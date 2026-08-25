Main Street Arts (Clifton Springs, NY) and RedDOTvirtual (Rochester, NY) Bring HORSE POWER Exhibition to Collectors Worldwide with Immersive 3D Virtual Gallery

Main Street Arts (Clifton Springs, NY) and RedDOTvirtual (Rochester, NY) Bring HORSE Power Exhibition to Collectors Worldwide with Immersive 3D Virtual Gallery As the physical show closes its doors, the 57-artist celebration of the horse lives on in a permanent, interactive virtual space — free and open to all.