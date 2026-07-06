Hemanext Expands Commercial Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with OneBlood
Hemanext Inc. announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States.
Lexington, MA, July 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in technology for improving the quality of red blood cells for transfusion, announced a strategic production partnership with OneBlood, one of the nation's largest independent blood centers, marking a significant milestone in Hemanext's commercial expansion and accelerating adoption of Hemanext ONE® across the United States.
OneBlood is a blood establishment dedicated to saving lives by providing lifesaving products and services to more than 250 hospitals across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. OneBlood serves approximately 7% of the United States national market, supplying more than 900,000 units of red blood cells annually. OneBlood will begin production at all three of its blood processing facilities located in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Orlando, Florida.
Cliff Numark, President and Chief Executive Officer of OneBlood stated, “We are grateful to further contribute to patient care through an innovative product, like Hemanext ONE. Innovation is a OneBlood core value, and we look forward to our partnership with Hemanext and saving even more lives.”
“This partnership with OneBlood represents a major step forward in expanding patient access to oxygen-controlled red blood cells using Hemanext ONE. OneBlood routinely provides innovative blood products throughout their network, and we are excited to bring yet another innovation to patients with OneBlood. Working with OneBlood and their hospital network strengthens our commercial presence in key U.S. healthcare markets by providing high quality red blood cells to patients who need them most,” stated Shane Ray, CEO of Hemanext.
About Hemanext
Hemanext Inc. is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, Massachusetts, focused on improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company develops technologies designed to enable the storage of oxygen-controlled (hypoxic) red blood cells with the goal of improving transfusion outcomes for patients worldwide.
About OneBlood
OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 250 hospital partners and their patients throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. OneBlood operates more than 90 donor centers and deploys nearly 250 Big Red Bus bloodmobiles throughout the southeastern United States for blood drives. To learn more about OneBlood visit www.oneblood.org.
About HEMANEXT ONE
Hemanext ONE® is a first-in-class disposable medical device designed to improve the quality of red blood cells for transfusion by removing oxygen and maintaining hypoxic storage conditions. The system is intended to process and store whole blood- or apheresis-derived leukocyte-reduced red blood cells collected in CP2D/AS-3 or apheresis-derived LR-RBC in ACD-A/AS-3.
Hemanext ONE has received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is CE-marked for commercial distribution in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.
Learn more at Hemanext.com.
OneBlood is a blood establishment dedicated to saving lives by providing lifesaving products and services to more than 250 hospitals across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. OneBlood serves approximately 7% of the United States national market, supplying more than 900,000 units of red blood cells annually. OneBlood will begin production at all three of its blood processing facilities located in Charlotte, North Carolina; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Orlando, Florida.
Cliff Numark, President and Chief Executive Officer of OneBlood stated, “We are grateful to further contribute to patient care through an innovative product, like Hemanext ONE. Innovation is a OneBlood core value, and we look forward to our partnership with Hemanext and saving even more lives.”
“This partnership with OneBlood represents a major step forward in expanding patient access to oxygen-controlled red blood cells using Hemanext ONE. OneBlood routinely provides innovative blood products throughout their network, and we are excited to bring yet another innovation to patients with OneBlood. Working with OneBlood and their hospital network strengthens our commercial presence in key U.S. healthcare markets by providing high quality red blood cells to patients who need them most,” stated Shane Ray, CEO of Hemanext.
About Hemanext
Hemanext Inc. is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, Massachusetts, focused on improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company develops technologies designed to enable the storage of oxygen-controlled (hypoxic) red blood cells with the goal of improving transfusion outcomes for patients worldwide.
About OneBlood
OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 250 hospital partners and their patients throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. OneBlood operates more than 90 donor centers and deploys nearly 250 Big Red Bus bloodmobiles throughout the southeastern United States for blood drives. To learn more about OneBlood visit www.oneblood.org.
About HEMANEXT ONE
Hemanext ONE® is a first-in-class disposable medical device designed to improve the quality of red blood cells for transfusion by removing oxygen and maintaining hypoxic storage conditions. The system is intended to process and store whole blood- or apheresis-derived leukocyte-reduced red blood cells collected in CP2D/AS-3 or apheresis-derived LR-RBC in ACD-A/AS-3.
Hemanext ONE has received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is CE-marked for commercial distribution in the European Economic Area and the United Kingdom.
Learn more at Hemanext.com.
Contact
HemanextContact
Suzanna van Straaten, EMEA Commercial Lead & Head of Global Marketing
+31 6 12365461
https://hemanext.com
Suzanna van Straaten, EMEA Commercial Lead & Head of Global Marketing
+31 6 12365461
https://hemanext.com
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