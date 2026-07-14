US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city.
Vancouver, WA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TransportBPO (transportbpo.com), an outsourced dispatch and call-answering service built exclusively for transportation fleets, reports that missed after-hours calls have become one of the largest hidden revenue leaks in the industry. According to the company's internal analysis across taxi, towing, NEMT, limousine, and courier operations, a small fleet missing just eight after-hours calls per day — at an average booking value of $45 — can forfeit over $70,000 in annual revenue, since most callers who reach voicemail never call back.
"Every call that rings out is a fare your competitor takes," said Shahzaib Shah, CEO of SS Support Network LLC, the company behind TransportBPO. "Operators can't realistically staff an overnight desk at $36 an hour fully loaded, so the calls just die in voicemail. We built TransportBPO to make genuine 24/7 coverage affordable for a 10-vehicle fleet, not just the giants."
Unlike generic answering services, TransportBPO agents work inside each client's existing dispatch or TMS software — including iCabbi, TaxiCaller, TowBook, and major NEMT broker portals such as Modivcare and MTM — and answer every call in the client's own brand name, typically within three rings. The company covers 14 transportation verticals, from taxi and towing to trucking, courier, and non-emergency medical transportation, across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
To protect client competitiveness, TransportBPO accepts only one fleet per city in each vertical where the policy is available. New clients receive an introductory rate for their first 90 days, with no upfront fees and month-to-month terms.
Fleet operators can calculate their own missed-revenue estimate using the company's free calculator at transportbpo.com.
About TransportBPO
TransportBPO is a dedicated dispatch and customer support brand operated by SS Support Network LLC, a US-registered BPO company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Drawing on a HIPAA-aware heritage in healthcare transportation, TransportBPO provides 24/7 live dispatch, call answering, after-hours cover, billing, and back-office support for transportation fleets worldwide. Learn more at transportbpo.com.
Media Contact:
SS Support Network LLC
Phone: +1 (657) 777-0006
Email: info@transportbpo.com
Web: transportbpo.com
"Every call that rings out is a fare your competitor takes," said Shahzaib Shah, CEO of SS Support Network LLC, the company behind TransportBPO. "Operators can't realistically staff an overnight desk at $36 an hour fully loaded, so the calls just die in voicemail. We built TransportBPO to make genuine 24/7 coverage affordable for a 10-vehicle fleet, not just the giants."
Unlike generic answering services, TransportBPO agents work inside each client's existing dispatch or TMS software — including iCabbi, TaxiCaller, TowBook, and major NEMT broker portals such as Modivcare and MTM — and answer every call in the client's own brand name, typically within three rings. The company covers 14 transportation verticals, from taxi and towing to trucking, courier, and non-emergency medical transportation, across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.
To protect client competitiveness, TransportBPO accepts only one fleet per city in each vertical where the policy is available. New clients receive an introductory rate for their first 90 days, with no upfront fees and month-to-month terms.
Fleet operators can calculate their own missed-revenue estimate using the company's free calculator at transportbpo.com.
About TransportBPO
TransportBPO is a dedicated dispatch and customer support brand operated by SS Support Network LLC, a US-registered BPO company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Drawing on a HIPAA-aware heritage in healthcare transportation, TransportBPO provides 24/7 live dispatch, call answering, after-hours cover, billing, and back-office support for transportation fleets worldwide. Learn more at transportbpo.com.
Media Contact:
SS Support Network LLC
Phone: +1 (657) 777-0006
Email: info@transportbpo.com
Web: transportbpo.com
Contact
SS Support NetworkContact
Nimra Khalid
+1 657-777-0006
https://sssupport.net
Nimra Khalid
+1 657-777-0006
https://sssupport.net
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