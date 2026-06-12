Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data

Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step.