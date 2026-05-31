“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas

North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE).