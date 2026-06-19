GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC
Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change.
Silicon Valley, CA, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent tech startup Splurjj releases full platform with AI coaching, community accountability, and integrated merchandise — now available at goalsapp.store
Splurjj, the independent lifestyle and technology brand founded by entrepreneur Sharif Dyson, announced the full public launch of GOALS, a goal-tracking and accountability platform built on structured discipline rather than engagement-driven design.
Available now at goalsapp.store, GOALS is designed to support measurable outcomes through clear milestones, progress tracking, and system-based accountability.
Unlike conventional productivity applications built around streaks, notifications, and gamification loops, GOALS emphasizes structured execution, incorporating milestone tracking, progress logs, and an integrated artificial intelligence engine to organize and support goal completion.
Sharif Dyson, Founder of GOALS by Splurjj, explained the motivation behind the platform, “GOALS was built to address the gap between activity and true progress. Many tools reward engagement rather than outcomes. This platform focuses on accountability to defined objectives and measurable execution.”
Platform Features at Launch
Goal Tracking & Milestones — Structured goal creation with defined milestones, deadlines, and priority levels
Muse AI (Discipline Engine) — AI-powered system that analyzes goal structures and builds personalized accountability frameworks
Mood & Progress Logging — Daily logging tied to goal activity to identify patterns affecting consistency
Community Feed — Public goal-sharing environment designed for accountability without traditional social media distractions
Smart Email Reminders — Custom reminder delivery with optimized engagement formatting
Merchandise Store — GOALS-branded products available at goalsapp.store/store.html, including the Day 1 Every Day guidebook and apparel
Subscription Tiers
Free — Core tracking with up to three active goals
Core ($9/month) — Expanded access with unlimited goals and Muse AI
Elite ($29/month) — Full platform access including analytics and advanced features
Independent Development
GOALS is a fully bootstrapped platform developed independently, with a focus on user outcomes over engagement-driven metrics. A mobile application is currently in development.
Sharif Dyson commented on the product direction, “The accountability gap in productivity software continues to grow as platforms prioritize engagement metrics. GOALS is designed to prioritize life outcomes through structured systems and measurable progress.”
About Splurjj
Splurjj is an independent lifestyle and technology company founded by Sharif Dyson. The Splurjj Ecosystem includes digital media, software platforms, and branded merchandise, all centered on discipline, focus, and intentional living. GOALS serves as the flagship software product within the ecosystem.
For press inquiries, interview requests, or media access, contact press@goalsapp.store or visit goalsapp.store/press.html
Contact
Sharif Dyson, Founder
Email: sharif@splurjj.com
Web: goalsapp.store
Press Kit: goalsapp.store/press.html
Splurjj, the independent lifestyle and technology brand founded by entrepreneur Sharif Dyson, announced the full public launch of GOALS, a goal-tracking and accountability platform built on structured discipline rather than engagement-driven design.
Available now at goalsapp.store, GOALS is designed to support measurable outcomes through clear milestones, progress tracking, and system-based accountability.
Unlike conventional productivity applications built around streaks, notifications, and gamification loops, GOALS emphasizes structured execution, incorporating milestone tracking, progress logs, and an integrated artificial intelligence engine to organize and support goal completion.
Sharif Dyson, Founder of GOALS by Splurjj, explained the motivation behind the platform, “GOALS was built to address the gap between activity and true progress. Many tools reward engagement rather than outcomes. This platform focuses on accountability to defined objectives and measurable execution.”
Platform Features at Launch
Goal Tracking & Milestones — Structured goal creation with defined milestones, deadlines, and priority levels
Muse AI (Discipline Engine) — AI-powered system that analyzes goal structures and builds personalized accountability frameworks
Mood & Progress Logging — Daily logging tied to goal activity to identify patterns affecting consistency
Community Feed — Public goal-sharing environment designed for accountability without traditional social media distractions
Smart Email Reminders — Custom reminder delivery with optimized engagement formatting
Merchandise Store — GOALS-branded products available at goalsapp.store/store.html, including the Day 1 Every Day guidebook and apparel
Subscription Tiers
Free — Core tracking with up to three active goals
Core ($9/month) — Expanded access with unlimited goals and Muse AI
Elite ($29/month) — Full platform access including analytics and advanced features
Independent Development
GOALS is a fully bootstrapped platform developed independently, with a focus on user outcomes over engagement-driven metrics. A mobile application is currently in development.
Sharif Dyson commented on the product direction, “The accountability gap in productivity software continues to grow as platforms prioritize engagement metrics. GOALS is designed to prioritize life outcomes through structured systems and measurable progress.”
About Splurjj
Splurjj is an independent lifestyle and technology company founded by Sharif Dyson. The Splurjj Ecosystem includes digital media, software platforms, and branded merchandise, all centered on discipline, focus, and intentional living. GOALS serves as the flagship software product within the ecosystem.
For press inquiries, interview requests, or media access, contact press@goalsapp.store or visit goalsapp.store/press.html
Contact
Sharif Dyson, Founder
Email: sharif@splurjj.com
Web: goalsapp.store
Press Kit: goalsapp.store/press.html
Contact
SPLURJJ, LLCContact
Sharif Dyson
214-400-7018
www.splurjj.com
Email:
press@splurjj.com
Social:
Instagram: @splurjj
Sharif Dyson
214-400-7018
www.splurjj.com
Email:
press@splurjj.com
Social:
Instagram: @splurjj
Categories