Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program.
Pekin, IL, June 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The National Auto Body Council® is announcing a new program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® Keys for Change program offers the opportunity for those with unwanted vehicles to donate them in an easy, efficient and tax-exempt process, all while helping a good cause.
The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® Keys for Change program is a way for consumers, car dealers, automotive recyclers and collision repair shops to donate unwanted vehicles, from which proceeds will fund NABC® programs like NABC Recycled Rides® and NABC F.R.E.E.™. These donated vehicles are not typically recycled and refurbished for gifting, but sold for salvage with the proceeds going to fund key programs that serve veterans, military members, families in need and first responders. As demand for the programs offered by the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® increases, so does the funding need.
The process to donate a vehicle – from an unwanted car or truck, to an RV, boat or motorcycle – is easy. By submitting the donation request online or by calling 888.350.KEYS, donors can arrange for the free pickup of their vehicle, coordinate their donation and receive their donation receipt.
“The National Auto Body Council® is one of the most trusted charities in the automotive industry, gifting thousands of vehicles over the years to those in need and providing live-saving training to first responders,” said Tom Wolf, chairman of the board of the National Auto Body Council. “Through our Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® Keys for Change program, we are extending that trust to provide those with unwanted vehicles an easy and efficient way to dispose of their vehicles and help a good cause at the same time. We provide unparalleled transparency in our process, and all proceeds benefit the people and communities we serve.”
The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® Keys for Change program is available nationwide. Visit here for more information and to donate a vehicle.
The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® Keys for Change program is a way for consumers, car dealers, automotive recyclers and collision repair shops to donate unwanted vehicles, from which proceeds will fund NABC® programs like NABC Recycled Rides® and NABC F.R.E.E.™. These donated vehicles are not typically recycled and refurbished for gifting, but sold for salvage with the proceeds going to fund key programs that serve veterans, military members, families in need and first responders. As demand for the programs offered by the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® increases, so does the funding need.
The process to donate a vehicle – from an unwanted car or truck, to an RV, boat or motorcycle – is easy. By submitting the donation request online or by calling 888.350.KEYS, donors can arrange for the free pickup of their vehicle, coordinate their donation and receive their donation receipt.
“The National Auto Body Council® is one of the most trusted charities in the automotive industry, gifting thousands of vehicles over the years to those in need and providing live-saving training to first responders,” said Tom Wolf, chairman of the board of the National Auto Body Council. “Through our Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® Keys for Change program, we are extending that trust to provide those with unwanted vehicles an easy and efficient way to dispose of their vehicles and help a good cause at the same time. We provide unparalleled transparency in our process, and all proceeds benefit the people and communities we serve.”
The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® Keys for Change program is available nationwide. Visit here for more information and to donate a vehicle.
Contact
National Auto Body CouncilContact
Deborah Robinson
312-505-4336
www.changingandsavinglivesfoundation.org
Deborah Robinson
312-505-4336
www.changingandsavinglivesfoundation.org
Multimedia
Keys for Change to Help Veterans in Need
Donate an unwanted vehicle through the Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to help veterans in need through the NABC Recycled Rides program.
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