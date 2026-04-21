BMAC Industries / TapeSource Supports Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic
BMAC Industries / TapeSource is supporting the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, benefiting Shriners Children’s Hospitals. The partnership reflects a continued commitment to community involvement and helping provide specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
Phoenix, AZ, April 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BMAC Industries / TapeSource is recognized as a valued supporter of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic, contributing to the continued success and growth of one of Arizona’s longstanding charity golf events.
Hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, the annual tournament raises funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
BMAC Industries / TapeSource has demonstrated a strong commitment to community involvement through its ongoing support of the tournament and its charitable mission. The partnership reflects a shared focus on service, philanthropy, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families.
“The continued support from organizations like BMAC Industries / TapeSource plays an important role in the success of this event,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Their involvement helps expand the reach of the tournament and strengthens our ability to support Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”
The Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic brings together business leaders, community members, and supporters for a day of golf, networking, and charitable giving. Through partnerships with organizations like BMAC Industries / TapeSource, the tournament continues to build momentum and extend its impact throughout the community.
Funds raised through the event support Shriners Children’s mission of providing life-changing care for children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
Organizers look forward to continuing their partnership with BMAC Industries / TapeSource and building on the tournament’s ongoing success and charitable impact in the years ahead.
Hosted by the El Zaribah Shrine’s Sandbaggers Golf Club, the annual tournament raises funds and awareness for Shriners Children’s Hospitals, a healthcare system dedicated to providing specialized pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay.
BMAC Industries / TapeSource has demonstrated a strong commitment to community involvement through its ongoing support of the tournament and its charitable mission. The partnership reflects a shared focus on service, philanthropy, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families.
“The continued support from organizations like BMAC Industries / TapeSource plays an important role in the success of this event,” said Rickey Martinez, Executive Director of the Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic. “Their involvement helps expand the reach of the tournament and strengthens our ability to support Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”
The Spencer McBride Memorial Shriners Golf Classic brings together business leaders, community members, and supporters for a day of golf, networking, and charitable giving. Through partnerships with organizations like BMAC Industries / TapeSource, the tournament continues to build momentum and extend its impact throughout the community.
Funds raised through the event support Shriners Children’s mission of providing life-changing care for children with orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
Organizers look forward to continuing their partnership with BMAC Industries / TapeSource and building on the tournament’s ongoing success and charitable impact in the years ahead.
Contact
El Zaribah Shrine - Sandbaggers Golf ClubContact
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
https://birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Rickey Martinez
602-231-0300
https://birdease.com/azshrinersgolfclassic
Rickey Martinez - Executive Director of Shriners Golf Classic
Multimedia
The Spencer McBride Memorial, Shriners Golf Classic
The Spencer McBride Memorial, 29th Annual Shriners Golf Classic
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