Raw Mango Announces Exclusive USA Exhibition Tour Curated by Tanvi Prenita Chandra & Renascent Media San Francisco | Los Angeles | New York | New Jersey | Virginia
Old Bridge, NJ, May 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Raw Mango, an Indian fashion and textile brand known for its handwoven textiles and contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian craftsmanship, will present a multi-city exhibition tour across the United States in May and June 2026.
The exhibition tour will travel across San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia, showcasing Raw Mango’s collections of saris, garments, and textiles inspired by India’s textile heritage and handcrafted traditions.
Tanvi Prenita Chandra and Renascent Media are collaborating with Raw Mango on community outreach, media engagement, influencer collaborations, and promotional support for the USA exhibition series.
“This exhibition is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, culture, and storytelling,” said Tanvi Prenita Chandra, Founder and President of Renascent Media. “We are excited to support cultural engagement around a brand like Raw Mango through this USA showcase.”
The exhibition series will feature curated collections including handwoven textiles, contemporary garments, and signature designs representing Raw Mango’s approach to traditional Indian craftsmanship and design.
Exhibition Schedule
San Francisco
May 29–30, 2026
11 AM – 7 PM
Urshika Kapoor Studio
5552 Rosa Way
Newark, CA 94560
Los Angeles
May 31, 2026
12 PM – 7 PM
1 Hotel West Hollywood
8490 Sunset Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
New York
June 5–6, 2026
11 AM – 7 PM
22 East 2nd St.
New York, NY
New Jersey
June 7, 2026
12 PM – 7 PM
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
2 Albany St.
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Virginia
June 13–14, 2026
11 AM – 7 PM
Sheraton Reston Hotel
11810 Sunrise Valley Dr.
Reston, VA 20191
The exhibitions are expected to attract members of the South Asian community, fashion enthusiasts, stylists, media professionals, influencers, and individuals interested in Indian textiles and contemporary fashion.
Media representatives, stylists, influencers, and content creators interested in attending or covering the exhibition may contact the organizers directly.
Media Contact
Tanvi Prenita Chandra
Founder & President
Renascent Media
tanvi@renascententerprises.com
+1 (732) 690-3751
Instagram: @renascentent
About Raw Mango
Raw Mango is an Indian fashion brand recognized for its focus on handwoven textiles, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary design inspired by Indian culture and heritage.
About Renascent Media
Renascent Media is a U.S.-based multicultural advertising, marketing, media, and experiential company specializing in South Asian consumer engagement through media, events, influencer collaborations, and community outreach.
The exhibition tour will travel across San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia, showcasing Raw Mango’s collections of saris, garments, and textiles inspired by India’s textile heritage and handcrafted traditions.
Tanvi Prenita Chandra and Renascent Media are collaborating with Raw Mango on community outreach, media engagement, influencer collaborations, and promotional support for the USA exhibition series.
“This exhibition is a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, culture, and storytelling,” said Tanvi Prenita Chandra, Founder and President of Renascent Media. “We are excited to support cultural engagement around a brand like Raw Mango through this USA showcase.”
The exhibition series will feature curated collections including handwoven textiles, contemporary garments, and signature designs representing Raw Mango’s approach to traditional Indian craftsmanship and design.
Exhibition Schedule
San Francisco
May 29–30, 2026
11 AM – 7 PM
Urshika Kapoor Studio
5552 Rosa Way
Newark, CA 94560
Los Angeles
May 31, 2026
12 PM – 7 PM
1 Hotel West Hollywood
8490 Sunset Blvd.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
New York
June 5–6, 2026
11 AM – 7 PM
22 East 2nd St.
New York, NY
New Jersey
June 7, 2026
12 PM – 7 PM
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
2 Albany St.
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Virginia
June 13–14, 2026
11 AM – 7 PM
Sheraton Reston Hotel
11810 Sunrise Valley Dr.
Reston, VA 20191
The exhibitions are expected to attract members of the South Asian community, fashion enthusiasts, stylists, media professionals, influencers, and individuals interested in Indian textiles and contemporary fashion.
Media representatives, stylists, influencers, and content creators interested in attending or covering the exhibition may contact the organizers directly.
Media Contact
Tanvi Prenita Chandra
Founder & President
Renascent Media
tanvi@renascententerprises.com
+1 (732) 690-3751
Instagram: @renascentent
About Raw Mango
Raw Mango is an Indian fashion brand recognized for its focus on handwoven textiles, traditional craftsmanship, and contemporary design inspired by Indian culture and heritage.
About Renascent Media
Renascent Media is a U.S.-based multicultural advertising, marketing, media, and experiential company specializing in South Asian consumer engagement through media, events, influencer collaborations, and community outreach.
Contact
Renascent MediaContact
Tanvi Prenita Chandra
732-690-3751
renascententerprises.com
Tanvi Prenita Chandra
732-690-3751
renascententerprises.com
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