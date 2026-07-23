OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects.
Columbus, OH, July 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OLIO Development Group today announced its acquisition of a 2,503-square-foot former KFC at 3280 Center Road in Brunswick, Ohio. The transaction, which closed on July 17, marks the firm's first owned property in Brunswick and the second property to close in northeast Ohio in 2026. OLIO will announce plans for the 1.06-acre site in the coming months.
The property sits at Brunswick's primary retail node, within a mile of Home Depot, Meijer, Giant Eagle, and Marc's, and adjacent to two apartment communities totaling more than 460 units. Brunswick is the largest city in Medina County, with roughly 35,000 residents and direct interchange access to I-71.
"We've already spent time on Center Road," said Sage Gardner, Director of Real Estate at OLIO Development Group. "We built the Panda Express across the street, so we know what this corridor means to the people who use it every day."
OLIO served as general contractor on the ground-up Panda Express at 3299 Center Road, which opened in October 2025 after a 25-week build and delivered the brand's first covered patio prototype. The firm has owned, built, leased, or developed more than 20 properties across Northeast Ohio for brands that include Raising Cane’s, Panda Express, 7 Brew, and Well Street Urgent Care. OLIO operates five integrated disciplines under one roof: real estate, development, construction management, facilities management, and finance.
"Vacant buildings on great corners are opportunities, not problems," said Scott Cervenak, Chief Development Operator. "Plans for the site include a build to suit remodel that OLIO will manage for a national operator. We're looking forward to sharing full details shortly."
Peter Deltondo of Marcus & Millichap and Bryant Bitar of the Passov Group represented the parties in the transaction.
The property sits at Brunswick's primary retail node, within a mile of Home Depot, Meijer, Giant Eagle, and Marc's, and adjacent to two apartment communities totaling more than 460 units. Brunswick is the largest city in Medina County, with roughly 35,000 residents and direct interchange access to I-71.
"We've already spent time on Center Road," said Sage Gardner, Director of Real Estate at OLIO Development Group. "We built the Panda Express across the street, so we know what this corridor means to the people who use it every day."
OLIO served as general contractor on the ground-up Panda Express at 3299 Center Road, which opened in October 2025 after a 25-week build and delivered the brand's first covered patio prototype. The firm has owned, built, leased, or developed more than 20 properties across Northeast Ohio for brands that include Raising Cane’s, Panda Express, 7 Brew, and Well Street Urgent Care. OLIO operates five integrated disciplines under one roof: real estate, development, construction management, facilities management, and finance.
"Vacant buildings on great corners are opportunities, not problems," said Scott Cervenak, Chief Development Operator. "Plans for the site include a build to suit remodel that OLIO will manage for a national operator. We're looking forward to sharing full details shortly."
Peter Deltondo of Marcus & Millichap and Bryant Bitar of the Passov Group represented the parties in the transaction.
Contact
OLIO Development GroupContact
Matt Salts
614-286-2938
oliodevgrp.com
Matt Salts
614-286-2938
oliodevgrp.com
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