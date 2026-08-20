Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston Generates Strong Early Sales Momentum as Public Offerings Continue at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard
Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston, a 45-story new construction tower at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard, offers 112 luxury residences paired with a 156-key Ritz-Carlton hotel. Homes range from 2,360–9,800 sq. ft. with completion set for fall 2029. Exclusive amenities and Uptown Galleria location. A Legacy of Luxury, Crafted for the Next Chapter of Houston Living.
Houston, TX, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Buyers seeking exclusive new construction in Houston’s Uptown district now have access to the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston, a 45-story branded tower at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard that pairs 112 private residences with a full-service 156-key Ritz-Carlton hotel. Public sales remain active as the project advances toward a planned fall 2029 completion.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston has generated substantial early momentum, exceeding $200 million in sales and including a $30 million penthouse transaction recognized as one of the highest-priced condominium sales in Texas. Homes range from roughly 2,360 to nearly 9,800 square feet in two-, three-, and four-bedroom configurations, with pricing starting in the low $3 million range.
Developed by Deiso Moss together with Cleary Interests, the tower features architecture by Pickard Chilton and interior design by Rottet Studio. Residences emphasize light-filled living spaces, private outdoor loggias, and high-quality finishes intended for primary homes. Residents will enjoy approximately 27,000 square feet of exclusive amenities such as a private porte cochere, indoor lap pool, outdoor recovery pool, full spa, fitness and movement center, golf simulator, chef’s kitchen, and landscaped terraces, plus access to select hotel services.
Located on Post Oak Boulevard in the Uptown-Galleria area, the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston provides convenient proximity to The Galleria, River Oaks District, major employers, and cultural attractions while delivering the privacy and hospitality standards associated with the Ritz-Carlton brand.
For the latest information on available residences, floor plans, and pricing at the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston, visit https://newhomeshoustontexas.com/new-projects/the-ritz-carlton-residences/.
About the Author Jeff Hillenbrand is a Houston-based real estate specialist focused on new construction and luxury high-rise residences. With more than 25 years assisting, buyers, investors and sellers in the luxury marketplace, Jeff Hillenbrand and his team can help you secure the ideal residence in Houston’s most exclusive projects. He provides detailed insights on developments such as the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard and all other premier Houston properties. For current availability, floor plans, and private tour information on the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston, visit https://newhomeshoustontexas.com/new-projects/the-ritz-carlton-residences/
The Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston has generated substantial early momentum, exceeding $200 million in sales and including a $30 million penthouse transaction recognized as one of the highest-priced condominium sales in Texas. Homes range from roughly 2,360 to nearly 9,800 square feet in two-, three-, and four-bedroom configurations, with pricing starting in the low $3 million range.
Developed by Deiso Moss together with Cleary Interests, the tower features architecture by Pickard Chilton and interior design by Rottet Studio. Residences emphasize light-filled living spaces, private outdoor loggias, and high-quality finishes intended for primary homes. Residents will enjoy approximately 27,000 square feet of exclusive amenities such as a private porte cochere, indoor lap pool, outdoor recovery pool, full spa, fitness and movement center, golf simulator, chef’s kitchen, and landscaped terraces, plus access to select hotel services.
Located on Post Oak Boulevard in the Uptown-Galleria area, the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston provides convenient proximity to The Galleria, River Oaks District, major employers, and cultural attractions while delivering the privacy and hospitality standards associated with the Ritz-Carlton brand.
For the latest information on available residences, floor plans, and pricing at the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston, visit https://newhomeshoustontexas.com/new-projects/the-ritz-carlton-residences/.
About the Author Jeff Hillenbrand is a Houston-based real estate specialist focused on new construction and luxury high-rise residences. With more than 25 years assisting, buyers, investors and sellers in the luxury marketplace, Jeff Hillenbrand and his team can help you secure the ideal residence in Houston’s most exclusive projects. He provides detailed insights on developments such as the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard and all other premier Houston properties. For current availability, floor plans, and private tour information on the Ritz-Carlton Residences Houston, visit https://newhomeshoustontexas.com/new-projects/the-ritz-carlton-residences/
Contact
Coldwell Banker Real EstateContact
Jeff Hillenbrand
954-821-4492
https://newhomeshoustontexas.com/
Jeff Hillenbrand
954-821-4492
https://newhomeshoustontexas.com/
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