New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes!
Portland, OR, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Everyone should have a seat at the game table.
New from 1985 Games, and just in time for Pride Month: Pride Mystery Dice! A collection of queer-themed dice, pins, and stickers mixed with the signature mystery dice packs 1985 Games is known for. Every Pride Mystery Dice pack is thoughtfully hand-packed in Portland, Oregon.
The packs were designed by artist Daniel Quasar, who is the creator of the Progress Pride Flag. Quasar, who themself is a massive TTRPG nerd, spent significant effort to make sure the designs featured represented the queer gaming community properly. The final result was a series of dice that say, "You're welcome at our table, and you are loved!"
10% of every Pride Mystery Dice pack sale goes to support Tabletop Gaymers, a nonprofit organization promoting diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community through tabletop gaming.
Pride Mystery Dice are available now at 1985 Games and at friendly local game stores country-wide.
New from 1985 Games, and just in time for Pride Month: Pride Mystery Dice! A collection of queer-themed dice, pins, and stickers mixed with the signature mystery dice packs 1985 Games is known for. Every Pride Mystery Dice pack is thoughtfully hand-packed in Portland, Oregon.
The packs were designed by artist Daniel Quasar, who is the creator of the Progress Pride Flag. Quasar, who themself is a massive TTRPG nerd, spent significant effort to make sure the designs featured represented the queer gaming community properly. The final result was a series of dice that say, "You're welcome at our table, and you are loved!"
10% of every Pride Mystery Dice pack sale goes to support Tabletop Gaymers, a nonprofit organization promoting diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community through tabletop gaming.
Pride Mystery Dice are available now at 1985 Games and at friendly local game stores country-wide.
Contact
1985 GamesContact
Lenny Gotter
503-358-6552
1985games.com
Lenny Gotter
503-358-6552
1985games.com
Multimedia
Pride Mystery Dice Preview
Some of the possible dice, pins, and stickers available in the Pride Mystery Dice sets.
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