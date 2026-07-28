Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Tucson, AZ, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled, "Development of Ultrasound Microbubbles and Phase Shift Microbubbles in Theranostics." The review, authored by Emmanuelle J. Meuillet, PhD, and Evan C. Unger, MD, is available as an open-access article at: https://wires.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/wnan.70068. The publication examines the evolution of ultrasound microbubbles from diagnostic imaging agents into multifunctional platforms capable of enabling targeted therapy, molecular imaging, sonothrombolysis (ultrasound-mediated treatment of vascular thrombosis), tumor ablation, gene delivery, oxygen delivery, and other emerging theranostic applications.
The review traces more than three decades of scientific advances in ultrasound contrast agents and phase shift microbubbles, highlighting the rapidly expanding role of acoustically active particles as precision platforms that integrate diagnostic imaging with targeted therapeutic intervention. The publication discusses advances in lipid chemistry, fluorocarbon formulations, molecular targeting, and phase shift microbubble technology that are enabling a new generation of ultrasound-guided therapies.
The article also describes MVT's next-generation ultrasound enhancing agent, MVT-100 (CardiSon™), including its neutral phospholipid formulation designed to improve stability and image quality while potentially reducing inflammatory side effects associated with currently marketed agents. The review further discusses phase shift microbubble technology, the scientific foundation for Solv™, MVT's investigational therapy for treatment of microvascular obstruction following acute myocardial infarction, as well as future applications in oncology, molecular imaging, targeted drug delivery, and gene therapy.
"Ultrasound microbubbles have evolved far beyond their original role as contrast agents," said Evan C. Unger, MD, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Microvascular Therapeutics. "Today, they represent a versatile platform capable of combining real-time imaging with targeted therapy. We believe ultrasound theranostics has the potential to transform the treatment of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological disorders, and many other conditions by enabling highly localized, image-guided interventions."
Dr. Unger was the lead inventor of Definity®, the world's leading ultrasound enhancing agent, and has spent more than three decades pioneering the development of ultrasound-enhanced diagnostics and therapeutics. He and Dr. Meuillet synthesize decades of research while outlining future opportunities for ultrasound-mediated precision medicine.
"Our objective was to provide researchers, clinicians, and industry with a comprehensive roadmap for the next generation of ultrasound-mediated diagnostics and therapeutics," said Emmanuelle J. Meuillet, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Microvascular Therapeutics. "The convergence of advanced microbubble engineering, targeted delivery technologies, and therapeutic ultrasound is creating exciting new opportunities to diagnose and treat disease with greater precision and reduced systemic toxicity."
The publication reinforces MVT's strategy of developing a diversified pipeline of ultrasound-based technologies built upon a common scientific platform. In addition to CardiSon, a next-generation ultrasound enhancing agent currently in clinical development, MVT is advancing Solv, a phase shift microbubble therapy for treatment of coronary microvascular obstruction following acute myocardial infarction, and NanoBlate™, an investigational oncology therapy platform designed to enhance ultrasound-mediated tumor ablation. Beyond these breakthroughs, MVT also envisions applying their technology to targeted drug delivery.
As scientific interest and investment in ultrasound-mediated therapeutics continues to accelerate, the publication underscores MVT's longstanding leadership in the field and its commitment to advancing innovative technologies that integrate imaging and therapy into a unified precision medicine platform.
About Microvascular Therapeutics
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative ultrasound-enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. The Company's pipeline includes CardiSon, a next-generation ultrasound enhancing agent; Solv, a phase shift microbubble therapy for coronary microvascular obstruction following acute myocardial infarction; and NanoBlate, an investigational oncology platform utilizing ultrasound-mediated cavitation for targeted tumor therapy. MVT's proprietary technologies are designed to improve patient outcomes through precision imaging, targeted therapy, and non-invasive ultrasound-mediated treatment.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits, safety, efficacy, performance, clinical development, regulatory pathway, commercialization, market opportunity, future applications, intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and therapeutic potential of Microvascular Therapeutics' product candidates and technologies, including CardiSon™, Solv™, NanoBlate™, and other investigational platforms. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the potential impact of the scientific publication described herein and the future role of ultrasound-enhanced diagnostics and therapeutics in precision medicine.
These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs of management and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, without limitation, uncertainties related to research and development, preclinical and clinical study results, regulatory review and approvals, manufacturing, product performance, intellectual property protection, financing, commercialization, market acceptance, competition, strategic collaborations, reimbursement, and general economic and business conditions.
The scientific concepts, technologies, and potential therapeutic applications discussed in the referenced publication represent ongoing areas of scientific research and development. References to future applications of ultrasound-mediated diagnostics and therapeutics are intended to describe scientific and clinical opportunities under investigation and should not be interpreted as evidence that any investigational product has been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any indication beyond those supported by applicable clinical data or regulatory approvals.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Microvascular Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Definity® is a registered trademark of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. CardiSon™, Solv™, and NanoBlate™ are trademarks of Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
The review traces more than three decades of scientific advances in ultrasound contrast agents and phase shift microbubbles, highlighting the rapidly expanding role of acoustically active particles as precision platforms that integrate diagnostic imaging with targeted therapeutic intervention. The publication discusses advances in lipid chemistry, fluorocarbon formulations, molecular targeting, and phase shift microbubble technology that are enabling a new generation of ultrasound-guided therapies.
The article also describes MVT's next-generation ultrasound enhancing agent, MVT-100 (CardiSon™), including its neutral phospholipid formulation designed to improve stability and image quality while potentially reducing inflammatory side effects associated with currently marketed agents. The review further discusses phase shift microbubble technology, the scientific foundation for Solv™, MVT's investigational therapy for treatment of microvascular obstruction following acute myocardial infarction, as well as future applications in oncology, molecular imaging, targeted drug delivery, and gene therapy.
"Ultrasound microbubbles have evolved far beyond their original role as contrast agents," said Evan C. Unger, MD, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Microvascular Therapeutics. "Today, they represent a versatile platform capable of combining real-time imaging with targeted therapy. We believe ultrasound theranostics has the potential to transform the treatment of cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological disorders, and many other conditions by enabling highly localized, image-guided interventions."
Dr. Unger was the lead inventor of Definity®, the world's leading ultrasound enhancing agent, and has spent more than three decades pioneering the development of ultrasound-enhanced diagnostics and therapeutics. He and Dr. Meuillet synthesize decades of research while outlining future opportunities for ultrasound-mediated precision medicine.
"Our objective was to provide researchers, clinicians, and industry with a comprehensive roadmap for the next generation of ultrasound-mediated diagnostics and therapeutics," said Emmanuelle J. Meuillet, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Microvascular Therapeutics. "The convergence of advanced microbubble engineering, targeted delivery technologies, and therapeutic ultrasound is creating exciting new opportunities to diagnose and treat disease with greater precision and reduced systemic toxicity."
The publication reinforces MVT's strategy of developing a diversified pipeline of ultrasound-based technologies built upon a common scientific platform. In addition to CardiSon, a next-generation ultrasound enhancing agent currently in clinical development, MVT is advancing Solv, a phase shift microbubble therapy for treatment of coronary microvascular obstruction following acute myocardial infarction, and NanoBlate™, an investigational oncology therapy platform designed to enhance ultrasound-mediated tumor ablation. Beyond these breakthroughs, MVT also envisions applying their technology to targeted drug delivery.
As scientific interest and investment in ultrasound-mediated therapeutics continues to accelerate, the publication underscores MVT's longstanding leadership in the field and its commitment to advancing innovative technologies that integrate imaging and therapy into a unified precision medicine platform.
About Microvascular Therapeutics
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative ultrasound-enhanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. The Company's pipeline includes CardiSon, a next-generation ultrasound enhancing agent; Solv, a phase shift microbubble therapy for coronary microvascular obstruction following acute myocardial infarction; and NanoBlate, an investigational oncology platform utilizing ultrasound-mediated cavitation for targeted tumor therapy. MVT's proprietary technologies are designed to improve patient outcomes through precision imaging, targeted therapy, and non-invasive ultrasound-mediated treatment.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits, safety, efficacy, performance, clinical development, regulatory pathway, commercialization, market opportunity, future applications, intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and therapeutic potential of Microvascular Therapeutics' product candidates and technologies, including CardiSon™, Solv™, NanoBlate™, and other investigational platforms. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the potential impact of the scientific publication described herein and the future role of ultrasound-enhanced diagnostics and therapeutics in precision medicine.
These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs of management and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, without limitation, uncertainties related to research and development, preclinical and clinical study results, regulatory review and approvals, manufacturing, product performance, intellectual property protection, financing, commercialization, market acceptance, competition, strategic collaborations, reimbursement, and general economic and business conditions.
The scientific concepts, technologies, and potential therapeutic applications discussed in the referenced publication represent ongoing areas of scientific research and development. References to future applications of ultrasound-mediated diagnostics and therapeutics are intended to describe scientific and clinical opportunities under investigation and should not be interpreted as evidence that any investigational product has been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any indication beyond those supported by applicable clinical data or regulatory approvals.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Microvascular Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Definity® is a registered trademark of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. CardiSon™, Solv™, and NanoBlate™ are trademarks of Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
Contact
Microvascular TherapeuticsContact
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
Emmanuelle Meuillet
520-730-3264
mvtpharma.com
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