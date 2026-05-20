O∆K Names Jonathan Bonamarte 2026 National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts
Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was awarded the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts.
Lexington, VA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Bonamarte of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, has been named the 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts. Bonamarte is a 2025 initiate of the Tennessee Technological University O∆K Circle and will graduate in May 2027 with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Interior Design, and a minor in Music and Environmental Sustainability. He currently has a 3.7 GPA.
“Receiving this award is an incredible honor. It represents not just my work, but the mentors, peers, and opportunities that have shaped my journey,” Bonamarte said. “I’m grateful to be part of a community that pushes me to grow, lead, and give back.”
Bonamarte serves as president of the Tennessee Tech Society of Architecture and Interior Design, where he led efforts to rebrand and expand the organization, aligning it more closely with industry standards. He also serves as a CAHE College Ambassador.
“I am thrilled to recognize Jonathan, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Bonamarte also co-leads the viola section in the Tennessee Tech Orchestra and works as a teaching assistant and lab technician for the Computer-Aided Design (CAD) lab.
Upon graduation, Bonamarte will continue his education at Tennessee Technological University pursuing a Master of Professional Studies in Project Management.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
“Receiving this award is an incredible honor. It represents not just my work, but the mentors, peers, and opportunities that have shaped my journey,” Bonamarte said. “I’m grateful to be part of a community that pushes me to grow, lead, and give back.”
Bonamarte serves as president of the Tennessee Tech Society of Architecture and Interior Design, where he led efforts to rebrand and expand the organization, aligning it more closely with industry standards. He also serves as a CAHE College Ambassador.
“I am thrilled to recognize Jonathan, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, as the National Leader of the Year for Creative and Performing Arts,” Jennifer Waller, O∆K president and CEO, said. “This award celebrates an individual achievement that impacts and influences across our world.”
Bonamarte also co-leads the viola section in the Tennessee Tech Orchestra and works as a teaching assistant and lab technician for the Computer-Aided Design (CAD) lab.
Upon graduation, Bonamarte will continue his education at Tennessee Technological University pursuing a Master of Professional Studies in Project Management.
The Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year Awards recognize up to six outstanding undergraduate student leaders annually. These awards are the Society's highest honors presented to its undergraduate members each year. One student is recognized as the Dougherty winner, and five students are chosen to represent the five pillars of Omicron Delta Kappa: academics and research, communications, athletics, creative and performing arts, and service to campus and community.
About Omicron Delta Kappa
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. O∆K’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote O∆K’s ideals of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The Society’s headquarters are in Lexington, Virginia. For more information about the award and the organization, please visit our website at www.odk.org.
Contact
Omicron Delta KappaContact
Jennifer Waller
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
Jennifer Waller
540-458-5335
www.odk.org
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