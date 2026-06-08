Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients.
Miami, FL, June 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Appointment coincides with Qtonic Quantum’s showcase of QScout Pulse at caisec ’26 in Cairo
Qtonic Quantum today announced that Ashwin (“Ash”) Rangan has joined the firm as Senior Advisor and member of the Executive Advisory Board. The appointment was timed to the company’s showcase of QScout Pulse, its real-time quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence offering for enterprise, at caisec ’26, the region’s premier cybersecurity conference, taking place June 8 and 9 in Cairo.
QScout Pulse rests on a straightforward premise. Quantum risk is no longer a future problem to schedule around. It is a present governance problem that boards and operators can find, prove, and fix today. caisec ’26 marks its fifth edition under the theme “Guarding the Future: Securing the Unpredictable,” and quantum computing sits among its emerging-technology security tracks. That argument, that a long-horizon technology threat belongs on the agenda of the people accountable for it, is the same case Rangan has spent his career making.
Rangan brings decades of accountability for technology at the highest levels of trust. As Chief Innovation and Information Officer at ICANN, he was responsible for the security, stability, and resiliency of the global internet. He has held Global CIO roles at Edwards Lifesciences, Walmart.com, Conexant Systems, and Rockwell International, and he most recently served as CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions, an award-winning financial technology company serving banks and credit unions. He sits on the board of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the leading authority on board governance in the United States, and on the board of the American Red Cross in the Pacific Southwest.
“Ash has sat in the chair our customers sit in,” said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum. “He has been the CIO accountable when the internet had to stay up. He has been the director answerable to a board for a risk it could not yet see. That is the exact perspective quantum risk demands, and it is rare to find it in one person.”
At Qtonic Quantum, Rangan will focus on the board-level governance of quantum risk, the discipline of putting a long-horizon threat on the agenda of the people answerable for it. It is the same problem he has managed across regulated industry, critical internet infrastructure, and the boardroom, and it reinforces the company’s position that quantum readiness belongs on the audit and risk agenda rather than in a research footnote.
“Boards are good at risks they can put on a calendar,” said Rangan. “Quantum is not on a calendar yet, so it keeps losing the budget fight to this quarter’s threat. That is the error. The migration takes years, and the decision to start is a governance call, not a technical one. That is why I joined Qtonic Quantum.”
About Qtonic Quantum
Qtonic Quantum is a leading provider of quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence tools and services. The company is vendor-neutral, meaning it is not paid by any vendor to promote a particular solution. Its platform spans QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and the Qtonic Quantum Lab, validated against real quantum hardware across multiple quantum cloud platforms. Qtonic Quantum is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research operations in Be’er Sheva, Israel. Post-Quantum Ready. Continuously™.
Qtonic Quantum today announced that Ashwin (“Ash”) Rangan has joined the firm as Senior Advisor and member of the Executive Advisory Board. The appointment was timed to the company’s showcase of QScout Pulse, its real-time quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence offering for enterprise, at caisec ’26, the region’s premier cybersecurity conference, taking place June 8 and 9 in Cairo.
QScout Pulse rests on a straightforward premise. Quantum risk is no longer a future problem to schedule around. It is a present governance problem that boards and operators can find, prove, and fix today. caisec ’26 marks its fifth edition under the theme “Guarding the Future: Securing the Unpredictable,” and quantum computing sits among its emerging-technology security tracks. That argument, that a long-horizon technology threat belongs on the agenda of the people accountable for it, is the same case Rangan has spent his career making.
Rangan brings decades of accountability for technology at the highest levels of trust. As Chief Innovation and Information Officer at ICANN, he was responsible for the security, stability, and resiliency of the global internet. He has held Global CIO roles at Edwards Lifesciences, Walmart.com, Conexant Systems, and Rockwell International, and he most recently served as CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions, an award-winning financial technology company serving banks and credit unions. He sits on the board of the National Association of Corporate Directors, the leading authority on board governance in the United States, and on the board of the American Red Cross in the Pacific Southwest.
“Ash has sat in the chair our customers sit in,” said David Cohen, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Qtonic Quantum. “He has been the CIO accountable when the internet had to stay up. He has been the director answerable to a board for a risk it could not yet see. That is the exact perspective quantum risk demands, and it is rare to find it in one person.”
At Qtonic Quantum, Rangan will focus on the board-level governance of quantum risk, the discipline of putting a long-horizon threat on the agenda of the people answerable for it. It is the same problem he has managed across regulated industry, critical internet infrastructure, and the boardroom, and it reinforces the company’s position that quantum readiness belongs on the audit and risk agenda rather than in a research footnote.
“Boards are good at risks they can put on a calendar,” said Rangan. “Quantum is not on a calendar yet, so it keeps losing the budget fight to this quarter’s threat. That is the error. The migration takes years, and the decision to start is a governance call, not a technical one. That is why I joined Qtonic Quantum.”
About Qtonic Quantum
Qtonic Quantum is a leading provider of quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence tools and services. The company is vendor-neutral, meaning it is not paid by any vendor to promote a particular solution. Its platform spans QScout, QStrike, QSolve, and the Qtonic Quantum Lab, validated against real quantum hardware across multiple quantum cloud platforms. Qtonic Quantum is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with research operations in Be’er Sheva, Israel. Post-Quantum Ready. Continuously™.
Contact
Qtonic Quantum CorpContact
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
Jessica Gold
1 866 4 QTONIC
www.qtonicquantum.com
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