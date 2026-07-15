West Hill House Launches Luxury Wellness Retreat Experience with Award-Winning Mad River Massage
West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards.
Warren, VT, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- West Hill House is redefining the boutique inn experience in Vermont with the launch of an exclusive wellness partnership featuring Mad River Massage, recently named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards.
Mad River Massage has relocated its studio to the grounds of West Hill House, creating what is believed to be one of the Mad River Valley’s only boutique lodging experiences where guests can enjoy award-winning massage therapy just steps from their room.
Recognized by readers of Seven Days as one of Vermont’s Top 5 Places to Get a Massage, Mad River Massage has served the Mad River Valley for more than two decades with highly personalized therapeutic care. Its experienced team of licensed massage therapists offers customized treatments including Swedish massage, deep tissue, sports massage, prenatal massage, hot stone therapy, myofascial release, Reiki, craniosacral therapy, and Hawaiian Lomi-Lomi.
Whether guests spend the day hiking Vermont’s Green Mountains, cycling scenic country roads, skiing nearby resorts, or simply relaxing with a good book, they can now complete their day with professional therapeutic massage without leaving the property.
“Being recognized in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards is a tremendous honor,” said Denise Victoria Adams, manager of Mad River Massage. “We’re excited to bring our practice to West Hill House and to make high-quality massage therapy part of an unforgettable Vermont getaway.”
As part of the new partnership, every West Hill House guest receives an exclusive 40% discount on massage treatments, making restorative wellness an integral part of every stay.
“We’ve always believed that a stay at West Hill House should leave guests feeling renewed,” said Eric Meadow, owner of West Hill House. “By welcoming Mad River Massage to the property—and offering every guest a 40% discount—we’re creating an experience that combines exceptional hospitality, Vermont’s natural beauty, and outstanding wellness in a way that’s truly unique.”
The partnership reflects a growing trend in travel as visitors increasingly seek destinations that combine outdoor recreation, luxury accommodations, and wellness experiences. West Hill House’s new offering gives guests the opportunity to enjoy gourmet breakfasts, personalized hospitality, and one of Vermont’s top-rated massage practices—all in one peaceful location in the heart of the Mad River Valley. Massage appointments are available year-round for both overnight guests and the general public. The exclusive 40% discount is available only to guests staying at West Hill House.
About Mad River Massage
Mad River Massage has served the Mad River Valley for more than 25 years with a team of experienced licensed therapists dedicated to personalized therapeutic care. Named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards, the practice offers customized treatments that promote relaxation, recovery, pain relief, and overall well-being.
About West Hill House
West Hill House is an award-winning boutique inn located in Warren, Vermont--known for luxurious accommodations, exceptional breakfasts, and personalized hospitality. Located in the heart of the Mad River Valley just next door to Sugarbush Ski and Golf Resort, the inn offers easy access to skiing, hiking, cycling, golf, and Vermont’s vibrant four-season recreation. The addition of Mad River Massage further establishes West Hill House as a premier destination for travelers seeking both adventure and renewal.
Media Contact
Eric Meadow
Owner, West Hill House
(802) 496-7162
eric@westhillbb.com
www.westhillbb.com
Mad River Massage has relocated its studio to the grounds of West Hill House, creating what is believed to be one of the Mad River Valley’s only boutique lodging experiences where guests can enjoy award-winning massage therapy just steps from their room.
Recognized by readers of Seven Days as one of Vermont’s Top 5 Places to Get a Massage, Mad River Massage has served the Mad River Valley for more than two decades with highly personalized therapeutic care. Its experienced team of licensed massage therapists offers customized treatments including Swedish massage, deep tissue, sports massage, prenatal massage, hot stone therapy, myofascial release, Reiki, craniosacral therapy, and Hawaiian Lomi-Lomi.
Whether guests spend the day hiking Vermont’s Green Mountains, cycling scenic country roads, skiing nearby resorts, or simply relaxing with a good book, they can now complete their day with professional therapeutic massage without leaving the property.
“Being recognized in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards is a tremendous honor,” said Denise Victoria Adams, manager of Mad River Massage. “We’re excited to bring our practice to West Hill House and to make high-quality massage therapy part of an unforgettable Vermont getaway.”
As part of the new partnership, every West Hill House guest receives an exclusive 40% discount on massage treatments, making restorative wellness an integral part of every stay.
“We’ve always believed that a stay at West Hill House should leave guests feeling renewed,” said Eric Meadow, owner of West Hill House. “By welcoming Mad River Massage to the property—and offering every guest a 40% discount—we’re creating an experience that combines exceptional hospitality, Vermont’s natural beauty, and outstanding wellness in a way that’s truly unique.”
The partnership reflects a growing trend in travel as visitors increasingly seek destinations that combine outdoor recreation, luxury accommodations, and wellness experiences. West Hill House’s new offering gives guests the opportunity to enjoy gourmet breakfasts, personalized hospitality, and one of Vermont’s top-rated massage practices—all in one peaceful location in the heart of the Mad River Valley. Massage appointments are available year-round for both overnight guests and the general public. The exclusive 40% discount is available only to guests staying at West Hill House.
About Mad River Massage
Mad River Massage has served the Mad River Valley for more than 25 years with a team of experienced licensed therapists dedicated to personalized therapeutic care. Named one of the Top 5 Places to Get a Massage in Vermont in the 2026 Seven Days Daysies Awards, the practice offers customized treatments that promote relaxation, recovery, pain relief, and overall well-being.
About West Hill House
West Hill House is an award-winning boutique inn located in Warren, Vermont--known for luxurious accommodations, exceptional breakfasts, and personalized hospitality. Located in the heart of the Mad River Valley just next door to Sugarbush Ski and Golf Resort, the inn offers easy access to skiing, hiking, cycling, golf, and Vermont’s vibrant four-season recreation. The addition of Mad River Massage further establishes West Hill House as a premier destination for travelers seeking both adventure and renewal.
Media Contact
Eric Meadow
Owner, West Hill House
(802) 496-7162
eric@westhillbb.com
www.westhillbb.com
Contact
West Hill House B&B at SugarbushContact
Eric Meadow
802-496-7162
westhillbb.com
Eric Meadow
802-496-7162
westhillbb.com
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