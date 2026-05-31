“Aging Under The North Star” Podcast Surpasses 2,000 Viewers, Welcomes Renowned Dementia Educator Dr. Joshua Freitas
North Star Senior Advisors recently reached a milestone with its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, which has now surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. The podcast's latest episode, Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10), features special guest Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE).
Orlando, FL, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- North Star Senior Advisors’ growing podcast explores how color can support those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Aging Under The North Star, the podcast produced by North Star Senior Advisors, has surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. In its latest milestone episode — Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10) — the podcast welcomed Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE), an award-winning memory-care innovator and author of The Dementia Concept and Joining Grandma’s Journey. The full episode is available to watch on YouTube at https://youtu.be/QVD751RL4Vw.
In a thoughtful and practical conversation, Dr. Freitas joined the podcast to discuss the often-overlooked role that color plays in the lives of those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The episode explored how thoughtful use of color in living spaces and daily care can influence mood, recognition, orientation, and overall quality of life — offering families and caregivers accessible strategies they can put into practice right away.
“Reaching more than 2,000 viewers tells us that families are hungry for honest, helpful conversations about aging and memory care,” said Veronica Quinones, Founder and CMO of North Star Senior Advisors. “Having an expert of Dr. Freitas’s caliber share his insight on something as simple yet powerful as color is exactly the kind of guidance we want to bring to our community.”
The episode reflects North Star Senior Advisors’ broader mission: to guide seniors and their families through the often complex and emotional process of finding the right care. The company provides a complimentary Senior Placement service throughout Central Florida, helping families and seniors locate and transition into Assisted Living Facilities and Memory Care Facilities that fit their needs, preferences, and budget.
Building on that mission, North Star Senior Advisors also offers Geriatric Care Management under North Star Cares. This service provides families with professional, personalized support in coordinating and overseeing the care of their aging loved ones — extending North Star’s commitment to walking alongside families at every stage of the aging journey.
Families interested in learning more about North Star Senior Advisors’ complimentary placement services, the North Star Cares geriatric care management offering, or the Aging Under The North Star podcast can visit www.northstarsa.com or call 407-796-1582.
About North Star Senior Advisors
North Star Senior Advisors is a Central Florida–based senior care advisory firm dedicated to helping seniors and their families navigate the transition into Assisted Living and Memory Care. Through its complimentary Senior Placement service and its Geriatric Care Management services offered under North Star Cares, the company provides compassionate, expert guidance every step of the way. Its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, brings leading voices in aging and memory care directly to the families who need them most.
Media Contact
Veronica Quinones, Founder & CMO
North Star Senior Advisors
Phone: 407-796-1582
Website: www.northstarsa.com
Aging Under The North Star, the podcast produced by North Star Senior Advisors, has surpassed 2,000 viewers and continues to grow its audience of families, caregivers, and senior care professionals across Central Florida and beyond. In its latest milestone episode — Color & Connection: Easing the Dementia Journey (Episode 10) — the podcast welcomed Dr. Joshua Freitas, Chief Education Officer and Board Chair of the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE), an award-winning memory-care innovator and author of The Dementia Concept and Joining Grandma’s Journey. The full episode is available to watch on YouTube at https://youtu.be/QVD751RL4Vw.
In a thoughtful and practical conversation, Dr. Freitas joined the podcast to discuss the often-overlooked role that color plays in the lives of those living with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The episode explored how thoughtful use of color in living spaces and daily care can influence mood, recognition, orientation, and overall quality of life — offering families and caregivers accessible strategies they can put into practice right away.
“Reaching more than 2,000 viewers tells us that families are hungry for honest, helpful conversations about aging and memory care,” said Veronica Quinones, Founder and CMO of North Star Senior Advisors. “Having an expert of Dr. Freitas’s caliber share his insight on something as simple yet powerful as color is exactly the kind of guidance we want to bring to our community.”
The episode reflects North Star Senior Advisors’ broader mission: to guide seniors and their families through the often complex and emotional process of finding the right care. The company provides a complimentary Senior Placement service throughout Central Florida, helping families and seniors locate and transition into Assisted Living Facilities and Memory Care Facilities that fit their needs, preferences, and budget.
Building on that mission, North Star Senior Advisors also offers Geriatric Care Management under North Star Cares. This service provides families with professional, personalized support in coordinating and overseeing the care of their aging loved ones — extending North Star’s commitment to walking alongside families at every stage of the aging journey.
Families interested in learning more about North Star Senior Advisors’ complimentary placement services, the North Star Cares geriatric care management offering, or the Aging Under The North Star podcast can visit www.northstarsa.com or call 407-796-1582.
About North Star Senior Advisors
North Star Senior Advisors is a Central Florida–based senior care advisory firm dedicated to helping seniors and their families navigate the transition into Assisted Living and Memory Care. Through its complimentary Senior Placement service and its Geriatric Care Management services offered under North Star Cares, the company provides compassionate, expert guidance every step of the way. Its podcast, Aging Under The North Star, brings leading voices in aging and memory care directly to the families who need them most.
Media Contact
Veronica Quinones, Founder & CMO
North Star Senior Advisors
Phone: 407-796-1582
Website: www.northstarsa.com
Contact
North Star Senior AdvisorsContact
Veronica Quinones
407-796-1582
www.NorthStarSA.com
Veronica Quinones
407-796-1582
www.NorthStarSA.com
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