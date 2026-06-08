IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure.
Wauconda, IL, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- IFL Manufacturing, a leading provider of precision machining and custom manufacturing solutions, today announced the successful completion and delivery of a high-volume 2,079 kit job, producing specialized valve stem extensions for a state-of-the-art data center facility.
As data centers scale rapidly to meet global digital demands, their infrastructure requires highly reliable, specialized components to manage critical cooling and facility operations. IFL Manufacturing’s latest delivery underscores its capability to meet these rigorous standards with speed, precision, and flawless execution.
The project required the fabrication and assembly of 2,079 individual component kits, each engineered to exact specifications to ensure seamless integration into the data center’s complex fluid management and cooling systems. Valve stem extensions play a critical role in these environments, allowing operators to safely and efficiently control valves that are otherwise difficult to access within densely packed infrastructure.
"Completing a high-precision, 2,079-kit order on schedule requires a perfect synchronization of our advanced machining capabilities and our streamlined assembly logistics," said Jeff Kendall, President at IFL Manufacturing. "Data center infrastructure leaves zero room for error. We are proud to deliver a solution that meets the highest standards of durability and exactness, helping our client keep their critical facilities running safely and efficiently."
Key Highlights of the Project:
High-Volume Precision: Production and kitting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension assemblies.
Infrastructure Optimization: Components specifically designed to enhance accessibility and operational safety in complex data center environments.
Turnkey Quality Assurance: Each kit underwent rigorous quality control checks to guarantee field-ready performance and seamless installation.
With this milestone, IFL Manufacturing continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted manufacturing partner for critical infrastructure, industrial processing, and commercial sectors. The company’s investment in advanced CNC technology and robust supply chain management ensures it remains uniquely positioned to handle complex, high-capacity kitting contracts.
For more information about IFL Manufacturing’s capabilities or to discuss custom manufacturing needs, please visit https://www.iflmanufacturing.com/ or contact contactus@iflmanufacturing.com 224-308-9753.
About IFL Manufacturing
IFL Manufacturing is a premier manufacturing and precision machining company dedicated to delivering high-quality component fabrication, assembly, and custom kitting solutions. Serving a diverse range of industries; including energy, data infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing. IFL Manufacturing combines cutting-edge technology with deep technical expertise to solve complex engineering challenges.
As data centers scale rapidly to meet global digital demands, their infrastructure requires highly reliable, specialized components to manage critical cooling and facility operations. IFL Manufacturing’s latest delivery underscores its capability to meet these rigorous standards with speed, precision, and flawless execution.
The project required the fabrication and assembly of 2,079 individual component kits, each engineered to exact specifications to ensure seamless integration into the data center’s complex fluid management and cooling systems. Valve stem extensions play a critical role in these environments, allowing operators to safely and efficiently control valves that are otherwise difficult to access within densely packed infrastructure.
"Completing a high-precision, 2,079-kit order on schedule requires a perfect synchronization of our advanced machining capabilities and our streamlined assembly logistics," said Jeff Kendall, President at IFL Manufacturing. "Data center infrastructure leaves zero room for error. We are proud to deliver a solution that meets the highest standards of durability and exactness, helping our client keep their critical facilities running safely and efficiently."
Key Highlights of the Project:
High-Volume Precision: Production and kitting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension assemblies.
Infrastructure Optimization: Components specifically designed to enhance accessibility and operational safety in complex data center environments.
Turnkey Quality Assurance: Each kit underwent rigorous quality control checks to guarantee field-ready performance and seamless installation.
With this milestone, IFL Manufacturing continues to solidify its reputation as a trusted manufacturing partner for critical infrastructure, industrial processing, and commercial sectors. The company’s investment in advanced CNC technology and robust supply chain management ensures it remains uniquely positioned to handle complex, high-capacity kitting contracts.
For more information about IFL Manufacturing’s capabilities or to discuss custom manufacturing needs, please visit https://www.iflmanufacturing.com/ or contact contactus@iflmanufacturing.com 224-308-9753.
About IFL Manufacturing
IFL Manufacturing is a premier manufacturing and precision machining company dedicated to delivering high-quality component fabrication, assembly, and custom kitting solutions. Serving a diverse range of industries; including energy, data infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing. IFL Manufacturing combines cutting-edge technology with deep technical expertise to solve complex engineering challenges.
Contact
IFL ManufacturingContact
Jeff Kendall
224-308-9753
https://www.iflmanufacturing.com/
Jeff Kendall
224-308-9753
https://www.iflmanufacturing.com/
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