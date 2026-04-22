Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
Southfield, MI, April 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction services. The CM&AA program is an intensive course designed to equip professionals with advanced knowledge and skills in financial analysis, due diligence, deal structuring, valuation, and more. Participants gain a comprehensive understanding of the complex and dynamic world of middle-market M&A, enabling them to excel in their roles as advisors and transaction specialists.
By earning the CM&AA designation, Amanda Bussa joins a select group of accomplished professionals who have demonstrated their expertise and commitment to excellence in the field. As part of this elite network, they are listed in the CM&AA Directory, a comprehensive and up-to-date resource showcasing credentialed middle-market professionals. The directory allows employers, clients, and peers to verify CM&AA certifications and serves as a valuable tool for connecting with other experts in the industry.
Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Membership at AM&AA, congratulated the graduates: “We are incredibly proud of our graduates and their dedication to achieving this certification. The CM&AA credential reflects their expertise and commitment to excellence in middle-market corporate finance and advisory services. We are confident they will continue to make significant contributions to
their organizations and the industry.”
The graduates of this program are part of a thriving community of CM&AA-certified professionals who are driving growth and success in the middle-market sector. Their knowledge and skills position them to play an essential role in shaping the future of corporate finance and advisory.
For more information about the CM&AA course and the CM&AA Directory, please visit
https://amaaonline.com/cmaa/.
By earning the CM&AA designation, Amanda Bussa joins a select group of accomplished professionals who have demonstrated their expertise and commitment to excellence in the field. As part of this elite network, they are listed in the CM&AA Directory, a comprehensive and up-to-date resource showcasing credentialed middle-market professionals. The directory allows employers, clients, and peers to verify CM&AA certifications and serves as a valuable tool for connecting with other experts in the industry.
Gina Gallutia, Executive Director of Membership at AM&AA, congratulated the graduates: “We are incredibly proud of our graduates and their dedication to achieving this certification. The CM&AA credential reflects their expertise and commitment to excellence in middle-market corporate finance and advisory services. We are confident they will continue to make significant contributions to
their organizations and the industry.”
The graduates of this program are part of a thriving community of CM&AA-certified professionals who are driving growth and success in the middle-market sector. Their knowledge and skills position them to play an essential role in shaping the future of corporate finance and advisory.
For more information about the CM&AA course and the CM&AA Directory, please visit
https://amaaonline.com/cmaa/.
Contact
Bussa Financial PartnersContact
Amanda Bussa
248.948.6409
https://www.bussafinancialpartners.com/
Amanda Bussa
248.948.6409
https://www.bussafinancialpartners.com/
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