IronOrbit Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification with No Exceptions for Seventh Consecutive Year
Anaheim Hills, CA, April 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit recently announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination covering the time period of October 1, 2024 through September 2025 with no exceptions for the seventh consecutive year reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to protecting client data and maintaining a secure, resilient IT platform
At a time when cybersecurity threats continue to grow, and organizations are rapidly adopting AI and other advanced technologies, security and trust have become more important than ever. IronOrbit’s continued SOC 2 Type 2 success reflects the strength of its internal controls and its ongoing investment in a fortified security foundation for clients.
Unlike point-in-time assessments, SOC 2 Type 2 evaluates how well an organization’s security controls operate over an extended review period. This includes testing whether policies, processes, and safeguards are not only in place but also consistently followed and effective in practice.
“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 with no exceptions for seven consecutive years reflects our deep commitment to security, accountability, and client trust,” said Ray Payano, Head of Governance, Risk & Compliance at IronOrbit. “As businesses embrace AI and modernize their operations, they need a technology partner with a secure platform at its core.”
SOC 2 Type 2 remains a meaningful achievement in the managed services industry, and only a limited number of MSPs maintain this level of independent validation year after year. IronOrbit also provides CMMC-ready infrastructure to support organizations with elevated compliance and security requirements.
IronOrbit continues to invest in secure cloud infrastructure, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions that help clients innovate with confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit delivers secure cloud desktops built for graphics-intensive applications and high-performance AI workloads. Backed by 27 years of managed IT expertise, three consecutive recognitions in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service, and seven consecutive years of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, IronOrbit stands out as a trusted leader in the IT services industry. Learn more at Ironorbit.
At a time when cybersecurity threats continue to grow, and organizations are rapidly adopting AI and other advanced technologies, security and trust have become more important than ever. IronOrbit’s continued SOC 2 Type 2 success reflects the strength of its internal controls and its ongoing investment in a fortified security foundation for clients.
Unlike point-in-time assessments, SOC 2 Type 2 evaluates how well an organization’s security controls operate over an extended review period. This includes testing whether policies, processes, and safeguards are not only in place but also consistently followed and effective in practice.
“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 with no exceptions for seven consecutive years reflects our deep commitment to security, accountability, and client trust,” said Ray Payano, Head of Governance, Risk & Compliance at IronOrbit. “As businesses embrace AI and modernize their operations, they need a technology partner with a secure platform at its core.”
SOC 2 Type 2 remains a meaningful achievement in the managed services industry, and only a limited number of MSPs maintain this level of independent validation year after year. IronOrbit also provides CMMC-ready infrastructure to support organizations with elevated compliance and security requirements.
IronOrbit continues to invest in secure cloud infrastructure, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions that help clients innovate with confidence in an increasingly complex threat landscape.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit delivers secure cloud desktops built for graphics-intensive applications and high-performance AI workloads. Backed by 27 years of managed IT expertise, three consecutive recognitions in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service, and seven consecutive years of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, IronOrbit stands out as a trusted leader in the IT services industry. Learn more at Ironorbit.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
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