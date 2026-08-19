ProcessUnity Makes DDQ AutoAssist Available Free to Every Third Party on the Global Risk Exchange
With ProcessUnity's new assessment feature, AI turns vendor evidence and attested control data maintained by third parties in the Global Risk Exchange into drafted answers for any customer questionnaire, at no cost.
Concord, MA, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ProcessUnity, the Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) company, today introduced DDQ AutoAssist, a ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange feature that automatically drafts third parties’ answers to customer due diligence questionnaires. DDQ AutoAssist is free for every third party on the Exchange, with no per-questionnaire charge.
Third parties answer the same security and risk questions many times in a slightly different spreadsheet for every customer. Without a way to reuse prior work, assurance and security teams copy, paste, and revalidate answers by hand. That drains time, stalls onboarding and sales cycles, and produces inconsistent or incomplete responses, further taking time away from designing, implementing, and improving security controls. ProcessUnity DDQ AutoAssist closes that gap using control data and existing evidence the third party has already provided in the Exchange.
With ProcessUnity DDQ AutoAssist, a third party uploads a customer's questionnaire, selects the relevant supporting documentation, and downloads an Excel file populated with AI-drafted answers and the rationale behind each one. Because those drafts come from the third party's own evidence and attested responses to the Exchange Questionnaire, client assurance teams shift their time from writing answers to reviewing them. Human reviewers decide what ultimately gets submitted.
"Third parties are the ones who make third-party risk management work, and for years they've had to answer a constant stream of due diligence requests with limited tools to help," said Angela Dowden, VP of Product Management at ProcessUnity. "DDQ AutoAssist changes that. It's free, it runs on evidence they already maintain, and it turns a week of copying and pasting into an afternoon of review. Easier for the third party, faster for the customer waiting on the answer, and a healthier process on both sides."
Free for Third Parties, Starting with One Questionnaire
Any organization can join the ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange as a third party at no cost. Completing the standard Exchange questionnaire once activates DDQ AutoAssist, and gives the third party a single attested assessment to share with every customer that asks.
What Sets ProcessUnity DDQ AutoAssist Apart from Traditional RFP Autofill Tools
ProcessUnity DDQ AutoAssist meets third parties where their questionnaire work already happens, and helps them reuse trusted Exchange data with more speed and consistency. The feature:
Works with the format customers require: Answers come back into a downloadable Excel file, the same spreadsheet format most customer questionnaires already arrive in, so third parties keep working where they work today.
Draws on evidence third parties already maintain: Draft answers come from the document repository, and standardized Exchange attestations third parties keep current, with the technology serving as a trained TPRM subject matter expert.
Presents its reasoning: Every drafted response includes the rationale and source documents behind it, so reviewers validate faster and submit with more confidence.
Covers multiple risk domains: A single questionnaire spanning multiple risk domains goes through in one pass, rather than requiring separate tools for individual domains such as cyber.
Fewer Hours Per Questionnaire, More Questionnaires Per Team
The teams that own this work are small, often just one to five people fielding a high volume of repetitive requests. DDQ AutoAssist moves their effort from drafting to validating, which shortens the cycle time on requests that would otherwise stall onboarding, renewals, or sales. Because every draft pulls from one centralized set of evidence and attestations rather than a fresh start for each customer, teams absorb more questionnaires without adding headcount, and answers stay consistent from customer to customer. Customers on the receiving end get faster, more predictable turnaround.
Availability
DDQ AutoAssist is available now. Third parties join the ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange for free at www.processunity.com/global-risk-exchange/join and complete the Essential Questionnaire to activate the feature. Third parties already on the Exchange can start using DDQ AutoAssist today.
About ProcessUnity
ProcessUnity is the Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) company. Our software platforms, data services, and AI suite protect customers from cybersecurity threats, breaches, and outages that originate from their ever-growing ecosystem of business partners. By combining the world’s largest third-party risk data exchange, the leading TPRM workflow platform, and powerful artificial intelligence, ProcessUnity extends third-party risk, procurement, and cybersecurity teams so they can cover their entire vendor portfolio. With ProcessUnity, organizations of all sizes reduce assessment work while improving quality, securing intellectual property and customer data so business operations continue uninterrupted. See how at www.processunity.com.
Third parties answer the same security and risk questions many times in a slightly different spreadsheet for every customer. Without a way to reuse prior work, assurance and security teams copy, paste, and revalidate answers by hand. That drains time, stalls onboarding and sales cycles, and produces inconsistent or incomplete responses, further taking time away from designing, implementing, and improving security controls. ProcessUnity DDQ AutoAssist closes that gap using control data and existing evidence the third party has already provided in the Exchange.
With ProcessUnity DDQ AutoAssist, a third party uploads a customer's questionnaire, selects the relevant supporting documentation, and downloads an Excel file populated with AI-drafted answers and the rationale behind each one. Because those drafts come from the third party's own evidence and attested responses to the Exchange Questionnaire, client assurance teams shift their time from writing answers to reviewing them. Human reviewers decide what ultimately gets submitted.
"Third parties are the ones who make third-party risk management work, and for years they've had to answer a constant stream of due diligence requests with limited tools to help," said Angela Dowden, VP of Product Management at ProcessUnity. "DDQ AutoAssist changes that. It's free, it runs on evidence they already maintain, and it turns a week of copying and pasting into an afternoon of review. Easier for the third party, faster for the customer waiting on the answer, and a healthier process on both sides."
Free for Third Parties, Starting with One Questionnaire
Any organization can join the ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange as a third party at no cost. Completing the standard Exchange questionnaire once activates DDQ AutoAssist, and gives the third party a single attested assessment to share with every customer that asks.
What Sets ProcessUnity DDQ AutoAssist Apart from Traditional RFP Autofill Tools
ProcessUnity DDQ AutoAssist meets third parties where their questionnaire work already happens, and helps them reuse trusted Exchange data with more speed and consistency. The feature:
Works with the format customers require: Answers come back into a downloadable Excel file, the same spreadsheet format most customer questionnaires already arrive in, so third parties keep working where they work today.
Draws on evidence third parties already maintain: Draft answers come from the document repository, and standardized Exchange attestations third parties keep current, with the technology serving as a trained TPRM subject matter expert.
Presents its reasoning: Every drafted response includes the rationale and source documents behind it, so reviewers validate faster and submit with more confidence.
Covers multiple risk domains: A single questionnaire spanning multiple risk domains goes through in one pass, rather than requiring separate tools for individual domains such as cyber.
Fewer Hours Per Questionnaire, More Questionnaires Per Team
The teams that own this work are small, often just one to five people fielding a high volume of repetitive requests. DDQ AutoAssist moves their effort from drafting to validating, which shortens the cycle time on requests that would otherwise stall onboarding, renewals, or sales. Because every draft pulls from one centralized set of evidence and attestations rather than a fresh start for each customer, teams absorb more questionnaires without adding headcount, and answers stay consistent from customer to customer. Customers on the receiving end get faster, more predictable turnaround.
Availability
DDQ AutoAssist is available now. Third parties join the ProcessUnity Global Risk Exchange for free at www.processunity.com/global-risk-exchange/join and complete the Essential Questionnaire to activate the feature. Third parties already on the Exchange can start using DDQ AutoAssist today.
About ProcessUnity
ProcessUnity is the Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) company. Our software platforms, data services, and AI suite protect customers from cybersecurity threats, breaches, and outages that originate from their ever-growing ecosystem of business partners. By combining the world’s largest third-party risk data exchange, the leading TPRM workflow platform, and powerful artificial intelligence, ProcessUnity extends third-party risk, procurement, and cybersecurity teams so they can cover their entire vendor portfolio. With ProcessUnity, organizations of all sizes reduce assessment work while improving quality, securing intellectual property and customer data so business operations continue uninterrupted. See how at www.processunity.com.
Contact
ProcessUnityContact
Kaitlyn Frank
(978) 451-7655
https://www.processunity.com/
Kaitlyn Frank
(978) 451-7655
https://www.processunity.com/
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