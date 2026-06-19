GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC

Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change.