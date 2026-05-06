SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives.
Austin, TX, May 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Earlier today, the Mayor's Office announced that local hospital systems will fulfill their legal responsibility to provide forensic exams in partnership with Brave Alliance.
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026.
SAFE is dedicated to partnering with the stakeholders in the hospital-led plan—announced today by Mayor Kirk Watson, developed by Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White Health, and St. David's HealthCare in coordination with Brave Alliance, the City of Austin, Travis County, and the Austin/Travis County Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team—to ensure that survivors are fully supported during this transition.
This marks the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in the community's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives.
That impact does not end with this transition.
SAFE's advocacy services will continue without interruption. Survivors will still have access to 24/7 support, including accompaniment, guidance, and help navigating medical and legal systems—whether they choose to pursue a forensic exam or not.
"We want survivors to hear this clearly: you will not go through this alone," said Dr. Pierre Berastaín, CEO of SAFE Alliance. "While the location and providers of forensic exams are changing, our commitment to standing with survivors—every step of the way—remains constant."
Under Texas law, hospitals are required to provide forensic medical examinations to survivors of sexual assault. Survivors also have the right to be accompanied by a trained advocate during that process.
SAFE's advocates are available 24/7 to:
- Help survivors understand their options
- Coordinate access to forensic exams
- Provide in-person medical accompaniment
- Offer ongoing emotional and legal support
Survivors can reach SAFE at any time: Call 512-267-7233, Text 737-888-7233, or Chat at safeaustin.org/chat.
SAFE has proactively reached out to the City and Brave Alliance to offer support during this transition. Where appropriate and within its capacity, the organization stands ready to share expertise and operational insight to help ensure continuity of care for survivors across the community.
All other SAFE services—including counseling, shelter, legal advocacy, and prevention programs—remain fully operational.
This transition reflects a shift in where forensic exams will take place. It does not change what survivors need or SAFE's commitment to standing with them.
SAFE Alliance is an Austin-based nonprofit serving survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. Through shelter, advocacy, prevention, and integrated support services, SAFE advances safety, stability, and healing for individuals and families across Central Texas. Learn more at safeaustin.org.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact SAFE for free resources and specialized care through the confidential, 24-hour SAFEline. Call: 512–267–SAFE (7233), Text: 737–888–7233, or Chat: safeaustin.org/chat.
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026.
SAFE is dedicated to partnering with the stakeholders in the hospital-led plan—announced today by Mayor Kirk Watson, developed by Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White Health, and St. David's HealthCare in coordination with Brave Alliance, the City of Austin, Travis County, and the Austin/Travis County Sexual Assault Response and Resource Team—to ensure that survivors are fully supported during this transition.
This marks the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in the community's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives.
That impact does not end with this transition.
SAFE's advocacy services will continue without interruption. Survivors will still have access to 24/7 support, including accompaniment, guidance, and help navigating medical and legal systems—whether they choose to pursue a forensic exam or not.
"We want survivors to hear this clearly: you will not go through this alone," said Dr. Pierre Berastaín, CEO of SAFE Alliance. "While the location and providers of forensic exams are changing, our commitment to standing with survivors—every step of the way—remains constant."
Under Texas law, hospitals are required to provide forensic medical examinations to survivors of sexual assault. Survivors also have the right to be accompanied by a trained advocate during that process.
SAFE's advocates are available 24/7 to:
- Help survivors understand their options
- Coordinate access to forensic exams
- Provide in-person medical accompaniment
- Offer ongoing emotional and legal support
Survivors can reach SAFE at any time: Call 512-267-7233, Text 737-888-7233, or Chat at safeaustin.org/chat.
SAFE has proactively reached out to the City and Brave Alliance to offer support during this transition. Where appropriate and within its capacity, the organization stands ready to share expertise and operational insight to help ensure continuity of care for survivors across the community.
All other SAFE services—including counseling, shelter, legal advocacy, and prevention programs—remain fully operational.
This transition reflects a shift in where forensic exams will take place. It does not change what survivors need or SAFE's commitment to standing with them.
SAFE Alliance is an Austin-based nonprofit serving survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. Through shelter, advocacy, prevention, and integrated support services, SAFE advances safety, stability, and healing for individuals and families across Central Texas. Learn more at safeaustin.org.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact SAFE for free resources and specialized care through the confidential, 24-hour SAFEline. Call: 512–267–SAFE (7233), Text: 737–888–7233, or Chat: safeaustin.org/chat.
Contact
The SAFE AllianceContact
Emily Arismendy
512.772.9374
www.safeaustin.org
Emily Arismendy
512.772.9374
www.safeaustin.org
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