Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products.
Calgary, Canada, July 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As global food and nutrition companies seek better plant-based fat systems, cleaner labels and more resource-efficient ingredient platforms, Botaneco Inc. is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing technology for food and nutrition applications. Botaneco has established strategic relationships in personal care and feed and continues to explore additional partnerships with international companies across food and nutrition.
The technology builds on Botaneco’s established personal care manufacturing platform, which has supported commercialization with customers ranging from emerging brands to global consumer packaged goods companies.
Botaneco’s aqueous processing platform separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, supporting greater utilization of the harvested seed and creating valuable ingredient and co-stream opportunities. Oleosomes — naturally occurring oil bodies found in seeds — can support emulsification, texture and fat delivery in plant-based formulations and may provide a naturally derived alternative to more conventionally processed fat systems.
The company is also evaluating the potential application of its oleosome platform in structured plant-based fat systems, including oleogel formulations. This emerging area may offer opportunities in food products where structure, mouthfeel and formulation performance are important.
“Food and nutrition companies are increasingly looking for better plant-based lipid systems — not just alternatives to animal fat, but ingredients that can improve functionality, nutrition and formulation performance,” said James Szarko, President and CEO of Botaneco. “Botaneco has spent years building the science, processing know-how and industrial capability required to bring oilseed oleosomes into real-world applications.”
With laboratories and manufacturing infrastructure in Calgary, Botaneco is positioned at the intersection of oilseed valorisation, plant-based nutrition and functional ingredient innovation. The company has developed a portfolio of ingredient platforms and brands, including Hydresia®, CapSol™, Purezome™ and Alofin™, reflecting its work across oleosome-based systems, plant-derived functionality and high-value oilseed co-streams.
About Botaneco
Botaneco Inc. is a Calgary-based ingredients company using proprietary water-based processing technology to separate intact oleosomes and proteins from oilseeds. The company develops high-value ingredient solutions for food, feed and personal care markets, with a focus on sustainability, functionality and co-stream valorisation.
Botaneco’s processing approach is designed to create multiple high-value ingredient streams from oilseeds rather than focusing on a single extracted component. This supports more complete utilization of Canadian agricultural crops and creates opportunities to use proteins, lipids and other co-streams across food, feed and personal care applications.
Botaneco is exploring strategic partnerships with international companies across food and nutrition. It is seeking partners that can help accelerate application development, market access and global commercialisation of its oilseed ingredient platform.
Media contact:
Liz Rutzer
Director, Legal Affairs & HR
lrutzer@botaneco.com
403-668-4334
The technology builds on Botaneco’s established personal care manufacturing platform, which has supported commercialization with customers ranging from emerging brands to global consumer packaged goods companies.
Botaneco’s aqueous processing platform separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, supporting greater utilization of the harvested seed and creating valuable ingredient and co-stream opportunities. Oleosomes — naturally occurring oil bodies found in seeds — can support emulsification, texture and fat delivery in plant-based formulations and may provide a naturally derived alternative to more conventionally processed fat systems.
The company is also evaluating the potential application of its oleosome platform in structured plant-based fat systems, including oleogel formulations. This emerging area may offer opportunities in food products where structure, mouthfeel and formulation performance are important.
“Food and nutrition companies are increasingly looking for better plant-based lipid systems — not just alternatives to animal fat, but ingredients that can improve functionality, nutrition and formulation performance,” said James Szarko, President and CEO of Botaneco. “Botaneco has spent years building the science, processing know-how and industrial capability required to bring oilseed oleosomes into real-world applications.”
With laboratories and manufacturing infrastructure in Calgary, Botaneco is positioned at the intersection of oilseed valorisation, plant-based nutrition and functional ingredient innovation. The company has developed a portfolio of ingredient platforms and brands, including Hydresia®, CapSol™, Purezome™ and Alofin™, reflecting its work across oleosome-based systems, plant-derived functionality and high-value oilseed co-streams.
About Botaneco
Botaneco Inc. is a Calgary-based ingredients company using proprietary water-based processing technology to separate intact oleosomes and proteins from oilseeds. The company develops high-value ingredient solutions for food, feed and personal care markets, with a focus on sustainability, functionality and co-stream valorisation.
Botaneco’s processing approach is designed to create multiple high-value ingredient streams from oilseeds rather than focusing on a single extracted component. This supports more complete utilization of Canadian agricultural crops and creates opportunities to use proteins, lipids and other co-streams across food, feed and personal care applications.
Botaneco is exploring strategic partnerships with international companies across food and nutrition. It is seeking partners that can help accelerate application development, market access and global commercialisation of its oilseed ingredient platform.
Media contact:
Liz Rutzer
Director, Legal Affairs & HR
lrutzer@botaneco.com
403-668-4334
Contact
Botaneco Inc.Contact
Liz Rutzer
403-668-6685
www.botaneco.com
Liz Rutzer
403-668-6685
www.botaneco.com
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