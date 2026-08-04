Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Atlanta, GA, August 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author, educator, and founder of the Paint Your Lips Red movement.
About Dr. Karmetria Burton
Dr. Karmetria Burton is a dedicated advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, with more than 20 years of experience serving in senior leadership roles at some of America’s most recognized companies. Her professional journey has included work in human resources, marketing, supply chain, and diversity across a range of Fortune 500 organizations, including McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, AT&T, Xerox, and IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group).
Today, Dr. Burton serves as Senior Director of Global Business Inclusion at McDonald’s Corporation, where she leads efforts to expand opportunities for minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) within the company’s global operations. Her impact has earned national recognition, including being named one of the Top 25 Women Impacting Diversity, a Top Supplier Diversity Professional by Diversity Inc., a Trailblazer in corporate America, and a recipient of both Woman of Excellence and Woman of Power honors.
A John Maxwell certified coach, trainer, and speaker, Dr. Burton has shared her expertise through major publications, television appearances, and powerful keynote presentations. Her signature talks, including Breaking the 8 Lies: Empowering Black Women to Lead Boldly, The Power of Inclusive Leadership, and Transformational Leadership in Complex Environments, have positioned her as an influential voice for Fortune 500 companies, universities, women’s organizations, and international conferences.
Beyond her corporate accomplishments, Dr. Burton has also made meaningful contributions in academia, teaching and mentoring students at Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University, and Monroe Community College. Through courses in business, procurement, diversity, and leadership, she encourages students to think critically, lead with courage, and view innovation as a powerful competitive advantage.
Dr. Burton is also the founder of Paint Your Lips Red (PYLR), a movement inspired by a deeply personal family story. The movement honors her late grandmother, Dorothy Jean Walker, a quiet yet fiercely strong woman who applied red lipstick each morning before dialysis as an act of dignity, strength, and defiance. Dr. Burton transformed that powerful image into a message for women everywhere. For her, red lipstick is not simply a beauty statement; it is a symbol of courage, confidence, and unapologetic femininity.
Through its annual luncheon, Mentoring Leadership Circle, and community partnerships, PYLR has evolved into a national platform celebrating resilience, sisterhood, and bold leadership. A portion of PYLR proceeds supports BeLoved Atlanta, a community serving women who have survived trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Dr. Burton has also shared the PYLR message with national television audiences, including an appearance on TV One’s Sister Circle.
That message continues through Dr. Burton’s book, “Never Wear Red Lipstick: 8 Lies That Stop Black Women from Succeeding in Life and Business.” Drawing from two decades of corporate experience, the book challenges the barriers that have limited Black women’s advancement, including lack of funding, racial and gender bias, and limited access to senior advocates. At the heart of the book is the “Boss Blueprint,” a practical, faith-driven framework rooted in Dr. Burton’s signature Pray and Paint principles. The book offers readers ten truths designed to help them recognize their power and lead boldly. “Never Wear Red Lipstick” is available on Amazon.
Originally from Houston, Texas, and now proudly based in Atlanta, Dr. Burton holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern University, an MBA from the University of Nebraska, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Argosy University. She has also received an honorary doctorate from Global Oved Dei Seminary and University. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Dr. Burton was recently honored as Woman of the Month for May 2026 and was featured in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women recognized for excellence in their fields.
Dr. Burton’s guiding philosophy, “Show up!” is more than a personal motto. It is a call to action for every leader, student, and woman ready to step forward, own her power, and create a legacy that makes a lasting difference.
For more information, visit www.karmetriaburton.com or www.paintyourlipsred.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities for recognition, meaningful business relationships, and access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
About Dr. Karmetria Burton
Dr. Karmetria Burton is a dedicated advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, with more than 20 years of experience serving in senior leadership roles at some of America’s most recognized companies. Her professional journey has included work in human resources, marketing, supply chain, and diversity across a range of Fortune 500 organizations, including McDonald’s, Delta Air Lines, AT&T, Xerox, and IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group).
Today, Dr. Burton serves as Senior Director of Global Business Inclusion at McDonald’s Corporation, where she leads efforts to expand opportunities for minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) within the company’s global operations. Her impact has earned national recognition, including being named one of the Top 25 Women Impacting Diversity, a Top Supplier Diversity Professional by Diversity Inc., a Trailblazer in corporate America, and a recipient of both Woman of Excellence and Woman of Power honors.
A John Maxwell certified coach, trainer, and speaker, Dr. Burton has shared her expertise through major publications, television appearances, and powerful keynote presentations. Her signature talks, including Breaking the 8 Lies: Empowering Black Women to Lead Boldly, The Power of Inclusive Leadership, and Transformational Leadership in Complex Environments, have positioned her as an influential voice for Fortune 500 companies, universities, women’s organizations, and international conferences.
Beyond her corporate accomplishments, Dr. Burton has also made meaningful contributions in academia, teaching and mentoring students at Kennesaw State University, Georgia State University, and Monroe Community College. Through courses in business, procurement, diversity, and leadership, she encourages students to think critically, lead with courage, and view innovation as a powerful competitive advantage.
Dr. Burton is also the founder of Paint Your Lips Red (PYLR), a movement inspired by a deeply personal family story. The movement honors her late grandmother, Dorothy Jean Walker, a quiet yet fiercely strong woman who applied red lipstick each morning before dialysis as an act of dignity, strength, and defiance. Dr. Burton transformed that powerful image into a message for women everywhere. For her, red lipstick is not simply a beauty statement; it is a symbol of courage, confidence, and unapologetic femininity.
Through its annual luncheon, Mentoring Leadership Circle, and community partnerships, PYLR has evolved into a national platform celebrating resilience, sisterhood, and bold leadership. A portion of PYLR proceeds supports BeLoved Atlanta, a community serving women who have survived trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. Dr. Burton has also shared the PYLR message with national television audiences, including an appearance on TV One’s Sister Circle.
That message continues through Dr. Burton’s book, “Never Wear Red Lipstick: 8 Lies That Stop Black Women from Succeeding in Life and Business.” Drawing from two decades of corporate experience, the book challenges the barriers that have limited Black women’s advancement, including lack of funding, racial and gender bias, and limited access to senior advocates. At the heart of the book is the “Boss Blueprint,” a practical, faith-driven framework rooted in Dr. Burton’s signature Pray and Paint principles. The book offers readers ten truths designed to help them recognize their power and lead boldly. “Never Wear Red Lipstick” is available on Amazon.
Originally from Houston, Texas, and now proudly based in Atlanta, Dr. Burton holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern University, an MBA from the University of Nebraska, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from Argosy University. She has also received an honorary doctorate from Global Oved Dei Seminary and University. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Dr. Burton was recently honored as Woman of the Month for May 2026 and was featured in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine alongside other accomplished women recognized for excellence in their fields.
Dr. Burton’s guiding philosophy, “Show up!” is more than a personal motto. It is a call to action for every leader, student, and woman ready to step forward, own her power, and create a legacy that makes a lasting difference.
For more information, visit www.karmetriaburton.com or www.paintyourlipsred.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their careers to connect, collaborate, and empower one another to reach new heights. Its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities for recognition, meaningful business relationships, and access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. To nominate yourself or someone you know, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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