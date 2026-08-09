Ms. Corporate America Officially Launches in Delaware
Inaugural competition will empower professional women to lead, connect, and represent the First State on the national stage.
Dover, DE, August 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ms. Corporate America is officially coming to Delaware, creating a new opportunity for accomplished professional women throughout the First State to showcase their leadership, career achievements, community impact, and commitment to empowering others.
The launch of Ms. Corporate America Delaware marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as the state prepares to select its inaugural Ms. Corporate America Delaware, who will have the opportunity to represent Delaware at the Ms. Corporate America national competition.
Under the leadership of Dr. Maxine L. Johnson, State President of Ms. Corporate America Delaware, the organization will bring together women from diverse industries, professions, and communities who exemplify leadership, confidence, purpose, and professional excellence.
“I am honored and excited to bring Ms. Corporate America to the First State,” said Dr. Johnson. “Delaware is home to extraordinary women who are leading businesses, organizations, families, churches, and communities. This platform gives us an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments, amplify their voices, and provide a pathway for one exceptional woman to proudly represent Delaware on the national stage.”
Unlike traditional pageantry, Ms. Corporate America is a competition that celebrates the whole professional woman. The program provides opportunities for professional development, networking, personal growth, community engagement, leadership development, and national visibility.
As Ms. Corporate America Delaware prepares for its inaugural year, the organization is seeking contestants, ambassadors, volunteers, and corporate sponsors who want to help establish this historic program in Delaware.
Women throughout Delaware are encouraged to answer one important question:
Will you be the first Ms. Corporate America Delaware?
Those interested in competing or becoming involved with Ms. Corporate America Delaware are encouraged to follow the organization on social media @Ms.Corporateamericade to stay updated.
About Ms. Corporate America Delaware
Ms. Corporate America Delaware is the state affiliate of the Ms. Corporate America competition and is committed to recognizing and empowering professional women through leadership, professional achievement, community service, and personal development. The Delaware program will provide a platform for women to expand their influence while representing the First State locally and nationally.
Media & Participa Inquiries
Maxine L. Johnson, DBA, MBA
State President
Ms. Corporate America Delaware
de@mscorporateamerica.com
mscorporateamerica.com
Opportunities: Contestants | Ambassadors | Volunteers | Judges | Sponsors
Follow Ms. Corporate America Delaware on Instagram and Facebook @ Ms.CorporateamericaDE.
The launch of Ms. Corporate America Delaware marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as the state prepares to select its inaugural Ms. Corporate America Delaware, who will have the opportunity to represent Delaware at the Ms. Corporate America national competition.
Under the leadership of Dr. Maxine L. Johnson, State President of Ms. Corporate America Delaware, the organization will bring together women from diverse industries, professions, and communities who exemplify leadership, confidence, purpose, and professional excellence.
“I am honored and excited to bring Ms. Corporate America to the First State,” said Dr. Johnson. “Delaware is home to extraordinary women who are leading businesses, organizations, families, churches, and communities. This platform gives us an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments, amplify their voices, and provide a pathway for one exceptional woman to proudly represent Delaware on the national stage.”
Unlike traditional pageantry, Ms. Corporate America is a competition that celebrates the whole professional woman. The program provides opportunities for professional development, networking, personal growth, community engagement, leadership development, and national visibility.
As Ms. Corporate America Delaware prepares for its inaugural year, the organization is seeking contestants, ambassadors, volunteers, and corporate sponsors who want to help establish this historic program in Delaware.
Women throughout Delaware are encouraged to answer one important question:
Will you be the first Ms. Corporate America Delaware?
Those interested in competing or becoming involved with Ms. Corporate America Delaware are encouraged to follow the organization on social media @Ms.Corporateamericade to stay updated.
About Ms. Corporate America Delaware
Ms. Corporate America Delaware is the state affiliate of the Ms. Corporate America competition and is committed to recognizing and empowering professional women through leadership, professional achievement, community service, and personal development. The Delaware program will provide a platform for women to expand their influence while representing the First State locally and nationally.
Media & Participa Inquiries
Maxine L. Johnson, DBA, MBA
State President
Ms. Corporate America Delaware
de@mscorporateamerica.com
mscorporateamerica.com
Opportunities: Contestants | Ambassadors | Volunteers | Judges | Sponsors
Follow Ms. Corporate America Delaware on Instagram and Facebook @ Ms.CorporateamericaDE.
Contact
Ms. Corporate America DelawareContact
Maxine L. Johnson, DBA, MBA
215-882-4000
mscorporateamerica.com
Maxine L. Johnson, DBA, MBA
215-882-4000
mscorporateamerica.com
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