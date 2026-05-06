SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption

SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives.