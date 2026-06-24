Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need

Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program.