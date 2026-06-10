PADL Launches New Adventure Passport for Visitors Traveling to Florida During the FIFA World Cup 2026™
New adventure passport combines unlimited kayaking and paddleboarding with premium sailing, wing foiling, windsurfing, and biking experiences across Florida.
Miami, FL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As millions of visitors travel to Florida for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, PADL has launched the PADL Adventure Passport, a new adventure pass designed to help visitors experience the best of Florida's outdoor lifestyle between matches.
Available in one-week and four-week options, the PADL Adventure Passport provides unlimited access to paddleboards and single kayaks at participating PADL locations throughout Florida, along with premium activity credits that can be used for sailing, Cabrinha wing foiling, windsurfing, mountain biking, and other outdoor experiences.
The program offers visitors a flexible and affordable way to explore Florida's waterways, beaches, parks, and coastal communities while enjoying some of the state's most popular outdoor activities.
"Florida offers so much more than world-class sporting events," said a PADL spokesperson. "The PADL Adventure Passport gives visitors the opportunity to discover Florida's natural beauty, get active outdoors, and create unforgettable experiences during their stay."
Passport Options
1-Week PADL Adventure Passport — $179
Unlimited paddleboard access
Unlimited single kayak access
2 premium activity hours included
4-Week PADL Adventure Passport — $349
Unlimited paddleboard access
Unlimited single kayak access
4 premium activity hours included
Premium activity hours may be used for select experiences including:
Hobie Cat Sailing
Cabrinha Wing Foiling
Windsurfing
Mountain Biking
Additional premium outdoor activities available at participating locations
Explore Florida Beyond the Stadium
The PADL Adventure Passport was created to encourage visitors to experience more of Florida during their stay. Whether paddling through mangrove trails, sailing on Biscayne Bay, exploring coastal parks by bike, or learning a new watersport, passport holders can enjoy a variety of outdoor adventures throughout the state.
Participating PADL locations span multiple Florida regions, including South Florida, Tampa Bay, Northeast Florida, and additional waterfront destinations.
The initiative also supports local communities by encouraging visitors to explore areas beyond traditional tourist attractions and spend more time enjoying Florida's unique outdoor recreation opportunities.
Availability
The PADL Adventure Passport is available now and can be purchased online at:
https://padl.co/product/fifa-2026-adventure-passport/
About PADL
PADL is Florida's leading outdoor recreation platform, providing self-service and full-service access to paddleboards, kayaks, sailing, biking, and watersports experiences. Through a growing network of waterfront locations, PADL makes it easy for residents and visitors to discover and enjoy Florida's natural environment.
For more information, visit https://padl.co.
Disclaimer
PADL and the PADL Adventure Passport are independent products and are not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or otherwise associated with FIFA or the FIFA World Cup.
Available in one-week and four-week options, the PADL Adventure Passport provides unlimited access to paddleboards and single kayaks at participating PADL locations throughout Florida, along with premium activity credits that can be used for sailing, Cabrinha wing foiling, windsurfing, mountain biking, and other outdoor experiences.
The program offers visitors a flexible and affordable way to explore Florida's waterways, beaches, parks, and coastal communities while enjoying some of the state's most popular outdoor activities.
"Florida offers so much more than world-class sporting events," said a PADL spokesperson. "The PADL Adventure Passport gives visitors the opportunity to discover Florida's natural beauty, get active outdoors, and create unforgettable experiences during their stay."
Passport Options
1-Week PADL Adventure Passport — $179
Unlimited paddleboard access
Unlimited single kayak access
2 premium activity hours included
4-Week PADL Adventure Passport — $349
Unlimited paddleboard access
Unlimited single kayak access
4 premium activity hours included
Premium activity hours may be used for select experiences including:
Hobie Cat Sailing
Cabrinha Wing Foiling
Windsurfing
Mountain Biking
Additional premium outdoor activities available at participating locations
Explore Florida Beyond the Stadium
The PADL Adventure Passport was created to encourage visitors to experience more of Florida during their stay. Whether paddling through mangrove trails, sailing on Biscayne Bay, exploring coastal parks by bike, or learning a new watersport, passport holders can enjoy a variety of outdoor adventures throughout the state.
Participating PADL locations span multiple Florida regions, including South Florida, Tampa Bay, Northeast Florida, and additional waterfront destinations.
The initiative also supports local communities by encouraging visitors to explore areas beyond traditional tourist attractions and spend more time enjoying Florida's unique outdoor recreation opportunities.
Availability
The PADL Adventure Passport is available now and can be purchased online at:
https://padl.co/product/fifa-2026-adventure-passport/
About PADL
PADL is Florida's leading outdoor recreation platform, providing self-service and full-service access to paddleboards, kayaks, sailing, biking, and watersports experiences. Through a growing network of waterfront locations, PADL makes it easy for residents and visitors to discover and enjoy Florida's natural environment.
For more information, visit https://padl.co.
Disclaimer
PADL and the PADL Adventure Passport are independent products and are not affiliated with, sponsored by, endorsed by, or otherwise associated with FIFA or the FIFA World Cup.
Contact
PADL LLCContact
Ryan Kennedy
786-749-6730
https://padl.co
Ryan Kennedy
786-749-6730
https://padl.co
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