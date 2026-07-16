Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors.
Natick, MA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ko-Solar, a U.S.-based developer of innovative clean energy solutions for transportation infrastructure, and R. Kohlhauer GmbH, a leading German engineering and manufacturing company specializing in advanced solar-integrated and noise barrier infrastructure systems, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership agreement to commercialize and deploy next-generation solar-integrated noise barrier systems across North America and other mutually approved international markets.
The partnership combines Ko-Solar's extensive expertise in transportation infrastructure, solar energy, project development, engineering integration, financing, and commercialization with Kohlhauer's decades of experience designing and manufacturing advanced solar-integrated noise barrier systems. Together, the companies will transform conventional highway and railroad noise and safety barriers into multi-functional infrastructure that simultaneously reduces traffic noise, generates renewable electricity, strengthens grid resilience, supports transportation electrification, and creates long-term environmental and economic value from existing public assets.
According to the Federal Highway Administration's nationwide inventory as of December 31, 2022, more than 3,866 miles of highway noise barriers have been constructed across the United States, representing approximately 300 million square feet of infrastructure and an investment exceeding $10.8 billion. By integrating photovoltaic technology into these existing assets, transportation agencies can generate renewable electricity without consuming additional land while continuing to provide effective noise mitigation. This extensive network of existing and planned noise barriers represents one of the largest untapped opportunities for distributed renewable energy generation within transportation rights-of-way.
Furthermore, Transportation corridors represent one of the largest underutilized renewable energy surfaces globally. In the United States alone; over 4 million miles of roadway infrastructure exist nationwide, more than 140,000 miles of active railroad track operates across freight and passenger networks. Even limited solar deployment along these corridors represents a substantial renewable energy opportunity.
As governments across North America invest billions of dollars in transportation modernization, renewable energy, and resilient infrastructure, the partnership offers an innovative approach to maximizing the value of existing transportation assets without requiring additional land. Rather than serving solely as acoustic barriers, highway and railway noise barriers can become productive clean energy assets that generates renewable electricity while continuing to provide effective noise mitigation. This dual-purpose approach improves land-use efficiency, strengthens grid resilience, supports transportation electrification, and creates long-term value for transportation agencies and the communities they serve.
"This collaboration is more than a partnership—it's a shared commitment to shaping the energy infrastructure of tomorrow,” said Koray Kotan, Partner at Ko-Solar. “By uniting clean energy innovation with environmental design, we are enabling highways and rail corridors to become clean energy assets that generate renewable electricity while continuing to provide critical noise protection. This partnership represents a new model for sustainable transportation infrastructure.”
The alliance will focus on co-developing photovoltaic-integrated noise barriers, walls, and other multifunctional infrastructure systems. These projects aim to demonstrate how infrastructure can serve multiple purposes—generating solar power, reducing noise pollution, and advancing climate goals—all while maintaining aesthetic and structural integrity.
“We are excited to partner with Ko-Solar, as our shared commitment to innovation in solar energy and transportation infrastructure aligns seamlessly with our vision for a more sustainable, greener world,” said Reinhard Kohlhauer, Owner of R. Kohlhauer GmbH.
“Our photovoltaic-integrated noise barrier technology has been successfully deployed in Europe. Together, we will deliver smarter infrastructure solutions that address noise, energy, and sustainability challenges,” added Rolf Willm, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of R. Kohlhauer GmbH.
The companies are actively engaging with transportation agencies, railway companies, engineering firms, infrastructure owners, utilities, investors, and public-sector partners to develop demonstration projects showcasing how solar-integrated noise barrier systems can simultaneously generate renewable electricity, reduce traffic noise, improve infrastructure performance, strengthen energy resilience, and create long-term revenue opportunities.
The partnership represents a significant step toward redefining transportation corridors as intelligent, multi-functional infrastructure that supports clean energy production, environmental stewardship, improved community quality of life, and long-term economic resilience. The partnership also brings together complementary expertise spanning engineering, manufacturing, transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, project finance, commercialization, and public-sector project delivery—creating a fully integrated platform for deploying solar-integrated transportation infrastructure at scale. Agencies, developers, and utilities interested in pilot programs can contact the representatives listed below.
About Ko-Solar
Ko-Solar (www.ko-solar.com) develops innovative solar-integrated transportation infrastructure that transforms highways, railways, airports, and other transportation corridors into renewable energy assets. By integrating photovoltaic systems into transportation infrastructure, Ko-Solar helps public agencies and private infrastructure owners generate clean electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate noise, and create long-term economic value from existing rights-of-way. Ko-Solar reimagines underutilized infrastructure as a scalable platform for clean energy generation.
About Kohlhauer
R. Kohlhauer GmbH (www.kohlhauer.com), headquartered in Gaggenau, Germany, is an internationally recognized engineering and manufacturing company in environmental noise protection systems. With over 30 years of experience, Kohlhauer designs and delivers a wide range of cutting-edge solutions, including transparent, and photovoltaic-integrated noise barriers. The company’s commitment to sustainability, safety, and aesthetics has made it a trusted partner in infrastructure projects throughout Europe and internationally.
The partnership combines Ko-Solar's extensive expertise in transportation infrastructure, solar energy, project development, engineering integration, financing, and commercialization with Kohlhauer's decades of experience designing and manufacturing advanced solar-integrated noise barrier systems. Together, the companies will transform conventional highway and railroad noise and safety barriers into multi-functional infrastructure that simultaneously reduces traffic noise, generates renewable electricity, strengthens grid resilience, supports transportation electrification, and creates long-term environmental and economic value from existing public assets.
According to the Federal Highway Administration's nationwide inventory as of December 31, 2022, more than 3,866 miles of highway noise barriers have been constructed across the United States, representing approximately 300 million square feet of infrastructure and an investment exceeding $10.8 billion. By integrating photovoltaic technology into these existing assets, transportation agencies can generate renewable electricity without consuming additional land while continuing to provide effective noise mitigation. This extensive network of existing and planned noise barriers represents one of the largest untapped opportunities for distributed renewable energy generation within transportation rights-of-way.
Furthermore, Transportation corridors represent one of the largest underutilized renewable energy surfaces globally. In the United States alone; over 4 million miles of roadway infrastructure exist nationwide, more than 140,000 miles of active railroad track operates across freight and passenger networks. Even limited solar deployment along these corridors represents a substantial renewable energy opportunity.
As governments across North America invest billions of dollars in transportation modernization, renewable energy, and resilient infrastructure, the partnership offers an innovative approach to maximizing the value of existing transportation assets without requiring additional land. Rather than serving solely as acoustic barriers, highway and railway noise barriers can become productive clean energy assets that generates renewable electricity while continuing to provide effective noise mitigation. This dual-purpose approach improves land-use efficiency, strengthens grid resilience, supports transportation electrification, and creates long-term value for transportation agencies and the communities they serve.
"This collaboration is more than a partnership—it's a shared commitment to shaping the energy infrastructure of tomorrow,” said Koray Kotan, Partner at Ko-Solar. “By uniting clean energy innovation with environmental design, we are enabling highways and rail corridors to become clean energy assets that generate renewable electricity while continuing to provide critical noise protection. This partnership represents a new model for sustainable transportation infrastructure.”
The alliance will focus on co-developing photovoltaic-integrated noise barriers, walls, and other multifunctional infrastructure systems. These projects aim to demonstrate how infrastructure can serve multiple purposes—generating solar power, reducing noise pollution, and advancing climate goals—all while maintaining aesthetic and structural integrity.
“We are excited to partner with Ko-Solar, as our shared commitment to innovation in solar energy and transportation infrastructure aligns seamlessly with our vision for a more sustainable, greener world,” said Reinhard Kohlhauer, Owner of R. Kohlhauer GmbH.
“Our photovoltaic-integrated noise barrier technology has been successfully deployed in Europe. Together, we will deliver smarter infrastructure solutions that address noise, energy, and sustainability challenges,” added Rolf Willm, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of R. Kohlhauer GmbH.
The companies are actively engaging with transportation agencies, railway companies, engineering firms, infrastructure owners, utilities, investors, and public-sector partners to develop demonstration projects showcasing how solar-integrated noise barrier systems can simultaneously generate renewable electricity, reduce traffic noise, improve infrastructure performance, strengthen energy resilience, and create long-term revenue opportunities.
The partnership represents a significant step toward redefining transportation corridors as intelligent, multi-functional infrastructure that supports clean energy production, environmental stewardship, improved community quality of life, and long-term economic resilience. The partnership also brings together complementary expertise spanning engineering, manufacturing, transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, project finance, commercialization, and public-sector project delivery—creating a fully integrated platform for deploying solar-integrated transportation infrastructure at scale. Agencies, developers, and utilities interested in pilot programs can contact the representatives listed below.
About Ko-Solar
Ko-Solar (www.ko-solar.com) develops innovative solar-integrated transportation infrastructure that transforms highways, railways, airports, and other transportation corridors into renewable energy assets. By integrating photovoltaic systems into transportation infrastructure, Ko-Solar helps public agencies and private infrastructure owners generate clean electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate noise, and create long-term economic value from existing rights-of-way. Ko-Solar reimagines underutilized infrastructure as a scalable platform for clean energy generation.
About Kohlhauer
R. Kohlhauer GmbH (www.kohlhauer.com), headquartered in Gaggenau, Germany, is an internationally recognized engineering and manufacturing company in environmental noise protection systems. With over 30 years of experience, Kohlhauer designs and delivers a wide range of cutting-edge solutions, including transparent, and photovoltaic-integrated noise barriers. The company’s commitment to sustainability, safety, and aesthetics has made it a trusted partner in infrastructure projects throughout Europe and internationally.
Contact
Ko-SolarContact
Mohammed Siddiqui
508-654-8044
https://www.ko-solar.com
Company: Kohlhauer
Name: Andreas Held
Phone: +49-7225-9757-75
Email: andreas.held@kohlhauer.com
Website: www.kohlhauer.com
Mohammed Siddiqui
508-654-8044
https://www.ko-solar.com
Company: Kohlhauer
Name: Andreas Held
Phone: +49-7225-9757-75
Email: andreas.held@kohlhauer.com
Website: www.kohlhauer.com
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