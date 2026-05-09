Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Newark, DE, May 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows.
The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and merchandising processes without leaving the platforms they already use.
Powered by Agile Auto’s proprietary Forecasted VIN Intelligence engine, the platform delivers predictive market insights, future inventory positioning, acquisition risk analysis, pricing intelligence, and turn forecasting at the VIN level customized to each store’s sales, turn, and revenue goals.
Unlike traditional valuation tools that rely heavily on market conditions and historical sales data, Agile Auto analyzes dealership performance, live market conditions, inventory velocity, pricing trends, competitive positioning, predictive demand signals, VIN specific behavior, and seasonality patterns to deliver prescriptive recommendations tailored to each dealership and market. The platform helps dealers buy and manage inventory not just for today’s market, but for what is projected to happen next.
“Dealers do not need more data. They need better decisions,” said John Ellis, Founder and CEO of Agile Auto. “This extension puts actionable intelligence directly in front of managers and buyers at the moment decisions are being made, helping dealers acquire and manage inventory with greater speed, consistency, and confidence.”
The Chrome Extension is part of Agile Auto’s broader mission to modernize used vehicle operations through AI powered intelligence and predictive analytics.
The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and merchandising processes without leaving the platforms they already use.
Powered by Agile Auto’s proprietary Forecasted VIN Intelligence engine, the platform delivers predictive market insights, future inventory positioning, acquisition risk analysis, pricing intelligence, and turn forecasting at the VIN level customized to each store’s sales, turn, and revenue goals.
Unlike traditional valuation tools that rely heavily on market conditions and historical sales data, Agile Auto analyzes dealership performance, live market conditions, inventory velocity, pricing trends, competitive positioning, predictive demand signals, VIN specific behavior, and seasonality patterns to deliver prescriptive recommendations tailored to each dealership and market. The platform helps dealers buy and manage inventory not just for today’s market, but for what is projected to happen next.
“Dealers do not need more data. They need better decisions,” said John Ellis, Founder and CEO of Agile Auto. “This extension puts actionable intelligence directly in front of managers and buyers at the moment decisions are being made, helping dealers acquire and manage inventory with greater speed, consistency, and confidence.”
The Chrome Extension is part of Agile Auto’s broader mission to modernize used vehicle operations through AI powered intelligence and predictive analytics.
Contact
Agile AutoContact
Julie Kinloch
302-469-0762
agileauto.io
Julie Kinloch
302-469-0762
agileauto.io
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