Gallion Health Announces Yale New Haven Health as Development Partner and Investor to Advance Next-Generation Supply Chain Technology
Joint Development Partnership provides Gallion Health access to one of the country’s leading academic health systems to further the development of the Company’s products and service offerings.
Boston, MA, August 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gallion Health today announced that Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) will become a joint development partner for its bill-only platform, alongside piloting the technology across YNHHS facilities. The collaboration pairs Gallion's engineering and data science teams with YNHHS’ supply chain, operations and finance leaders to co-develop new platform capabilities informed by real-world use at one of the country's leading academic health systems.
Gallion's platform, first built at the University of Maryland Medical System’s innovation studio, iHarbor, uses real-time validation to catch bill-only documentation errors as they happen, rather than requiring costly after-the-fact corrections. As a development partner, YNHHS will provide clinical and operational expertise to help guide Gallion's product roadmap, helping tailor future features and new products to the needs of large, multi-hospital systems.
The joint development work will focus on new features, products and solutions, AI-enabled capabilities, and workflow enhancements identified during the pilot deployment.
"Co-development partnerships like this one are exactly how we want to build Gallion's future. Bringing YNHHS’ team directly into our product process means we're solving real problems for real health systems, not building in a vacuum, and this investment shows they're committed to that work for the long term."
— Jeff Sopko, President and CEO, Gallion Health
"We didn't want to be just another customer. Joining as a development partner gives our supply chain team a direct role in shaping how this technology evolves, helping ensure the platform continues to address the specific challenges we see every day."
— Jacqueline Epright, Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Yale New Haven Health
Gallion and YNHHS expect to share progress from the co-development effort, including new platform capabilities, over the coming year.
YNHHS, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine, the clinical practice of the Yale School of Medicine and the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. Yale New Haven Hospital is the primary teaching hospital of Yale School of Medicine.
About Gallion Health
Gallion Health is a Boston-based health care technology company delivering the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-based bill-only platform. Originally developed at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), where it has been deployed across 12 hospitals, Gallion integrates with electronic health record (EHR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to automate consumption tracking, charge capture and contract compliance in real time. Gallion Health was spun out of UMMS' innovation studio, iHarbor.in 2025 and is led by President and CEO Jeff Sopko. For more information, visit www.gallionhealth.com.
Gallion's platform, first built at the University of Maryland Medical System’s innovation studio, iHarbor, uses real-time validation to catch bill-only documentation errors as they happen, rather than requiring costly after-the-fact corrections. As a development partner, YNHHS will provide clinical and operational expertise to help guide Gallion's product roadmap, helping tailor future features and new products to the needs of large, multi-hospital systems.
The joint development work will focus on new features, products and solutions, AI-enabled capabilities, and workflow enhancements identified during the pilot deployment.
"Co-development partnerships like this one are exactly how we want to build Gallion's future. Bringing YNHHS’ team directly into our product process means we're solving real problems for real health systems, not building in a vacuum, and this investment shows they're committed to that work for the long term."
— Jeff Sopko, President and CEO, Gallion Health
"We didn't want to be just another customer. Joining as a development partner gives our supply chain team a direct role in shaping how this technology evolves, helping ensure the platform continues to address the specific challenges we see every day."
— Jacqueline Epright, Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Yale New Haven Health
Gallion and YNHHS expect to share progress from the co-development effort, including new platform capabilities, over the coming year.
YNHHS, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and Yale Medicine, the clinical practice of the Yale School of Medicine and the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. Yale New Haven Hospital is the primary teaching hospital of Yale School of Medicine.
About Gallion Health
Gallion Health is a Boston-based health care technology company delivering the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-based bill-only platform. Originally developed at the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), where it has been deployed across 12 hospitals, Gallion integrates with electronic health record (EHR) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to automate consumption tracking, charge capture and contract compliance in real time. Gallion Health was spun out of UMMS' innovation studio, iHarbor.in 2025 and is led by President and CEO Jeff Sopko. For more information, visit www.gallionhealth.com.
Contact
Gallion Health, Inc.Contact
Jeffrey S. Sopko, President and CEO
857-219-4338
www.gallionhealth.com
Jeffrey S. Sopko, President and CEO
857-219-4338
www.gallionhealth.com
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