Consumers are seeking healthy alternatives to refined sugar due to concerns about obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, the #1 killer.
- During the COVID-19 pandemic, beekeepers experienced a surge in demand for the disease-fighting, antioxidant-rich “apocalyptic food” widely believed to boost immune health.
- Increasing threats to honey bees’ survival may harm the planet’s nourishing superfoods that you love to eat—such as fruits and nuts—that the honey bee pollinates.
- Honey, known as Mother Nature’s “nectar of the gods,” is an ancient remedy noted in the Bible and used for centuries to quell a cough, soothe a sore throat, energize you, and even calm frazzled nerves due to stressors such as post-COVID-19 virus variants and climate change health effects.
- Enjoy gripping and adventurous survival stories about honeybees and humans as well as fascinating reasons why the popularity of honey is soaring. New heart-healthy recipes with honey twists such as Whipped Ricotta Toast with Lemon Thyme Honey, Hot Honey Glazed Turkey Loaf, and Turmeric Honey Immunity Booster, plus buzzworthy home cures.
The Healing Powers of Honey: Revised and Updated
A Complete Guide to Nature's Remarkable Nectar
by Cal Orey
About the Author: Cal Orey, M.A., is a health expert, food writer, on-air personality and author of The Healing Powers series. She has a master's degree in English from San Francisco State University, and for three decades has written hundreds of articles for national and international magazines, specializing in topics such as health, beauty, nutrition, and science.
Published by: Kensington Series: Healing Powers #4
ISBN: 9780806545721
On Sale: 08/25/2026/Health & Fitness/Naturopathy
Contact:
Cal Orey
530-416-8376
www.calorey.com
Contact
Cal OreyContact
530-416-8376
www.calorey.com
530-416-8376
www.calorey.com
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