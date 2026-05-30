Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
Leawood, KS, May 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro region’s economy, housing market and communities.
Conducted by nationally respected research firm RRC Associates, the study examines STR activity across six counties including detailed analysis of ten municipalities across Missouri and Kansas. The report reveals a compelling conclusion, that although they are a small part of the overall local housing market, short-term rentals are fueling economic growth, supporting local homeowners and expanding tourism opportunities across the region.
In 2025 alone, STR activity across the Kansas City region generated $624 million in total economic output, supported approximately 4,000 jobs and produced more than $34 million in state and local tax revenue. These benefits are driven by an estimated $375 million in visitor spending at restaurants, shops, entertainment venues and small businesses throughout the region.
The study also delivers an important finding that short-term rentals account for just 0.4% of the region’s total housing inventory (about one unit for every 243 homes). The study also concludes there is no measurable relationship between STR density and rising home values or rents across the municipalities studied. Instead, the data shows that broader economic factors such as housing supply, interest rates and population growth are the primary drivers of housing affordability challenges affecting the region.
The research underscores the local, community-based nature of the STR market across the metro. Nearly 90% of properties are owned by individuals or entities within the Kansas City region, with 95% of operators managing only a single unit. This highlights the opportunities for local homeowners and small-scale operators rather than large institutional investors.
With more than 4,300 active units (capable of accommodating approximately 24,000 guests), STRs have become an important part of the region’s broader lodging ecosystem. The study finds they help expand capacity and provide flexible accommodation options for visitors across multiple communities, particularly as the region prepares to host major events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Importantly, the study also captures the voices of residents across the region through a comprehensive public opinion survey. The results show that community sentiment is balanced and pragmatic. Residents widely recognize the economic and tourism benefits STRs bring, including support for local businesses and cultural amenities, while also acknowledging concerns related to neighborhood impacts. Overall, respondents favored clear rules, accountability and reasonable regulation rather than overly restrictive limits or outright bans.
“This is one of the most comprehensive short-term rental studies conducted anywhere in the country and it tells an incredibly positive story about our region,” said James Toy, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®. “The data clearly shows us that short-term rentals are creating jobs, generating significant economic activity and supporting local property owners, all while representing a very small share of the overall housing market. As our region continues to grow and attract national and global attention, this research provides a strong foundation for balanced, fact-based policy decisions that support both our communities and our economy.”
About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region”, is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area. KCRAR serves more than 12,000 Realtor® members across Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at KCRAR.com.
Conducted by nationally respected research firm RRC Associates, the study examines STR activity across six counties including detailed analysis of ten municipalities across Missouri and Kansas. The report reveals a compelling conclusion, that although they are a small part of the overall local housing market, short-term rentals are fueling economic growth, supporting local homeowners and expanding tourism opportunities across the region.
In 2025 alone, STR activity across the Kansas City region generated $624 million in total economic output, supported approximately 4,000 jobs and produced more than $34 million in state and local tax revenue. These benefits are driven by an estimated $375 million in visitor spending at restaurants, shops, entertainment venues and small businesses throughout the region.
The study also delivers an important finding that short-term rentals account for just 0.4% of the region’s total housing inventory (about one unit for every 243 homes). The study also concludes there is no measurable relationship between STR density and rising home values or rents across the municipalities studied. Instead, the data shows that broader economic factors such as housing supply, interest rates and population growth are the primary drivers of housing affordability challenges affecting the region.
The research underscores the local, community-based nature of the STR market across the metro. Nearly 90% of properties are owned by individuals or entities within the Kansas City region, with 95% of operators managing only a single unit. This highlights the opportunities for local homeowners and small-scale operators rather than large institutional investors.
With more than 4,300 active units (capable of accommodating approximately 24,000 guests), STRs have become an important part of the region’s broader lodging ecosystem. The study finds they help expand capacity and provide flexible accommodation options for visitors across multiple communities, particularly as the region prepares to host major events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Importantly, the study also captures the voices of residents across the region through a comprehensive public opinion survey. The results show that community sentiment is balanced and pragmatic. Residents widely recognize the economic and tourism benefits STRs bring, including support for local businesses and cultural amenities, while also acknowledging concerns related to neighborhood impacts. Overall, respondents favored clear rules, accountability and reasonable regulation rather than overly restrictive limits or outright bans.
“This is one of the most comprehensive short-term rental studies conducted anywhere in the country and it tells an incredibly positive story about our region,” said James Toy, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for the Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®. “The data clearly shows us that short-term rentals are creating jobs, generating significant economic activity and supporting local property owners, all while representing a very small share of the overall housing market. As our region continues to grow and attract national and global attention, this research provides a strong foundation for balanced, fact-based policy decisions that support both our communities and our economy.”
About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region”, is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area. KCRAR serves more than 12,000 Realtor® members across Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at KCRAR.com.
Contact
Kansas City Regional Association of RealtorsContact
James Toy
913-266-5910
kcrar.com
James Toy
913-266-5910
kcrar.com
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