Marathon Adventures Announces Second White Continent Triathlon to be Held in Antarctica in January 2027
Building on the success of the inaugural White Continent Triathlon in December 2025, the first swim/bike/run triathlon ever held in Antarctica. In spite of grueling weather conditions encountered in December 2025, the date for the second White Continent Triathlon has been announced. The event is scheduled for January 18, 2027.
Minneapolis, MN, May 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The second White Continent Triathlon, the only swim/bike/run triathlon to take place in Antarctica, is scheduled to take place on January 18, 2027. The event will be held on King George Island, Antarctica, in conjunction with the annual White Continent Marathon, a 26.2 mile footrace.
Six athletes competed in the inaugural White Continent Triathlon held on December 8, 2025 on King George Island, Antarctica. All six successfully completed the grueling endurance event held in extreme weather conditions. The White Continent Triathlon is the first swim/bike/run triathlon competition to be held on the continent of Antarctica. The triathlon consisted of a 400 meter (0.25 mile) swim, a 20 kilometer (12.4 mile) bicycle ride, and a 5 kilometer (3.1 mile) run, held in temperatures ranging from 25 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds of up to 35 miles per hour. After completing the race, participants camped out overnight in Antarctica before flying home via Punta Arenas, Chile.
Steph Popelar (Elizabeth, Colorado) completed the race in 2:04:20 and became the first finisher overall. Kazimierz Szulist (Osielsko, Poland) was the top male finisher in 2:40:06.
Two of the White Continent Triathlon finishers, Dave Mandelkern (Hillsborough, California) and Lori Elliott (Jacksonville, Florida), became the first man and woman to complete a swim/bike/run triathlon competition on each of the seven continents.
The inaugural White Continent Triathlon took over six years to plan and complete. Conducted under permits issued by the US Environmental Protection Agency, the triathlon was carefully planned for athlete safety and designed to have no negative impact on the Antarctic environment. The second White Continent Triathlon will be conducted under the same permitting authority.
“The inaugural White Continent Triathlon was an epic adventure and historic journey to one of the most unforgiving places on the planet to hold an endurance athletic event,” said race director Steve Hibbs. “The six triathletes participating were risk-taking pioneers who demonstrated an amazing sense of adventure, athleticism, and adaptability. Not only did each one finish the race, they finished with smiles on their faces. We look forward to additional athletes successfully completing the second swim/bike/run triathlon to be held in Antarctica.”
For more information, see www.marathon-adventures.com/marathons/white-continent-triathlon/.
Note To Editors: Additional high-resolution event photographs available upon request
Six athletes competed in the inaugural White Continent Triathlon held on December 8, 2025 on King George Island, Antarctica. All six successfully completed the grueling endurance event held in extreme weather conditions. The White Continent Triathlon is the first swim/bike/run triathlon competition to be held on the continent of Antarctica. The triathlon consisted of a 400 meter (0.25 mile) swim, a 20 kilometer (12.4 mile) bicycle ride, and a 5 kilometer (3.1 mile) run, held in temperatures ranging from 25 to 35 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds of up to 35 miles per hour. After completing the race, participants camped out overnight in Antarctica before flying home via Punta Arenas, Chile.
Steph Popelar (Elizabeth, Colorado) completed the race in 2:04:20 and became the first finisher overall. Kazimierz Szulist (Osielsko, Poland) was the top male finisher in 2:40:06.
Two of the White Continent Triathlon finishers, Dave Mandelkern (Hillsborough, California) and Lori Elliott (Jacksonville, Florida), became the first man and woman to complete a swim/bike/run triathlon competition on each of the seven continents.
The inaugural White Continent Triathlon took over six years to plan and complete. Conducted under permits issued by the US Environmental Protection Agency, the triathlon was carefully planned for athlete safety and designed to have no negative impact on the Antarctic environment. The second White Continent Triathlon will be conducted under the same permitting authority.
“The inaugural White Continent Triathlon was an epic adventure and historic journey to one of the most unforgiving places on the planet to hold an endurance athletic event,” said race director Steve Hibbs. “The six triathletes participating were risk-taking pioneers who demonstrated an amazing sense of adventure, athleticism, and adaptability. Not only did each one finish the race, they finished with smiles on their faces. We look forward to additional athletes successfully completing the second swim/bike/run triathlon to be held in Antarctica.”
For more information, see www.marathon-adventures.com/marathons/white-continent-triathlon/.
Note To Editors: Additional high-resolution event photographs available upon request
Contact
Marathon AdventuresContact
Steve Hibbs
763-360-3810
https://marathon-adventures.com/
Steve Hibbs
763-360-3810
https://marathon-adventures.com/
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