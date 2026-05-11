While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement.
Costa Mesa, CA, May 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At a moment when 81% of financial services firms are actively adopting artificial intelligence and only 2% of financial institutions globally report no AI use whatsoever, one Orange County mortgage CEO is deliberately moving in the opposite direction — and he believes it will define his industry for years to come.
Jeff Wetzell, President and CEO of Liquid Home Equity, Inc., announced today that his Costa Mesa based firm is doubling down on what he calls "human intelligence" — a philosophy built on personalized consultation, zero agenda financial guidance, and a belief that the most significant financial decisions of a person's retirement deserve a real conversation with a real expert, not an automated system.
"Every major financial institution in America is racing toward AI," said Wetzell. "And I understand why — it's efficient, it scales, and it cuts costs. But when a 68 year old Orange County homeowner is sitting on two million dollars in equity and trying to decide what to do with the most valuable asset they've ever owned, they don't need an algorithm. They need someone who has actually done this for 26 years, who will tell them the truth, and who will walk away from the business if it isn't right for them."
The Market Opportunity Nobody Is Talking About
The timing of Wetzell's positioning is significant. California is home to more than six million residents aged 55 and older, and Orange County alone has more than 220,000 homeowners in that demographic — many of whom have accumulated extraordinary equity in one of the nation's most valuable housing markets after decades of appreciation.
The reverse mortgage market — a product designed to allow homeowners 55 and older to access their home equity without selling or making a monthly payment — is projected to grow from $2.04 billion globally in 2025 to $3.58 billion by 2035. California accounts for approximately 36% of all reverse mortgage activity in the United States, making it by far the largest state market in the country.
Yet Wetzell argues that the industry is dramatically misreading its own customer.
"The reverse mortgage of 20 years ago was marketed to a person who barely exists anymore," he said. "Today's 70 year old Orange County homeowner might still be running a business, helping their kids buy a home in a market that's priced them out, launching a startup, investing in real estate, or planning a three month trip through Southeast Asia. They are not the person in the late night television commercial. They are sophisticated, active, and they can tell immediately when they're being processed by a system instead of heard by a person."
The AI Gap In Financial Services — And Why It Matters For Seniors
According to a 2026 survey of financial services professionals, baby boomers — aged 62 to 90 — report significantly lower comfort with AI driven financial services than younger generations, with only 22% using AI tools for financial purposes compared to 68% of Gen Z respondents.
The data suggests a fundamental mismatch: the demographic with the most home equity and the greatest need for sophisticated financial guidance is also the demographic least served by the AI driven solutions that financial institutions are racing to deploy.
"There is a massive trust gap opening up in financial services right now," said Wetzell. "AI is extraordinary for many things. But trust is built between human beings. And in the reverse mortgage space — where the stakes are enormous and the product complexity is real — trust is everything."
Wetzell points to a troubling trend that has accelerated this problem. When traditional mortgage volume declined from its historic highs several years ago, a wave of loan officers who had spent their careers in purchase loans and refinances pivoted to reverse mortgages — without the depth of experience the product requires.
"I've been doing this exclusively for 15 years," he said. "I've seen what happens when someone who learned reverse mortgages in a two day webinar tries to guide a family through the most complex financial decision of their retirement. It doesn't end well. And now we're adding AI to that equation? The people who need the most guidance are getting the least of it."
Built For The Modern Senior
Liquid Home Equity's positioning — "Built for the Modern Senior. Human Intelligence — Not Artificial Intelligence." — reflects a deliberate brand philosophy that Wetzell says emerged directly from his decade of working with California's highest value homeowners.
The firm serves Orange County homeowners with properties valued at $1.5 million to $20 million through jumbo proprietary reverse mortgage programs that go well beyond the federal HECM lending limit of $1,249,125 — programs that most generalist loan officers are poorly equipped to navigate.
Unlike most reverse mortgage specialists, Liquid Home Equity also offers traditional mortgages, HELOCs, and maintains relationships with top California real estate agents — giving clients a genuinely full spectrum of options with no financial incentive to push any single solution.
"I tell every client the same thing," said Wetzell. "I have zero agenda. Reverse mortgage, traditional refinance, HELOC, or sell the home — whatever is right for your situation is what I'm going to recommend. Even if that means I don't get your business. That's not a sales line. That's just how this works when you're not beholden to one product and one commission."
The Human Intelligence Difference
Wetzell describes human intelligence not as a rejection of technology — Liquid Home Equity uses data driven tools to identify and reach qualified homeowners across Orange County — but as a commitment to ensuring that technology serves the client rather than replacing the relationship.
"I use data. I use analytics. I use every tool available to find the right people and get in front of them," he said. "But the moment a homeowner is on the phone with me or sitting across from me — that's a human conversation. That's where 26 years of experience matters. That's where trust is built. And that's something no algorithm is going to replicate for the person deciding what to do with their retirement."
About Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Liquid Home Equity, Inc. is a licensed California mortgage broker headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, specializing in reverse mortgages, traditional mortgages, and HELOCs for Orange County & Califonia homeowners. Founded by Jeff Wetzell — a 26 year mortgage veteran with 15 years of exclusive reverse mortgage experience — the firm serves homeowners with properties valued at $1.5 million and above across Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Corona del Mar, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, and surrounding communities.
Liquid Home Equity is built on a zero agenda philosophy — offering the full spectrum of home equity solutions so that every recommendation is driven exclusively by what is right for the client.
DRE # 02114167 NMLS#343709 www.liquidhomeequity.com 949-637-8491
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a loan commitment, financial advice, or an offer to lend. Reverse mortgage proceeds vary based on age, home value, current interest rates, and program guidelines. Liquid Home Equity, Inc. is licensed by the State of California.
Jeff Wetzell, President and CEO of Liquid Home Equity, Inc., announced today that his Costa Mesa based firm is doubling down on what he calls "human intelligence" — a philosophy built on personalized consultation, zero agenda financial guidance, and a belief that the most significant financial decisions of a person's retirement deserve a real conversation with a real expert, not an automated system.
"Every major financial institution in America is racing toward AI," said Wetzell. "And I understand why — it's efficient, it scales, and it cuts costs. But when a 68 year old Orange County homeowner is sitting on two million dollars in equity and trying to decide what to do with the most valuable asset they've ever owned, they don't need an algorithm. They need someone who has actually done this for 26 years, who will tell them the truth, and who will walk away from the business if it isn't right for them."
The Market Opportunity Nobody Is Talking About
The timing of Wetzell's positioning is significant. California is home to more than six million residents aged 55 and older, and Orange County alone has more than 220,000 homeowners in that demographic — many of whom have accumulated extraordinary equity in one of the nation's most valuable housing markets after decades of appreciation.
The reverse mortgage market — a product designed to allow homeowners 55 and older to access their home equity without selling or making a monthly payment — is projected to grow from $2.04 billion globally in 2025 to $3.58 billion by 2035. California accounts for approximately 36% of all reverse mortgage activity in the United States, making it by far the largest state market in the country.
Yet Wetzell argues that the industry is dramatically misreading its own customer.
"The reverse mortgage of 20 years ago was marketed to a person who barely exists anymore," he said. "Today's 70 year old Orange County homeowner might still be running a business, helping their kids buy a home in a market that's priced them out, launching a startup, investing in real estate, or planning a three month trip through Southeast Asia. They are not the person in the late night television commercial. They are sophisticated, active, and they can tell immediately when they're being processed by a system instead of heard by a person."
The AI Gap In Financial Services — And Why It Matters For Seniors
According to a 2026 survey of financial services professionals, baby boomers — aged 62 to 90 — report significantly lower comfort with AI driven financial services than younger generations, with only 22% using AI tools for financial purposes compared to 68% of Gen Z respondents.
The data suggests a fundamental mismatch: the demographic with the most home equity and the greatest need for sophisticated financial guidance is also the demographic least served by the AI driven solutions that financial institutions are racing to deploy.
"There is a massive trust gap opening up in financial services right now," said Wetzell. "AI is extraordinary for many things. But trust is built between human beings. And in the reverse mortgage space — where the stakes are enormous and the product complexity is real — trust is everything."
Wetzell points to a troubling trend that has accelerated this problem. When traditional mortgage volume declined from its historic highs several years ago, a wave of loan officers who had spent their careers in purchase loans and refinances pivoted to reverse mortgages — without the depth of experience the product requires.
"I've been doing this exclusively for 15 years," he said. "I've seen what happens when someone who learned reverse mortgages in a two day webinar tries to guide a family through the most complex financial decision of their retirement. It doesn't end well. And now we're adding AI to that equation? The people who need the most guidance are getting the least of it."
Built For The Modern Senior
Liquid Home Equity's positioning — "Built for the Modern Senior. Human Intelligence — Not Artificial Intelligence." — reflects a deliberate brand philosophy that Wetzell says emerged directly from his decade of working with California's highest value homeowners.
The firm serves Orange County homeowners with properties valued at $1.5 million to $20 million through jumbo proprietary reverse mortgage programs that go well beyond the federal HECM lending limit of $1,249,125 — programs that most generalist loan officers are poorly equipped to navigate.
Unlike most reverse mortgage specialists, Liquid Home Equity also offers traditional mortgages, HELOCs, and maintains relationships with top California real estate agents — giving clients a genuinely full spectrum of options with no financial incentive to push any single solution.
"I tell every client the same thing," said Wetzell. "I have zero agenda. Reverse mortgage, traditional refinance, HELOC, or sell the home — whatever is right for your situation is what I'm going to recommend. Even if that means I don't get your business. That's not a sales line. That's just how this works when you're not beholden to one product and one commission."
The Human Intelligence Difference
Wetzell describes human intelligence not as a rejection of technology — Liquid Home Equity uses data driven tools to identify and reach qualified homeowners across Orange County — but as a commitment to ensuring that technology serves the client rather than replacing the relationship.
"I use data. I use analytics. I use every tool available to find the right people and get in front of them," he said. "But the moment a homeowner is on the phone with me or sitting across from me — that's a human conversation. That's where 26 years of experience matters. That's where trust is built. And that's something no algorithm is going to replicate for the person deciding what to do with their retirement."
About Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Liquid Home Equity, Inc. is a licensed California mortgage broker headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, specializing in reverse mortgages, traditional mortgages, and HELOCs for Orange County & Califonia homeowners. Founded by Jeff Wetzell — a 26 year mortgage veteran with 15 years of exclusive reverse mortgage experience — the firm serves homeowners with properties valued at $1.5 million and above across Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Irvine, Corona del Mar, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, and surrounding communities.
Liquid Home Equity is built on a zero agenda philosophy — offering the full spectrum of home equity solutions so that every recommendation is driven exclusively by what is right for the client.
DRE # 02114167 NMLS#343709 www.liquidhomeequity.com 949-637-8491
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a loan commitment, financial advice, or an offer to lend. Reverse mortgage proceeds vary based on age, home value, current interest rates, and program guidelines. Liquid Home Equity, Inc. is licensed by the State of California.
Contact
Liquid Home Equity, Inc.Contact
Jeff Wetzell
949-637-8491
liquidhomeequity.com
Jeff Wetzell
949-637-8491
liquidhomeequity.com
Categories