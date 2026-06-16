Security Token Offering Foundation Launching June 29, 2026 to Advance the Global Tokenization Industry
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets. As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for tokenization.
Miami, FL, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New industry organization to unite stakeholders across Real-World Asset tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets.
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets.
As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for education, industry collaboration, networking, thought leadership, and ecosystem development.
The Foundation brings together issuers, investors, asset managers, tokenization platforms, legal and compliance professionals, broker-dealers, transfer agents, custodians, exchanges, infrastructure providers, and other stakeholders helping build the future of digital finance.
"Tokenization is rapidly evolving from an emerging concept into a global financial movement," said Mark Mariampillai, Executive Director of the STO Foundation. "Our mission is to provide education, visibility, resources, and connections needed to help organizations successfully participate in this transformation while fostering greater collaboration across the entire ecosystem."
The STO Foundation is launching at a pivotal moment for the industry as financial institutions, asset managers, governments, and technology providers increasingly explore the benefits of tokenizing real-world assets including real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, commodities, and investment funds.
Through its growing membership platform, the Foundation will provide access to:
Educational webinars featuring industry experts and thought leaders
A comprehensive Learning Center with on-demand content
Global industry news and market intelligence
Member networking opportunities and community engagement
Industry chat groups and discussion forums
A global events calendar highlighting conferences, webinars, and networking opportunities
An industry jobs board connecting talent with employers
A comprehensive vendor and supplier directory
The Tokenized Markets Weekly newsletter
Thought leadership initiatives and ecosystem collaboration opportunities
The Foundation's vision is to become the leading global resource for organizations seeking to understand, navigate, and participate in the rapidly expanding tokenized asset economy.
Founding Membership opportunities are now available for organizations seeking to establish leadership positions within the emerging tokenization ecosystem and support the Foundation's mission from its inception.
"The future of capital markets will be increasingly digital, programmable, and globally accessible," Mariampillai added. "The STO Foundation was created to help connect the people, companies, and institutions that are making that future a reality."
Organizations interested in joining the Foundation prior to launch or learning more about membership opportunities can visit:
https://sto.foundation/membership/
About the Security Token Offering Foundation
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) is a global membership organization dedicated to advancing Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets through education, collaboration, networking, and industry development.
The Foundation connects issuers, investors, institutions, service providers, technology companies, and industry professionals through educational resources, webinars, events, news, research, and community engagement initiatives designed to accelerate the growth of the global tokenization ecosystem.
Media Contact
Mark Mariampillai
Executive Director
STO Foundation
support@sto.foundation
https://sto.foundation
Founder
Randy Goldberg
Founder, STO Foundation
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) today announced its official launch date on June 29, 2026 as a global membership organization dedicated to supporting the growth, education, adoption, and advancement of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets.
As tokenization continues to transform the way assets are issued, managed, distributed, and traded, the STO Foundation has been established to serve as a central hub for education, industry collaboration, networking, thought leadership, and ecosystem development.
The Foundation brings together issuers, investors, asset managers, tokenization platforms, legal and compliance professionals, broker-dealers, transfer agents, custodians, exchanges, infrastructure providers, and other stakeholders helping build the future of digital finance.
"Tokenization is rapidly evolving from an emerging concept into a global financial movement," said Mark Mariampillai, Executive Director of the STO Foundation. "Our mission is to provide education, visibility, resources, and connections needed to help organizations successfully participate in this transformation while fostering greater collaboration across the entire ecosystem."
The STO Foundation is launching at a pivotal moment for the industry as financial institutions, asset managers, governments, and technology providers increasingly explore the benefits of tokenizing real-world assets including real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, commodities, and investment funds.
Through its growing membership platform, the Foundation will provide access to:
Educational webinars featuring industry experts and thought leaders
A comprehensive Learning Center with on-demand content
Global industry news and market intelligence
Member networking opportunities and community engagement
Industry chat groups and discussion forums
A global events calendar highlighting conferences, webinars, and networking opportunities
An industry jobs board connecting talent with employers
A comprehensive vendor and supplier directory
The Tokenized Markets Weekly newsletter
Thought leadership initiatives and ecosystem collaboration opportunities
The Foundation's vision is to become the leading global resource for organizations seeking to understand, navigate, and participate in the rapidly expanding tokenized asset economy.
Founding Membership opportunities are now available for organizations seeking to establish leadership positions within the emerging tokenization ecosystem and support the Foundation's mission from its inception.
"The future of capital markets will be increasingly digital, programmable, and globally accessible," Mariampillai added. "The STO Foundation was created to help connect the people, companies, and institutions that are making that future a reality."
Organizations interested in joining the Foundation prior to launch or learning more about membership opportunities can visit:
https://sto.foundation/membership/
About the Security Token Offering Foundation
The Security Token Offering Foundation (STO Foundation) is a global membership organization dedicated to advancing Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, digital securities, and tokenized capital markets through education, collaboration, networking, and industry development.
The Foundation connects issuers, investors, institutions, service providers, technology companies, and industry professionals through educational resources, webinars, events, news, research, and community engagement initiatives designed to accelerate the growth of the global tokenization ecosystem.
Media Contact
Mark Mariampillai
Executive Director
STO Foundation
support@sto.foundation
https://sto.foundation
Founder
Randy Goldberg
Founder, STO Foundation
Contact
STO FoundationContact
Mark Mariampillai
202-505-7009
sto.foundation
Mark Mariampillai
202-505-7009
sto.foundation
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