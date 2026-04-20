The HUB @ Office Logic Introduces Structured Deal Flow Access, Investor Readiness Engine, and Accelerator Program at Startup OLÉ Miami 2026
The HUB @ Office Logic is a Miami-based innovation hub and capital access platform designed to connect pre-qualified founders with active investors. Through its Deal Flow Engine and 3–12 month Accelerator Program, The HUB provides structured support in investor readiness, positioning, and capital access. By combining community, infrastructure, and institutional frameworks, The HUB helps startups scale efficiently while improving investment outcomes.
Miami, FL, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- April 20 – 21 | Miami, FL | James L. Knight Convention Center, Downtown-Brickell
At Startup OLÉ Miami 2026, the leading global platform connecting startups, investors, and innovation ecosystems, The HUB @ Office Logic will introduce its Deal Flow Engine & Business Accelerator Program—a structured, institutional approach to connecting capital with investment-ready companies.
This curated Investor & Founders session is designed to move beyond traditional networking into real capital access and deployment. The session will be led by:
· Noelle Jackson, Founder of The HUB and a recognized ecosystem builder in Miami’s innovation landscape,
· Dr. Mikhail Urinson, Founder, CEO & CIO of Legacy Quant and Senior Advisor across global investor networks representing over 12,000 investors
· Harry Sardinas, Founder of Speakers Are Leaders and internationally recognized leadership expert.
Together, they bring a powerful combination of venture development, institutional finance, and high-level communication strategy — aligning Founders and Investors within a disciplined, structured environment.
A New Model = Institutional Framework: From Networking to Engineered Deal Flow. Unlike traditional startup events, this session introduces a high-signal, curated format where:
· Investors engage with pre-qualified, investor-ready companies
· Founders enter a process focused on capital readiness and positioning
· Interactions are designed for true capital alignment—not visibility alone
This initiative reflects a broader shift in venture ecosystems—from open networking toward engineered deal flow, where opportunities are filtered, prepared, and matched with capital more efficiently. The HUB’s model is built on a disciplined framework: Qualification → Preparation → Access → Capital → Growth → Reinvestment. By bringing institutional-level thinking into early-stage environments, The HUB increases the probability of meaningful investment outcomes.
Leadership Perspectives
“Miami has become a global meeting point for founders, investors, and innovators—but what’s been missing is structure,” says Noelle Jackson, “We’re building an environment where connections are not left to chance, but intentionally designed to lead to real outcomes.”
“Capital doesn’t lack opportunity—it lacks qualified investment-readiness,” says Dr. Mikhail Urinson. “Our focus is on filtering, preparing, and aligning businesses with capital using disciplined, institutional frameworks. That’s how you move from conversations to actual deployment.”
“Great companies don’t just need visibility—they need clarity, positioning, and the ability to communicate their value at a high level,” says Harry Sardinas. “The HUB Accelerator Program elevates founders into that category—where they are not just seen but taken seriously by capital.”
Positioning Miami as a Capital Infrastructure Hub
As Miami continues to emerge as a global center for innovation, cross-border investment, and entrepreneurship, initiatives like this position the city not only as a meeting point—but as functional infrastructure for capital deployment.
About The HUB @ Office Logic
Miami-based innovation and coworking ecosystem dedicated to supporting founders, startups, and small businesses through community, education, and access to capital. Through its Deal Flow Engine and Accelerator Program, The HUB is building a structured pathway for founders to scale, connect, and secure investment.
Contact Information:
Media Contac | Accelerator Program Director | Director of Investor Relationships Dr. Mikhail Urinson | mao@arkquantcrypto.com | +1 786 960 7888
At Startup OLÉ Miami 2026, the leading global platform connecting startups, investors, and innovation ecosystems, The HUB @ Office Logic will introduce its Deal Flow Engine & Business Accelerator Program—a structured, institutional approach to connecting capital with investment-ready companies.
This curated Investor & Founders session is designed to move beyond traditional networking into real capital access and deployment. The session will be led by:
· Noelle Jackson, Founder of The HUB and a recognized ecosystem builder in Miami’s innovation landscape,
· Dr. Mikhail Urinson, Founder, CEO & CIO of Legacy Quant and Senior Advisor across global investor networks representing over 12,000 investors
· Harry Sardinas, Founder of Speakers Are Leaders and internationally recognized leadership expert.
Together, they bring a powerful combination of venture development, institutional finance, and high-level communication strategy — aligning Founders and Investors within a disciplined, structured environment.
A New Model = Institutional Framework: From Networking to Engineered Deal Flow. Unlike traditional startup events, this session introduces a high-signal, curated format where:
· Investors engage with pre-qualified, investor-ready companies
· Founders enter a process focused on capital readiness and positioning
· Interactions are designed for true capital alignment—not visibility alone
This initiative reflects a broader shift in venture ecosystems—from open networking toward engineered deal flow, where opportunities are filtered, prepared, and matched with capital more efficiently. The HUB’s model is built on a disciplined framework: Qualification → Preparation → Access → Capital → Growth → Reinvestment. By bringing institutional-level thinking into early-stage environments, The HUB increases the probability of meaningful investment outcomes.
Leadership Perspectives
“Miami has become a global meeting point for founders, investors, and innovators—but what’s been missing is structure,” says Noelle Jackson, “We’re building an environment where connections are not left to chance, but intentionally designed to lead to real outcomes.”
“Capital doesn’t lack opportunity—it lacks qualified investment-readiness,” says Dr. Mikhail Urinson. “Our focus is on filtering, preparing, and aligning businesses with capital using disciplined, institutional frameworks. That’s how you move from conversations to actual deployment.”
“Great companies don’t just need visibility—they need clarity, positioning, and the ability to communicate their value at a high level,” says Harry Sardinas. “The HUB Accelerator Program elevates founders into that category—where they are not just seen but taken seriously by capital.”
Positioning Miami as a Capital Infrastructure Hub
As Miami continues to emerge as a global center for innovation, cross-border investment, and entrepreneurship, initiatives like this position the city not only as a meeting point—but as functional infrastructure for capital deployment.
About The HUB @ Office Logic
Miami-based innovation and coworking ecosystem dedicated to supporting founders, startups, and small businesses through community, education, and access to capital. Through its Deal Flow Engine and Accelerator Program, The HUB is building a structured pathway for founders to scale, connect, and secure investment.
Contact Information:
Media Contac | Accelerator Program Director | Director of Investor Relationships Dr. Mikhail Urinson | mao@arkquantcrypto.com | +1 786 960 7888
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The Hub @Office LogicContact
Dr. Mikhail Urinson
+1 786 960 7888
hubatofficelogic.com
Dr. Mikhail Urinson
+1 786 960 7888
hubatofficelogic.com
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