CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments

CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations.