Ferrari and Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery Unveil a Luxury Lounge Experience at the Hamptons Concours
Bridgehampton, NY, August 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The roar of rare Ferraris, the unmistakable elegance of the Hamptons, and one of plastic surgery's most recognizable luxury brands came together for an unforgettable weekend at the 2026 Hamptons Concours, produced by luxury event visionary Bradford Rand.
Widely regarded as one of the East Coast's premier automotive lifestyle events, the Hamptons Concours transformed Bridgehampton into a showcase of automotive excellence, featuring an extraordinary lineup of Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche, Aston Martin, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, and other collector automobiles. Among the most photographed displays was the breathtaking Ferrari Monza SP1, positioned prominently beside the event's main hospitality tent and just steps away from another standout attraction, the Pincus Plastic Surgery Lounge.
Presented by Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery, the luxury lounge reimagined what an event sponsorship could be. Rather than a traditional exhibit, guests were invited into an immersive aesthetic experience where luxury hospitality met cutting edge medical innovation.
Visitors were welcomed with premium electrolyte water, elegant touch-up stations, and personal conversations with the Pincus Plastic Surgery team about today's most sought-after cosmetic procedures. From breast reduction, breast augmentation, facelift surgery, tummy tuck, and body contouring to injectables, laser skin rejuvenation, and facial aesthetics, the lounge offered an opportunity to explore virtually every aspect of modern aesthetic medicine in a relaxed, high end environment.
The centerpiece of the experience was the practice's Crisalix virtual reality consultation system. Wearing immersive VR headsets, guests were able to experience three-dimensional simulations demonstrating how potential plastic surgery results may appear before ever entering an operating room. The technology offered a glimpse into the future of aesthetic consultations and quickly became one of the most talked-about experiences throughout the event.
As guests moved between multimillion-dollar collector vehicles and luxury hospitality experiences, the Pincus Plastic Surgery Lounge became a natural gathering place for automotive enthusiasts, Hamptons residents, business leaders, and invited guests. The event also generated excitement with reports that notable personalities, including Ramona Singer and Candace Bushnell, were among those attending the festivities, adding to the already exclusive atmosphere.
Hosted in support of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, the Hamptons Concours once again demonstrated why Bradford Rand's events continue to attract the world's most prestigious automotive brands, luxury partners, and philanthropic supporters. For Dr. David Pincus and the Pincus Plastic Surgery team, the lounge represented more than a sponsorship. It showcased how innovation, hospitality, and aesthetic medicine can seamlessly complement one of the country's most exclusive luxury lifestyle events.
Widely regarded as one of the East Coast's premier automotive lifestyle events, the Hamptons Concours transformed Bridgehampton into a showcase of automotive excellence, featuring an extraordinary lineup of Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, Porsche, Aston Martin, Bentley, Mercedes Benz, and other collector automobiles. Among the most photographed displays was the breathtaking Ferrari Monza SP1, positioned prominently beside the event's main hospitality tent and just steps away from another standout attraction, the Pincus Plastic Surgery Lounge.
Presented by Dr. David Pincus of Pincus Plastic Surgery, the luxury lounge reimagined what an event sponsorship could be. Rather than a traditional exhibit, guests were invited into an immersive aesthetic experience where luxury hospitality met cutting edge medical innovation.
Visitors were welcomed with premium electrolyte water, elegant touch-up stations, and personal conversations with the Pincus Plastic Surgery team about today's most sought-after cosmetic procedures. From breast reduction, breast augmentation, facelift surgery, tummy tuck, and body contouring to injectables, laser skin rejuvenation, and facial aesthetics, the lounge offered an opportunity to explore virtually every aspect of modern aesthetic medicine in a relaxed, high end environment.
The centerpiece of the experience was the practice's Crisalix virtual reality consultation system. Wearing immersive VR headsets, guests were able to experience three-dimensional simulations demonstrating how potential plastic surgery results may appear before ever entering an operating room. The technology offered a glimpse into the future of aesthetic consultations and quickly became one of the most talked-about experiences throughout the event.
As guests moved between multimillion-dollar collector vehicles and luxury hospitality experiences, the Pincus Plastic Surgery Lounge became a natural gathering place for automotive enthusiasts, Hamptons residents, business leaders, and invited guests. The event also generated excitement with reports that notable personalities, including Ramona Singer and Candace Bushnell, were among those attending the festivities, adding to the already exclusive atmosphere.
Hosted in support of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, the Hamptons Concours once again demonstrated why Bradford Rand's events continue to attract the world's most prestigious automotive brands, luxury partners, and philanthropic supporters. For Dr. David Pincus and the Pincus Plastic Surgery team, the lounge represented more than a sponsorship. It showcased how innovation, hospitality, and aesthetic medicine can seamlessly complement one of the country's most exclusive luxury lifestyle events.
Contact
Pincus Plastic SurgeryContact
Dr. Pincus
631-352-3556
www.pincusplasticsurgery.com/
Dr. Pincus
631-352-3556
www.pincusplasticsurgery.com/
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