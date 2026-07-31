The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery.
Malibu, CA, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center, a behavioral health and addiction treatment facility, has announced its participation in the upcoming Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held this September 14–17 in Oxford, UK.
The symposium is recognized as the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, hosting over 6,000 global attendees and more than 100 expert speakers. This year's theme, Science, Spirit and the Body: The Synthesis of Healing, focuses heavily on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. The international lineup features notable industry pioneers including Gabor Maté, Bessel van der Kolk, Richard Schwartz, and Tara Swart.
Representing The Pointe Malibu, Dr. Christopher Cutter, Ph.D., Senior Consultant for Research and Assessment and an Associate Professor with the Yale Child Study Center, has been named a featured presenter among the conference's core faculty. Alongside Dr. Cutter, The Pointe Malibu’s Executive Director, Jennell Maze, LCSW, will attend the four-day event to engage with international practitioners, participate in interdisciplinary panels, and coordinate with international referents. Additionally, Ashleigh Abramovici will lead a morning session titled "Grounding the Nervous System: A Polyvagal-Informed Yoga and Breath Practice," guiding participants through mindful movement and nervous system regulation to help them settle and prepare for the day's events.
Research on Trauma, Substance Misuse, and Chronic Pain
Dr. Cutter’s presentation, titled "When History Hurts: Cultural and Community Advances in Historical Trauma Recovery, Mental Health, Substance Misuse, and Chronic Pain Among Indigenous Peoples," examines the intersections of systemic trauma and behavioral health outcomes. The presentation details how addressing the historical lineage of trauma through culturally adapted, strength-based interventions directly correlates with improved patient engagement, clinical trust, and long-term recovery metrics.
This research aligns with the operational model utilized at The Pointe Malibu, which treats co-occurring substance use, trauma, and chronic pain through a polyvagal-based framework.
"Our clinical model recognizes that healing begins at both a cellular and relational level, where safety and connection create the conditions for change," states Jennell Maze, LCSW. "By utilizing polyvagal-based techniques, the focus is placed on nervous system recovery and somatic co-regulation as the baseline for traditional therapeutic work."
Clinical Application and Methodology
The Pointe Malibu integrates neurophysiological recovery strategies, structured scheduling, and collaborative multi-therapist care to address complex trauma and dependency. The center’s presentation at the Oxford summit highlights an ongoing industry shift toward integrating somatic and autonomic nervous system regulation into residential behavioral health settings.
The Pointe Malibu clinical leadership team will be available throughout the September conference to meet with referents, medical professionals, and researchers to discuss specialized treatment protocols and interdisciplinary care structures.
Conference Registration and Information
Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 will take place this September in Oxford, England. Attendance is limited to credentialed professionals in the fields of mental health, addiction medicine, and chronic pain management.
Practitioners can access the complete presentation schedule and register for the event via the official portal using the following direct link: https://mastersevents.com?ref=4747
For further information regarding The Pointe Malibu’s clinical programs, or to coordinate a meeting with Jennell Maze or Dr. Christopher Cutter during the conference, please contact 424-699-3482 or visit https://thepointemalibu.com/contact/
About The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center: Located in Malibu, California, The Pointe Malibu is a behavioral health facility providing treatment for substance use disorders, primary mental health conditions, trauma, and chronic pain. The center utilizes a polyvagal-informed clinical model and a collaborative multi-therapist approach to deliver structured, medical, and psychological care to adults and professionals.
The symposium is recognized as the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, hosting over 6,000 global attendees and more than 100 expert speakers. This year's theme, Science, Spirit and the Body: The Synthesis of Healing, focuses heavily on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. The international lineup features notable industry pioneers including Gabor Maté, Bessel van der Kolk, Richard Schwartz, and Tara Swart.
Representing The Pointe Malibu, Dr. Christopher Cutter, Ph.D., Senior Consultant for Research and Assessment and an Associate Professor with the Yale Child Study Center, has been named a featured presenter among the conference's core faculty. Alongside Dr. Cutter, The Pointe Malibu’s Executive Director, Jennell Maze, LCSW, will attend the four-day event to engage with international practitioners, participate in interdisciplinary panels, and coordinate with international referents. Additionally, Ashleigh Abramovici will lead a morning session titled "Grounding the Nervous System: A Polyvagal-Informed Yoga and Breath Practice," guiding participants through mindful movement and nervous system regulation to help them settle and prepare for the day's events.
Research on Trauma, Substance Misuse, and Chronic Pain
Dr. Cutter’s presentation, titled "When History Hurts: Cultural and Community Advances in Historical Trauma Recovery, Mental Health, Substance Misuse, and Chronic Pain Among Indigenous Peoples," examines the intersections of systemic trauma and behavioral health outcomes. The presentation details how addressing the historical lineage of trauma through culturally adapted, strength-based interventions directly correlates with improved patient engagement, clinical trust, and long-term recovery metrics.
This research aligns with the operational model utilized at The Pointe Malibu, which treats co-occurring substance use, trauma, and chronic pain through a polyvagal-based framework.
"Our clinical model recognizes that healing begins at both a cellular and relational level, where safety and connection create the conditions for change," states Jennell Maze, LCSW. "By utilizing polyvagal-based techniques, the focus is placed on nervous system recovery and somatic co-regulation as the baseline for traditional therapeutic work."
Clinical Application and Methodology
The Pointe Malibu integrates neurophysiological recovery strategies, structured scheduling, and collaborative multi-therapist care to address complex trauma and dependency. The center’s presentation at the Oxford summit highlights an ongoing industry shift toward integrating somatic and autonomic nervous system regulation into residential behavioral health settings.
The Pointe Malibu clinical leadership team will be available throughout the September conference to meet with referents, medical professionals, and researchers to discuss specialized treatment protocols and interdisciplinary care structures.
Conference Registration and Information
Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 will take place this September in Oxford, England. Attendance is limited to credentialed professionals in the fields of mental health, addiction medicine, and chronic pain management.
Practitioners can access the complete presentation schedule and register for the event via the official portal using the following direct link: https://mastersevents.com?ref=4747
For further information regarding The Pointe Malibu’s clinical programs, or to coordinate a meeting with Jennell Maze or Dr. Christopher Cutter during the conference, please contact 424-699-3482 or visit https://thepointemalibu.com/contact/
About The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center: Located in Malibu, California, The Pointe Malibu is a behavioral health facility providing treatment for substance use disorders, primary mental health conditions, trauma, and chronic pain. The center utilizes a polyvagal-informed clinical model and a collaborative multi-therapist approach to deliver structured, medical, and psychological care to adults and professionals.
Contact
The Pointe Malibu Recovery CenterContact
Jennell Maze
1-424-699-3482
https://thepointemalibu.com/
Jennell Maze
1-424-699-3482
https://thepointemalibu.com/
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