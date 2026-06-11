New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag

Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes!