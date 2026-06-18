Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida
Orlando, FL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida.
Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools & Spas Orlando, Cody Pools Tampa, and Cody Pools Texas-raised over $41,000 to support the Baby Otter Swim School.
This contribution will directly fund specialized swimming lesson programs designed to teach life-saving survival techniques to children with autism. As the nation’s #1 pool builder for 14 consecutive years, as ranked by Pool and Spa News, Cody Pools remains dedicated to leveraging its industry leadership to enhance water safety for Florida’s most vulnerable swimmers.
The success of the fundraiser was made possible through the collective generosity of dedicated sponsors and contributors:
- Birdie Sponsors: Maschmeyer Concrete, Heritage, Pentair, Gorman, Jandy, and Elite Gunite.
- Par Sponsors: MicroGlass, Paramount, Belgard, Lyon Financial, Gunite Works, Pool Corp, and Pebble Pros.
- Basket Donators: Pop Stroke, PGA Superstore, California Pizza Kitchen, and Cody Pools Employees.
The synergy between these regional teams, industry vendors, and employees during the 2026 Sunshine Classic has set a new standard for industry-led philanthropy.
To view the full event recap, including the event video and image gallery, please visit: https://qr.codypools.com/2026-Sunshine-Classic
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools is the nation’s #1 pool builder for 14 consecutive years, recognized for excellence in design, construction, and commitment to community safety. With a legacy spanning multiple regions, including Florida and Texas, Cody Pools continues to lead the industry through innovation and dedicated water safety advocacy.
American Pools & Spas, a Cody Pools company, operates as the premier provider of these services across Central Florida.
Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools & Spas Orlando, Cody Pools Tampa, and Cody Pools Texas-raised over $41,000 to support the Baby Otter Swim School.
This contribution will directly fund specialized swimming lesson programs designed to teach life-saving survival techniques to children with autism. As the nation’s #1 pool builder for 14 consecutive years, as ranked by Pool and Spa News, Cody Pools remains dedicated to leveraging its industry leadership to enhance water safety for Florida’s most vulnerable swimmers.
The success of the fundraiser was made possible through the collective generosity of dedicated sponsors and contributors:
- Birdie Sponsors: Maschmeyer Concrete, Heritage, Pentair, Gorman, Jandy, and Elite Gunite.
- Par Sponsors: MicroGlass, Paramount, Belgard, Lyon Financial, Gunite Works, Pool Corp, and Pebble Pros.
- Basket Donators: Pop Stroke, PGA Superstore, California Pizza Kitchen, and Cody Pools Employees.
The synergy between these regional teams, industry vendors, and employees during the 2026 Sunshine Classic has set a new standard for industry-led philanthropy.
To view the full event recap, including the event video and image gallery, please visit: https://qr.codypools.com/2026-Sunshine-Classic
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools is the nation’s #1 pool builder for 14 consecutive years, recognized for excellence in design, construction, and commitment to community safety. With a legacy spanning multiple regions, including Florida and Texas, Cody Pools continues to lead the industry through innovation and dedicated water safety advocacy.
American Pools & Spas, a Cody Pools company, operates as the premier provider of these services across Central Florida.
Contact
Cody PoolsContact
Michell Randolph
(512) 948-0036
https://florida.codypools.com
Michell Randolph
(512) 948-0036
https://florida.codypools.com
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