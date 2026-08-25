Main Street Arts (Clifton Springs, NY) and RedDOTvirtual (Rochester, NY) Bring HORSE POWER Exhibition to Collectors Worldwide with Immersive 3D Virtual Gallery
Main Street Arts (Clifton Springs, NY) and RedDOTvirtual (Rochester, NY) Bring HORSE Power Exhibition to Collectors Worldwide with Immersive 3D Virtual Gallery As the physical show closes its doors, the 57-artist celebration of the horse lives on in a permanent, interactive virtual space — free and open to all.
Rochester, NY, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y., August 21, 2026 — Main Street Arts (Clifton Springs, NY) and RedDOTvirtual (Rochester, NY) announced today the launch of the virtual edition of HORSE Power, a landmark group exhibition featuring 57 New York State artists. Originally on view at Main Street Arts' Main Gallery from June 6 through July 15, 2026, the exhibition now transitions into an immersive, permanent 3D online experience hosted on the RedDOTvirtual platform — allowing art lovers, collectors, and equine enthusiasts from around the world to explore the show at their own pace, long after the gallery doors close.
HORSE Power is a sweeping celebration of the Equidae family — horses, zebras, and their kin — through the eyes of 57 artists from across New York State. The exhibition spans an extraordinary range of mediums: bronze sculptures, a life-size 3D glass mosaic foal, and works in acrylic, watercolor, and oil. Themes range from horsemanship and horse breeds to wild horse advocacy, farm and ranch life, and the horse's pivotal role in building New York's railroad and Erie Canal. With 2026 designated as the "Year of the Fire Horse" in the Chinese zodiac, the exhibition also features works drawing on that cultural tradition. Critically, the show does not shy away from urgent topics — including horse racing, the legalized export of horses to slaughter, and federally sanctioned wild horse helicopter roundups — making HORSE Power as thought-provoking as it is visually stunning.
Through a partnership with RedDOTvirtual, Main Street Arts has documented the entire exhibition using professional 3D camera technology and Matterport capture, creating a photorealistic, navigable virtual replica of the gallery space. Visitors to the virtual exhibition can walk through the gallery at any time, on any device, view each artwork up close, and — using RedDOTvirtual's RED Tag system — mark interest and purchase works directly, with secure integrated payment processing and automated commission distribution to artists and the gallery. The virtual exhibition extends the life and reach of the show indefinitely, ensuring the artists' work and the exhibition's important themes continue to find new audiences.
RedDOTvirtual is a Rochester-area virtual exhibition platform purpose-built for galleries and artists. Founded as a division of Molaire Consulting LLC, RedDOTvirtual's mission is to close the distance between regional art and global collectors — transforming physical exhibitions into living, breathing online galleries that continue to engage and sell long after closing night. For Upstate New York's vibrant but geographically dispersed arts community, the platform represents a powerful new tool for visibility, sustainability, and connection. HORSE Power is among the platform's most ambitious virtual exhibitions to date, featuring one of the largest multi-artist shows yet brought to the platform.
"We are thrilled to partner with RedDOTvirtual to ensure that HORSE Power continues to reach audiences well beyond our gallery walls. This virtual exhibition means that a collector in California, a student in Brooklyn, or a wild horse advocate anywhere in the world can experience the incredible depth and emotion of this show." - Heather Olson, Executive Director and Gallery Curator, Main Street Arts
"HORSE Power is exactly the kind of exhibition that deserves to live on. Fifty-seven artists poured their passion for horses into this show — the virtual platform ensures that passion keeps finding new eyes, and that collectors can continue to bring these works home." - Mike Molaire, CEO/Founder, RedDOTvirtual
The HORSE Power virtual exhibition is free to explore and open to the public at https://reddotvirtual.com/tour/HORSE Power. Collectors interested in purchasing works can do so directly through the platform's secure checkout. Artists' shipping and fulfillment are handled seamlessly through RedDOTvirtual's automated system. Galleries and artists interested in bringing their own shows to the RedDOTvirtual platform are invited to visit reddotvirtual.com.
The collaboration between Main Street Arts and RedDOTvirtual reflects a growing movement to digitize and democratize access to Upstate New York's rich arts scene. From the Finger Lakes to the Rochester metro area, a network of galleries, artists, and arts organizations has long driven cultural vitality in the region — yet geographic distance and limited marketing budgets have historically constrained their reach. Virtual platforms like RedDOTvirtual are changing that equation, offering galleries a cost-effective, high-impact way to showcase regional talent to national and international audiences.
HORSE Power is a sweeping celebration of the Equidae family — horses, zebras, and their kin — through the eyes of 57 artists from across New York State. The exhibition spans an extraordinary range of mediums: bronze sculptures, a life-size 3D glass mosaic foal, and works in acrylic, watercolor, and oil. Themes range from horsemanship and horse breeds to wild horse advocacy, farm and ranch life, and the horse's pivotal role in building New York's railroad and Erie Canal. With 2026 designated as the "Year of the Fire Horse" in the Chinese zodiac, the exhibition also features works drawing on that cultural tradition. Critically, the show does not shy away from urgent topics — including horse racing, the legalized export of horses to slaughter, and federally sanctioned wild horse helicopter roundups — making HORSE Power as thought-provoking as it is visually stunning.
Through a partnership with RedDOTvirtual, Main Street Arts has documented the entire exhibition using professional 3D camera technology and Matterport capture, creating a photorealistic, navigable virtual replica of the gallery space. Visitors to the virtual exhibition can walk through the gallery at any time, on any device, view each artwork up close, and — using RedDOTvirtual's RED Tag system — mark interest and purchase works directly, with secure integrated payment processing and automated commission distribution to artists and the gallery. The virtual exhibition extends the life and reach of the show indefinitely, ensuring the artists' work and the exhibition's important themes continue to find new audiences.
RedDOTvirtual is a Rochester-area virtual exhibition platform purpose-built for galleries and artists. Founded as a division of Molaire Consulting LLC, RedDOTvirtual's mission is to close the distance between regional art and global collectors — transforming physical exhibitions into living, breathing online galleries that continue to engage and sell long after closing night. For Upstate New York's vibrant but geographically dispersed arts community, the platform represents a powerful new tool for visibility, sustainability, and connection. HORSE Power is among the platform's most ambitious virtual exhibitions to date, featuring one of the largest multi-artist shows yet brought to the platform.
"We are thrilled to partner with RedDOTvirtual to ensure that HORSE Power continues to reach audiences well beyond our gallery walls. This virtual exhibition means that a collector in California, a student in Brooklyn, or a wild horse advocate anywhere in the world can experience the incredible depth and emotion of this show." - Heather Olson, Executive Director and Gallery Curator, Main Street Arts
"HORSE Power is exactly the kind of exhibition that deserves to live on. Fifty-seven artists poured their passion for horses into this show — the virtual platform ensures that passion keeps finding new eyes, and that collectors can continue to bring these works home." - Mike Molaire, CEO/Founder, RedDOTvirtual
The HORSE Power virtual exhibition is free to explore and open to the public at https://reddotvirtual.com/tour/HORSE Power. Collectors interested in purchasing works can do so directly through the platform's secure checkout. Artists' shipping and fulfillment are handled seamlessly through RedDOTvirtual's automated system. Galleries and artists interested in bringing their own shows to the RedDOTvirtual platform are invited to visit reddotvirtual.com.
The collaboration between Main Street Arts and RedDOTvirtual reflects a growing movement to digitize and democratize access to Upstate New York's rich arts scene. From the Finger Lakes to the Rochester metro area, a network of galleries, artists, and arts organizations has long driven cultural vitality in the region — yet geographic distance and limited marketing budgets have historically constrained their reach. Virtual platforms like RedDOTvirtual are changing that equation, offering galleries a cost-effective, high-impact way to showcase regional talent to national and international audiences.
Contact
RedDOTvirtualContact
Michel Molaire
585-317-1383
Reddotvirtual.com
Main Street ARTS
Heather Olson
(315) 462-0210
contact@mainstreetartscs.org
Michel Molaire
585-317-1383
Reddotvirtual.com
Main Street ARTS
Heather Olson
(315) 462-0210
contact@mainstreetartscs.org
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