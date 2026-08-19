Tavola Group Ranked on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Chicago-based advisory firm ranked No. 933 nationally, No. 78 in financial services, and No. 33 in Illinois.
Chicago, IL, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tavola Group, a Chicago-based firm delivering integrated accounting, tax, advisory, brokerage, and recruitment services to entrepreneurs and business owners, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, Inc. magazine’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
Tavola Group ranked No. 933 on the national list, No. 78 among financial services companies, and No. 33 among all Illinois honorees, posting 370% revenue growth over the three-year period from 2022 to 2025. The ranking places the firm in the top 20 percent of the 5,000 companies recognized this year.
The Inc. 5000 is one of the most recognized benchmarks of entrepreneurial success in the United States. Past honorees include Microsoft, Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, and Intuit, all of which appeared on the list earlier in their growth.
Gabriel Malavolti, JD, LLM, CPA, CPCU, Chief Executive Officer of Tavola Group said, “Our growth is built on trusting and empowering our employees who in turn take care of our clients at an elite level. Much of our success is attributed to referrals which is the best form of endorsement. Every point of our growth traces back to having a great team who is given every tool they need to not only do their job but to live their life to the fullest. We hope to continue growing so that we can empower more staff and clients to spend less time on their administrative needs and more time around the table with loved ones.”
Founded on the idea that business owners are poorly served by advisors who work in silos, Tavola Group brings accounting, tax planning, legal, and brokerage functions to a single table. This is the model that the firm named its company from. Tavola in Italian means “shared table.” Rather than coordinating separate professionals who rarely speak to one another, clients work with one connected team and give Tavola a seat at their table.
The firm’s growth over the measurement period was driven by expansion of its advanced tax planning practice and growth in its international and expat services.
The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 results, including company profiles and a searchable database sortable by industry, region, and other criteria, are available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026.
About Tavola Group
Tavola Group is a Chicago-based professional services firm that helps entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors build and protect wealth with purpose. Through integrated accounting, tax planning, business advisory and CFO services, business brokerage, legal, and international services, the firm brings a client’s full advisory team to one table. Tavola Group serves professional service providers, entrepreneurial businesses, real estate investors and developers, and owners preparing to buy or sell. Learn more at www.tavola.group.
About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Tavola Group ranked No. 933 on the national list, No. 78 among financial services companies, and No. 33 among all Illinois honorees, posting 370% revenue growth over the three-year period from 2022 to 2025. The ranking places the firm in the top 20 percent of the 5,000 companies recognized this year.
The Inc. 5000 is one of the most recognized benchmarks of entrepreneurial success in the United States. Past honorees include Microsoft, Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, and Intuit, all of which appeared on the list earlier in their growth.
Gabriel Malavolti, JD, LLM, CPA, CPCU, Chief Executive Officer of Tavola Group said, “Our growth is built on trusting and empowering our employees who in turn take care of our clients at an elite level. Much of our success is attributed to referrals which is the best form of endorsement. Every point of our growth traces back to having a great team who is given every tool they need to not only do their job but to live their life to the fullest. We hope to continue growing so that we can empower more staff and clients to spend less time on their administrative needs and more time around the table with loved ones.”
Founded on the idea that business owners are poorly served by advisors who work in silos, Tavola Group brings accounting, tax planning, legal, and brokerage functions to a single table. This is the model that the firm named its company from. Tavola in Italian means “shared table.” Rather than coordinating separate professionals who rarely speak to one another, clients work with one connected team and give Tavola a seat at their table.
The firm’s growth over the measurement period was driven by expansion of its advanced tax planning practice and growth in its international and expat services.
The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 results, including company profiles and a searchable database sortable by industry, region, and other criteria, are available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026.
About Tavola Group
Tavola Group is a Chicago-based professional services firm that helps entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors build and protect wealth with purpose. Through integrated accounting, tax planning, business advisory and CFO services, business brokerage, legal, and international services, the firm brings a client’s full advisory team to one table. Tavola Group serves professional service providers, entrepreneurial businesses, real estate investors and developers, and owners preparing to buy or sell. Learn more at www.tavola.group.
About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact
Tavola GroupContact
Janelle Rabine
847-925-1489
www.tavola.group
Janelle Rabine
847-925-1489
www.tavola.group
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