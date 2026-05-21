CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CybrHawk, a leading provider of AI-driven cybersecurity operations, today announced the expansion of its Identity Security and Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) capabilities across its enterprise security platform.
As cyber threats increasingly target identities, credentials, tokens, privileged accounts, and SaaS environments, organizations are facing growing challenges securing fragmented identity ecosystems across cloud, endpoint, and enterprise environments. CybrHawk’s enhanced Identity Security initiative is designed to help organizations unify visibility, detection, and response across leading identity platforms and infrastructures.
CybrHawk’s platform integrates with major identity and access management ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Duo, CyberArk, Ping Identity, SailPoint, Google Workspace, VPN platforms, and other enterprise identity technologies to provide centralized monitoring and operational intelligence within a fully integrated SOC and XDR environment.
The expanded capabilities include:
AI-driven Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Cross-vendor identity visibility and telemetry correlation
Privileged access and administrative activity monitoring
SaaS identity security monitoring
OAuth and token abuse detection
Impossible travel and risky sign-in analytics
Non-human identity and service account visibility
Unified correlation across identity, endpoint, network, cloud, and email telemetry
Identity-centric SOC operations and threat hunting
“Identity has become the primary attack surface for modern organizations,” said Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk. “Organizations today operate across multiple identity providers, SaaS platforms, and cloud infrastructures, creating significant complexity and blind spots. Our goal is to provide enterprises and government agencies with a unified, AI-driven operational layer that enables real-time identity visibility, threat detection, and rapid response across the entire environment.”
The announcement reflects CybrHawk’s continued investment in next-generation cybersecurity operations, AI-powered threat intelligence, and integrated security platforms designed to support enterprise, government, critical infrastructure, and managed security service provider (MSSP) environments.
With identity-driven attacks continuing to rise globally, CybrHawk believes Identity Security and ITDR will become foundational components of modern Security Operations Centers (SOC) and Zero Trust architectures.
For more information, visit: https://www.cybrhawk.com
About CybrHawk
CybrHawk is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven Security Operations, XDR, SIEM, Threat Intelligence, Incident Response, Digital Forensics, and Managed Security Services. Through its advanced cybersecurity ecosystem, CybrHawk helps organizations strengthen visibility, automate detection and response, and defend against modern cyber threats across cloud, endpoint, network, identity, and SaaS environments.
As cyber threats increasingly target identities, credentials, tokens, privileged accounts, and SaaS environments, organizations are facing growing challenges securing fragmented identity ecosystems across cloud, endpoint, and enterprise environments. CybrHawk’s enhanced Identity Security initiative is designed to help organizations unify visibility, detection, and response across leading identity platforms and infrastructures.
CybrHawk’s platform integrates with major identity and access management ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Duo, CyberArk, Ping Identity, SailPoint, Google Workspace, VPN platforms, and other enterprise identity technologies to provide centralized monitoring and operational intelligence within a fully integrated SOC and XDR environment.
The expanded capabilities include:
AI-driven Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Cross-vendor identity visibility and telemetry correlation
Privileged access and administrative activity monitoring
SaaS identity security monitoring
OAuth and token abuse detection
Impossible travel and risky sign-in analytics
Non-human identity and service account visibility
Unified correlation across identity, endpoint, network, cloud, and email telemetry
Identity-centric SOC operations and threat hunting
“Identity has become the primary attack surface for modern organizations,” said Jacob Thankachen, CEO of CybrHawk. “Organizations today operate across multiple identity providers, SaaS platforms, and cloud infrastructures, creating significant complexity and blind spots. Our goal is to provide enterprises and government agencies with a unified, AI-driven operational layer that enables real-time identity visibility, threat detection, and rapid response across the entire environment.”
The announcement reflects CybrHawk’s continued investment in next-generation cybersecurity operations, AI-powered threat intelligence, and integrated security platforms designed to support enterprise, government, critical infrastructure, and managed security service provider (MSSP) environments.
With identity-driven attacks continuing to rise globally, CybrHawk believes Identity Security and ITDR will become foundational components of modern Security Operations Centers (SOC) and Zero Trust architectures.
For more information, visit: https://www.cybrhawk.com
About CybrHawk
CybrHawk is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven Security Operations, XDR, SIEM, Threat Intelligence, Incident Response, Digital Forensics, and Managed Security Services. Through its advanced cybersecurity ecosystem, CybrHawk helps organizations strengthen visibility, automate detection and response, and defend against modern cyber threats across cloud, endpoint, network, identity, and SaaS environments.
Contact
CybrHawkContact
Vanessa Cabrera
954-669-1958
cybrhawk.com
Vanessa Cabrera
954-669-1958
cybrhawk.com
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