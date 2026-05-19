Award-Winning Author Constance André Announces the Release of "Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed"
Has pain held you back? Your body is speaking—will you listen? In this raw and moving memoir of redemption, a courageous pursuit of healing leads to triumph over what once felt impossible. When God revealed the hidden roots of Constance’s pain, her heart awakened to the transformative power of surrender. With resilience and courage, she faced her fears, embraced the discomfort of growth, and discovered the beauty of vulnerability as she stepped fully into her authentic, God-given self.
Prince George, Canada, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A powerful memoir of healing, surrender, faith, and transformation that is already gaining award recognition before launch.
Award-winning author Constance André announces the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed, a raw and deeply personal story that explores the connection between emotional wounds, physical health, surrender, and spiritual restoration.
Written out of obedience to God after receiving the title during a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24, 2024, André began writing the very next day. What followed became more than a memoir—it became a roadmap for healing.
Through her signature framework—Release. Reset. Restore. Rise.—Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed invites readers to surrender what no longer serves them, confront hidden pain, uncover root wounds, and begin a journey toward healing, freedom, restored worth, and renewed purpose.
“I did not realize my body wasn’t the problem—it was the messenger, revealing wounds that needed attention and truth that could no longer be ignored. "This book was born from one of the darkest seasons of my life, but through surrender, God revealed that healing was possible,” says André.
Already receiving significant recognition ahead of its launch, Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed and author Constance André have earned multiple honors within the Christian and inspirational literary community, including:
• April Winner with The Prestigious International Hope Book Awards in the categories of:
Hope, Healing & Personal Transformation
Best Faith-Based & Inspirational Book
Most Inspirational Cover
• Official Finalist for Author of the Year 2026 in two of the above categories with The Prestigious International Hope Book Awards
• Recipient of Outstanding Contribution in Memoir & Testimony Literature with Special Distinction: Emerging Voice from the Christian Book Excellence Award
• Nominated for Book of the Year with the Christian Book Excellence Award
These recognitions highlight André’s powerful storytelling, faith-centered message, and courageous approach to emotional, physical, and spiritual healing through the framework of Release. Reset. Restore. Rise.
Early endorsements are praising the book’s emotional depth, honesty, and transformative message.
“Constance André has written something the Christian healing space rarely produces: a raw and honest memoir that refuses to perform recovery, but points the reader to the only one who can heal—Jesus Christ. Chapter by chapter, she excavates twelve roots: anger, abandonment, fear, worth, not as tidy categories but as living, tangled things that surface in the body, in relationships, in the ordinary moments of life. The ingenious structure and the integration of somatic experience give this book a depth that distinguishes it from much of the Christian memoir genre. Most importantly, André never allows personal narrative to become the destination; Christ is always the ground beneath the story. Bravo, Constance! This is truly an inspired work.” - Christian Book Excellence Award
“Your strength, your resilience, and your unwavering faith have not only earned you these well-deserved awards, they have created a legacy of hope.” - Johanna Vendel, Founder The Prestigious International Hope Book Awards
Readers who have struggled silently with trauma, emotional pain, burnout, unresolved wounds, or feeling disconnected from their identity and worth will find hope, healing, and encouragement within its pages.
About the Author
Constance André is an entrepreneur, award-winning author of Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed, and trauma-informed coach whose faith in God fuels her mission to inspire and uplift those who are hurting. She blends practical wisdom with spiritual insight to guide others toward healing, freedom, and restored purpose.
Through compassionate yet courageous guidance, she helps others process trauma, confront root wounds, and rediscover their authentic, God-given worth. With truth, grace, and a growth mindset, she reminds others that—with faith, perseverance, and a willingness to do the work—transformation is possible. Through her speaking, coaching, and writing, Constance encourages others to stop surviving and begin thriving.
Book Launch & Signing Event
May 24, 2026 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Pomeroy Inn & Suites Prince George
Guests will have the opportunity to meet the author, hear selected readings from the book, participate in the launch celebration, and receive signed copies.
Contact
Constance André
Award-Winning Author | Trauma-Informed Coach | Motivational Speaker
hello@constanceandre.com
constanceandre.com
Award-winning author Constance André announces the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed, a raw and deeply personal story that explores the connection between emotional wounds, physical health, surrender, and spiritual restoration.
Written out of obedience to God after receiving the title during a Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24, 2024, André began writing the very next day. What followed became more than a memoir—it became a roadmap for healing.
Through her signature framework—Release. Reset. Restore. Rise.—Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed invites readers to surrender what no longer serves them, confront hidden pain, uncover root wounds, and begin a journey toward healing, freedom, restored worth, and renewed purpose.
“I did not realize my body wasn’t the problem—it was the messenger, revealing wounds that needed attention and truth that could no longer be ignored. "This book was born from one of the darkest seasons of my life, but through surrender, God revealed that healing was possible,” says André.
Already receiving significant recognition ahead of its launch, Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed and author Constance André have earned multiple honors within the Christian and inspirational literary community, including:
• April Winner with The Prestigious International Hope Book Awards in the categories of:
Hope, Healing & Personal Transformation
Best Faith-Based & Inspirational Book
Most Inspirational Cover
• Official Finalist for Author of the Year 2026 in two of the above categories with The Prestigious International Hope Book Awards
• Recipient of Outstanding Contribution in Memoir & Testimony Literature with Special Distinction: Emerging Voice from the Christian Book Excellence Award
• Nominated for Book of the Year with the Christian Book Excellence Award
These recognitions highlight André’s powerful storytelling, faith-centered message, and courageous approach to emotional, physical, and spiritual healing through the framework of Release. Reset. Restore. Rise.
Early endorsements are praising the book’s emotional depth, honesty, and transformative message.
“Constance André has written something the Christian healing space rarely produces: a raw and honest memoir that refuses to perform recovery, but points the reader to the only one who can heal—Jesus Christ. Chapter by chapter, she excavates twelve roots: anger, abandonment, fear, worth, not as tidy categories but as living, tangled things that surface in the body, in relationships, in the ordinary moments of life. The ingenious structure and the integration of somatic experience give this book a depth that distinguishes it from much of the Christian memoir genre. Most importantly, André never allows personal narrative to become the destination; Christ is always the ground beneath the story. Bravo, Constance! This is truly an inspired work.” - Christian Book Excellence Award
“Your strength, your resilience, and your unwavering faith have not only earned you these well-deserved awards, they have created a legacy of hope.” - Johanna Vendel, Founder The Prestigious International Hope Book Awards
Readers who have struggled silently with trauma, emotional pain, burnout, unresolved wounds, or feeling disconnected from their identity and worth will find hope, healing, and encouragement within its pages.
About the Author
Constance André is an entrepreneur, award-winning author of Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed, and trauma-informed coach whose faith in God fuels her mission to inspire and uplift those who are hurting. She blends practical wisdom with spiritual insight to guide others toward healing, freedom, and restored purpose.
Through compassionate yet courageous guidance, she helps others process trauma, confront root wounds, and rediscover their authentic, God-given worth. With truth, grace, and a growth mindset, she reminds others that—with faith, perseverance, and a willingness to do the work—transformation is possible. Through her speaking, coaching, and writing, Constance encourages others to stop surviving and begin thriving.
Book Launch & Signing Event
May 24, 2026 | 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Pomeroy Inn & Suites Prince George
Guests will have the opportunity to meet the author, hear selected readings from the book, participate in the launch celebration, and receive signed copies.
Contact
Constance André
Award-Winning Author | Trauma-Informed Coach | Motivational Speaker
hello@constanceandre.com
constanceandre.com
Contact
Resurrected WorthContact
Constance Andre
250 981 5868
constanceandre.com
Constance Andre
250 981 5868
constanceandre.com
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