8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
Abia, Nigeria, May 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- 8XBET, a globally renowned sports digital technology platform and the official regional partner of Chelsea, Bournemouth, Sunderland, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town football clubs, today announced a major expansion of its digital ecosystem. The platform has officially integrated Telegram, a certified instant messaging tool, providing users with a secure, real-time sports data and community engagement experience.
As a leader in sports media and technology, 8XBET is committed to building a transparent digital environment. Users can access the new Telegram Hub through the official Telegram bot @Naija_8xbet_bot and the official channel @NigeriaNews8 for sports news, match analysis, and exclusive fan rewards.
“Our mission is to redefine how fans interact with global sports through innovative technology,” said the 8XBET Digital Strategy team. “By gaining official certification on a mainstream social media platform, we ensure that Nigerian users can access authentic and reliable content directly from the source.”
This launch follows 8XBET’s successful collaborations with international football legends and clubs. It underscores the platform’s commitment to providing high-quality digital services and strong community governance in the rapidly evolving West African sports technology sector.
About 8XBET:
8XBET is a leading digital sports platform focused on match data, fan engagement tools, and innovative sports technology. Through partnerships with international clubs, 8XBET provides a world-class experience for sports fans worldwide.
Media Contact:
Contact: 8xng@bet.com
Organization: 8XBET
Website: 8XBET.NG
Telegram: https://t.me/Naija_8xbet_bot
Telegram: https://t.me/NigeriaNews8
As a leader in sports media and technology, 8XBET is committed to building a transparent digital environment. Users can access the new Telegram Hub through the official Telegram bot @Naija_8xbet_bot and the official channel @NigeriaNews8 for sports news, match analysis, and exclusive fan rewards.
“Our mission is to redefine how fans interact with global sports through innovative technology,” said the 8XBET Digital Strategy team. “By gaining official certification on a mainstream social media platform, we ensure that Nigerian users can access authentic and reliable content directly from the source.”
This launch follows 8XBET’s successful collaborations with international football legends and clubs. It underscores the platform’s commitment to providing high-quality digital services and strong community governance in the rapidly evolving West African sports technology sector.
About 8XBET:
8XBET is a leading digital sports platform focused on match data, fan engagement tools, and innovative sports technology. Through partnerships with international clubs, 8XBET provides a world-class experience for sports fans worldwide.
Media Contact:
Contact: 8xng@bet.com
Organization: 8XBET
Website: 8XBET.NG
Telegram: https://t.me/Naija_8xbet_bot
Telegram: https://t.me/NigeriaNews8
Contact
8xngContact
Davis Huang
+37253137888
t.me/NigeriaNews8
Davis Huang
+37253137888
t.me/NigeriaNews8
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