Vacatia Team Members Named as Finalists for 13 ARDA Awards
American Resort Development Association Awards Recognize Excellence in the Timeshare Industry
“We are incredibly proud of our dedicated team members who have been named finalists,” said Caroline Shin, CEO of Vacatia. “This past year was one of the most ambitious in our company’s history as we successfully brought multiple organizations together under one unified vision. Integration at this scale comes with real complexity, but our team rose to every challenge with focus, resilience and a commitment to excellence. This recognition reflects not only individual achievement, but the strength of our team that continues to deliver for our resort partners, owners and guests.”
Vacatia’s 2026 ARDA Awards individual finalists include:
· Meagan Darnell - Sales VLO
· Kailey Archard - Operations Team Member
· Diamond Jennah - Business Administration Team Member
· Janet Cuebas - Legal & Regulatory Team Member
· Valerie Gilson - Owner/Customer Relations Team Member
· Julie Witt - Technology Project Professional
· Joel Stoyer - Resort General Manager
· Lauren Rodriguez - Sales Trainer/Training Team
The following teams were also selected as finalists:
· Grandview Training Team - Diana Fleischer, Afsheen Ilyas, Isamar Fernandez, Kevin Cabrera and Lissette Castillo - Training and Development Team
· Mizner Place Team - Jose Hinostrosa, Lisett Lima, Rosa Otoya, Daniela Benhamu, Katalina Roberts, Jeronimo Medina - Activities Team
· Berkley/Daily Integration Team - Julie Witt, Camille DeRamo, Satin Russell, Kris Wallsmith, Adrian Olives, Brett Harris, and Robin Cameron - Cross Functional Team
· Mortgage Administration Team - Emilia Montenegro and Janneth Patton - Legal & Regulatory Team
· Tie to the House Team - Janet Cuebas, Bill Schultz, Debbie Reiss, Jennifer Chandler, Yaqiao “Cassie” Li, Satin Russell and Laurie Hebb - Business Administration Team
The American Resort Development Association Awards are among the most respected honors in the vacation ownership industry, with finalists selected from a highly competitive field of entries. Winners will be announced May 13, 2026, during the ARDA Spring Conference at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
These honors follow a year of significant growth and operational advancement for Vacatia. In addition to integrating multiple organizations and teams, the company expanded its management platform, strengthened operational performance, bolstered staffing across all teams and continued to enhance the owner and guest experience across its portfolio.
Vacatia manages nearly 60 resorts in 13 states throughout the U.S., as well as the Caribbean, and provides its standalone rental monetization services and fully integrated Vacatia Technology Platform to additional resorts. With the acquisition of The Berkley Group and Daily Management at the beginning of 2025, the combined company now serves nearly 500,000 owners and manages more than 11,000 units.
To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, sales, technology, and property management services, contact Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services, at 305-903-9399 or michelle.duchamp@vacatia.com or contact David McDonald, vice president of partner services, at 317-435-6291 or david.mcdonald@vacatia.com. Or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Vacatia's Individual Finalists
11 Vacatia Associates have been named Finalists for Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Vacatia's Tie to the House Team
Vacatia's Tie to the House team has been named Finalist for Award from the American Resort Development Association
Grandview Las Vegas Training Team
Vacatia's Grandview Training team has been named Finalist for Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Mizner Place Activities Team
Vacatia's Mizner Place Activities Team has been named Finalist for Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Berkley Daily Integration Team
Vacatia's Berkley Daily Integration Team has been named Finalist for Awards from the American Resort Development Association
Vacatia's Mortage Administration Team
Vacatia's Mortage Administration Team has been named Finalist for Awards from the American Resort Development Association