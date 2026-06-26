ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust.
Dallas, TX, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform built for multi-location home service operators, today announced a complete refresh of its brand identity. The new look introduces an updated logo, a modern color palette, and a refined design system rolled out across the company's website, product, and marketing. The rebrand signals the next chapter for a platform that helps contractors capture, convert, and book more of the leads they are already paying to generate.
The refreshed identity arrives as ScheduleBot continues to expand across the home services market, where speed of response is the single biggest driver of won jobs. The platform answers inbound leads in seconds, recovers missed calls and abandoned web inquiries, and turns them into scheduled appointments around the clock. For multi-location operators in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing, that speed translates directly into more booked jobs and more revenue from the marketing spend they already have in market.
While the look is new, the results customers count on are not. ScheduleBot remains the same platform contractors trust to respond faster, recover more leads, and book more jobs. The rebrand simply brings the company's visual identity in line with the quality of the product and the ambition behind it.
A Modern Identity Built for a Growing Category
The new brand system pairs a deep, confident navy with a high energy orange, signaling both the reliability operators depend on and the speed that defines the product. Updated typography and a cleaner, more contemporary design language carry through every customer touchpoint, from the website and sales materials to the product experience itself. The result is a brand that feels as fast, modern, and dependable as the technology behind it.
"Our product has grown up, and our brand needed to grow with it. The contractors we serve run serious, fast-moving businesses, and they deserve a partner that looks and feels as sharp as the results we deliver. This new identity reflects where ScheduleBot is headed and the standard we hold ourselves to every day," said Jeff Light, President of ScheduleBot.
The rebrand is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the updated identity continuing to roll out across product and customer communications in the weeks ahead. Existing customers will see no change to their service or accounts, only a refreshed experience that reflects the company they already partner with.
About ScheduleBot
ScheduleBot, a product of RecreateAI, is an AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform built for multi-location home service operators. By responding to inbound leads in seconds, recovering missed calls and web inquiries, and booking appointments automatically, ScheduleBot helps HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing companies convert more of the demand they already generate into booked, revenue-producing jobs. To learn more, visit getschedulebot.com.
The refreshed identity arrives as ScheduleBot continues to expand across the home services market, where speed of response is the single biggest driver of won jobs. The platform answers inbound leads in seconds, recovers missed calls and abandoned web inquiries, and turns them into scheduled appointments around the clock. For multi-location operators in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing, that speed translates directly into more booked jobs and more revenue from the marketing spend they already have in market.
While the look is new, the results customers count on are not. ScheduleBot remains the same platform contractors trust to respond faster, recover more leads, and book more jobs. The rebrand simply brings the company's visual identity in line with the quality of the product and the ambition behind it.
A Modern Identity Built for a Growing Category
The new brand system pairs a deep, confident navy with a high energy orange, signaling both the reliability operators depend on and the speed that defines the product. Updated typography and a cleaner, more contemporary design language carry through every customer touchpoint, from the website and sales materials to the product experience itself. The result is a brand that feels as fast, modern, and dependable as the technology behind it.
"Our product has grown up, and our brand needed to grow with it. The contractors we serve run serious, fast-moving businesses, and they deserve a partner that looks and feels as sharp as the results we deliver. This new identity reflects where ScheduleBot is headed and the standard we hold ourselves to every day," said Jeff Light, President of ScheduleBot.
The rebrand is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the updated identity continuing to roll out across product and customer communications in the weeks ahead. Existing customers will see no change to their service or accounts, only a refreshed experience that reflects the company they already partner with.
About ScheduleBot
ScheduleBot, a product of RecreateAI, is an AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform built for multi-location home service operators. By responding to inbound leads in seconds, recovering missed calls and web inquiries, and booking appointments automatically, ScheduleBot helps HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing companies convert more of the demand they already generate into booked, revenue-producing jobs. To learn more, visit getschedulebot.com.
Contact
ScheduleBotContact
Cameron Knox
(866) 515-6006
https://getschedulebot.com
Cameron Knox
(866) 515-6006
https://getschedulebot.com
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