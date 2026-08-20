Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston Generates Strong Early Sales Momentum as Public Offerings Continue at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard

Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston, a 45-story new construction tower at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard, offers 112 luxury residences paired with a 156-key Ritz-Carlton hotel. Homes range from 2,360–9,800 sq. ft. with completion set for fall 2029. Exclusive amenities and Uptown Galleria location. A Legacy of Luxury, Crafted for the Next Chapter of Houston Living.