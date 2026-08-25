Gravity Payments and Suno Software Partner to Simplify Payments for Independent Hearing Clinics
Gravity Payments partnered with Suno Software to provide a seamless payment integration for audiology practices.
Seattle, WA, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gravity Payments, a trusted payment processor dedicated to supporting independent businesses, announced today a new partnership with Suno Software, an AI-powered practice management platform for hearing clinics. This integration builds a seamless payment experience directly within Suno’s software, removing the daily administrative burdens that take audiologists away from their patients.
This partnership equips independent audiology clinic owners with the practical tools necessary to build a sustainable practice. By embedding payment processing directly into the software clinics already use, the integration prevents manual errors, freeing audiologists to spend less time on administration and more time on patient care.
"Everything we do at Gravity Payments comes back to one core idea: Supporting business owners,” said Tammi Kroll, CEO at Gravity Payments. "The financial industry is full of unfair practices that hurt them. We wanted to partner with Suno because they share our vision of creating honest, transparent tools for independent business owners. By taking the friction out of checkout, we save clinic owners time so they can focus on their patients and spend more time at home with their families."
This partnership between Suno and Gravity Payments provides clinics with tailored guidance, easy HSA/FSA payment integration, compliant surcharging for cost savings, a centralized transaction dashboard, and rapid, 24/7 multilingual human support.
"Our goal is to help modern hearing practices operate more efficiently while delivering a better patient experience," said Hansen Phangia, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Suno Software. Partnering with Gravity Payments allows us to offer our clinics a reliable, transparent way to handle transactions without the headache. Together, we are helping clinic owners reduce their stress and run their businesses with confidence."
Clinics interested in learning how this seamless integration can support their practice can visit https://gravitypayments.com/lp/suno/.
About Gravity Payments: Founded in 2004, Gravity Payments serves over 24,000 merchants in the U.S. and Canada, processing billions of dollars each year. Committed to transparency and no hidden fees, Gravity helps business owners focus on growth by prioritizing purpose and people over profit. We act as a trusted advocate for the success, fairness, and livelihood of independent business owners, standing with those who believe in the American dream and are willing to work for it. Learn more at gravitypayments.com.
About Suno: Suno Software is an AI-powered practice management platform built specifically for hearing clinics. The platform helps modern practices streamline scheduling, charting, billing, patient communication, payments, and operational workflows — all within a single integrated system. By combining automation, intelligent workflows, and data-driven insights, Suno enables clinics to operate more efficiently while delivering a better patient experience. Today, Suno powers some of the best hearing clinics across the United States and is helping define the next generation of hearing care. Clinics interested in learning more or scheduling a personalized demo can visit Suno.tech.
This partnership equips independent audiology clinic owners with the practical tools necessary to build a sustainable practice. By embedding payment processing directly into the software clinics already use, the integration prevents manual errors, freeing audiologists to spend less time on administration and more time on patient care.
"Everything we do at Gravity Payments comes back to one core idea: Supporting business owners,” said Tammi Kroll, CEO at Gravity Payments. "The financial industry is full of unfair practices that hurt them. We wanted to partner with Suno because they share our vision of creating honest, transparent tools for independent business owners. By taking the friction out of checkout, we save clinic owners time so they can focus on their patients and spend more time at home with their families."
This partnership between Suno and Gravity Payments provides clinics with tailored guidance, easy HSA/FSA payment integration, compliant surcharging for cost savings, a centralized transaction dashboard, and rapid, 24/7 multilingual human support.
"Our goal is to help modern hearing practices operate more efficiently while delivering a better patient experience," said Hansen Phangia, VP of Sales and Partnerships at Suno Software. Partnering with Gravity Payments allows us to offer our clinics a reliable, transparent way to handle transactions without the headache. Together, we are helping clinic owners reduce their stress and run their businesses with confidence."
Clinics interested in learning how this seamless integration can support their practice can visit https://gravitypayments.com/lp/suno/.
About Gravity Payments: Founded in 2004, Gravity Payments serves over 24,000 merchants in the U.S. and Canada, processing billions of dollars each year. Committed to transparency and no hidden fees, Gravity helps business owners focus on growth by prioritizing purpose and people over profit. We act as a trusted advocate for the success, fairness, and livelihood of independent business owners, standing with those who believe in the American dream and are willing to work for it. Learn more at gravitypayments.com.
About Suno: Suno Software is an AI-powered practice management platform built specifically for hearing clinics. The platform helps modern practices streamline scheduling, charting, billing, patient communication, payments, and operational workflows — all within a single integrated system. By combining automation, intelligent workflows, and data-driven insights, Suno enables clinics to operate more efficiently while delivering a better patient experience. Today, Suno powers some of the best hearing clinics across the United States and is helping define the next generation of hearing care. Clinics interested in learning more or scheduling a personalized demo can visit Suno.tech.
Contact
Gravity PaymentsContact
Sandy Sorrentino
866-701-4700
gravitypayments.com
Sandy Sorrentino
866-701-4700
gravitypayments.com
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