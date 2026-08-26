HLX+ Studios and Sammaan for All Announce Unity Walk NYC
HLX+ Studios and Sammaan For All will introduce Unity Walk NYC during a special media announcement on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Mineral Springs in Central Park. Created in response to growing division across the country, Unity Walk NYC is a unifying movement.
New York, NY, August 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HLX+ Studios and Sammaan for All Announce Unity Walk NYC, a New Movement Born in New York.
Central Park Announcement Will Launch a Year-Long Campaign Toward the Inaugural Unity Walk NYC in 2027
At a time of deep division across the country, HLX+ Studios and Sammaan For All are joining forces around a powerful idea: New York City can show what is possible when people choose to walk together.
On Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., the organizations will gather at Mineral Springs in Central Park for a special media announcement introducing UNITY WALK NYC—a multicultural movement bringing together people of different cultures, backgrounds and generations through community, wellness, education and entrepreneurship.
The gathering will launch a year-long campaign leading to the inaugural Unity Walk NYC in August 2027. Envisioned as a signature New York City experience, the walk will unite families, students, seniors, faith communities, cultural organizations, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, corporate partners, nonprofit organizations, celebrities, influencers and community ambassadors.
Its message is clear:
Different Cultures. Shared Humanity.
Unity Walk NYC is designed to be more than a single-day event. Over the coming year, HLX+ Studios and Sammaan For All will engage communities across New York City, share stories reflecting the city’s cultural fabric and build a coalition of corporate sponsors, foundations, schools, nonprofits, faith communities, cultural institutions, civic partners, celebrities, influencers and community leaders.
The partnership reflects the belief that cultural representation can become a catalyst for greater connection, understanding and opportunity. Fundraising and partnership efforts surrounding Unity Walk NYC will support educational advancement, youth development, community wellness and emerging entrepreneurs.
“At a time when our country needs connection more than ever, the partnership between Sammaan For All, a South Asian nonprofit representing South Asian communities, and HLX+ Studios, a Latino-founded, community-driven organization representing Latino communities, demonstrates the power of cultures coming together as a force for good,” said Neeta Bhasin, Founder and CEO of Sammaan For All. “By uniting our communities, stories and shared commitment to opportunity, we can build bridges across cultures, deepen understanding and create meaningful impact for generations to come. Our diversity is not simply something to celebrate—it is one of our greatest collective strengths.”
HLX+ Studios will serve as the initiative’s storytelling and production engine, capturing the people behind Unity Walk through photography, interviews, social-first content and documentary-style storytelling. These stories will help build awareness, expand participation and demonstrate the movement’s community impact throughout the year.
“My hope is that Unity Walk becomes the beginning of an iconic New York City tradition—one that truly looks and feels like New York,” said Nancy Rosado Santiago, Co-Founder and CEO of HLX+ Studios. “At one of the most divisive moments in our country’s history, imagine thousands of people gathering in Central Park—not because we are all the same, but because we recognize the strength in our differences.”
“But our aspiration extends far beyond one walk and one city. We envision communities across the country adopting Unity Walk and creating experiences rooted in the cultures, stories and generations that make each city unique. Through the stories we capture, we also see the potential for documentary films and streaming series that bring these cultures into homes around the world—with the ambition of one day reaching global streaming platforms such as Netflix. New York City has an opportunity to begin a movement that shows the world what unity can look like.”
The partners believe that lasting change requires more than participation on one day. It requires sustained commitment from individuals and organizations willing to show up, build relationships, share their platforms and work toward a common purpose.
“Unity begins with commitment—the commitment to show up for one another, to listen, to learn and to work together,” said Silvia Eliat, Board Member of HLX+ and Sammaan For All. “We are inviting celebrities, influencers, corporate brands, nonprofit organizations, civic leaders, cultural institutions and community partners to walk with us—not only in August 2027, but throughout the year-long journey that will bring this movement to life.”
“This is an opportunity to use your voice, your platform, your resources and your relationships to help communities see themselves represented and connected. Whether you join us as an ambassador, sponsor, storyteller, community partner or participant, there is a meaningful role for you in this movement. We invite you to visit UnityWalkNYC.com, make the commitment and walk with us.”
The long-term ambition is for Unity Walk NYC to become an annual New York City tradition and the foundation for a national movement.
As the initiative grows, HLX+ Studios and Sammaan For All envision expanding Unity Walk to cities across the country, creating locally rooted experiences that celebrate the cultures, communities and generations that make each city unique—all connected by a shared belief in the power of our common humanity.
Each city’s stories could become part of an expanding library of documentary content, cultural programming and streaming productions designed to introduce wider audiences to the people, traditions and shared experiences that shape America.
New York is only the beginning.
Unity does not require uniformity. It requires humanity.
Media Announcement Unity Walk NYC
Thursday, August 27, 2026
10:00 a.m.
Mineral Springs, Central Park
West 70th Street, North of Sheep Meadow
New York City
Media representatives are invited to attend, meet the initiative’s founders and community partners, and learn more about the campaign leading to the inaugural Unity Walk NYC on August 2027.
Celebrities, influencers, corporate brands, nonprofit organizations, foundations, civic leaders, cultural institutions, schools, faith communities and community partners are invited to become ambassadors, sponsors and collaborators in the Unity Walk NYC movement.
To express interest and learn how to participate, visit: www.unitywalknyc.com
About HLX+ Studios
HLX+ Studios is a Bronx-based premium content and storytelling studio using original productions, cultural storytelling, branded partnerships and community-centered experiences to create connection, representation and opportunity.
For more information visit: www.hlxplus.org
About Sammaan For All
Sammaan For All is a South Asian nonprofit organization advancing cultural awareness, community connection and opportunity through programming, education and shared experiences that foster understanding and meaningful social impact.
For more information visit: www.sammaanforall.org
Media Contact | Media RSVP and Interview Requests
Nancy Rosado Santiago
nancy@hlxplusstudios.com
#UnityWalkNYC
Central Park Announcement Will Launch a Year-Long Campaign Toward the Inaugural Unity Walk NYC in 2027
At a time of deep division across the country, HLX+ Studios and Sammaan For All are joining forces around a powerful idea: New York City can show what is possible when people choose to walk together.
On Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., the organizations will gather at Mineral Springs in Central Park for a special media announcement introducing UNITY WALK NYC—a multicultural movement bringing together people of different cultures, backgrounds and generations through community, wellness, education and entrepreneurship.
The gathering will launch a year-long campaign leading to the inaugural Unity Walk NYC in August 2027. Envisioned as a signature New York City experience, the walk will unite families, students, seniors, faith communities, cultural organizations, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, corporate partners, nonprofit organizations, celebrities, influencers and community ambassadors.
Its message is clear:
Different Cultures. Shared Humanity.
Unity Walk NYC is designed to be more than a single-day event. Over the coming year, HLX+ Studios and Sammaan For All will engage communities across New York City, share stories reflecting the city’s cultural fabric and build a coalition of corporate sponsors, foundations, schools, nonprofits, faith communities, cultural institutions, civic partners, celebrities, influencers and community leaders.
The partnership reflects the belief that cultural representation can become a catalyst for greater connection, understanding and opportunity. Fundraising and partnership efforts surrounding Unity Walk NYC will support educational advancement, youth development, community wellness and emerging entrepreneurs.
“At a time when our country needs connection more than ever, the partnership between Sammaan For All, a South Asian nonprofit representing South Asian communities, and HLX+ Studios, a Latino-founded, community-driven organization representing Latino communities, demonstrates the power of cultures coming together as a force for good,” said Neeta Bhasin, Founder and CEO of Sammaan For All. “By uniting our communities, stories and shared commitment to opportunity, we can build bridges across cultures, deepen understanding and create meaningful impact for generations to come. Our diversity is not simply something to celebrate—it is one of our greatest collective strengths.”
HLX+ Studios will serve as the initiative’s storytelling and production engine, capturing the people behind Unity Walk through photography, interviews, social-first content and documentary-style storytelling. These stories will help build awareness, expand participation and demonstrate the movement’s community impact throughout the year.
“My hope is that Unity Walk becomes the beginning of an iconic New York City tradition—one that truly looks and feels like New York,” said Nancy Rosado Santiago, Co-Founder and CEO of HLX+ Studios. “At one of the most divisive moments in our country’s history, imagine thousands of people gathering in Central Park—not because we are all the same, but because we recognize the strength in our differences.”
“But our aspiration extends far beyond one walk and one city. We envision communities across the country adopting Unity Walk and creating experiences rooted in the cultures, stories and generations that make each city unique. Through the stories we capture, we also see the potential for documentary films and streaming series that bring these cultures into homes around the world—with the ambition of one day reaching global streaming platforms such as Netflix. New York City has an opportunity to begin a movement that shows the world what unity can look like.”
The partners believe that lasting change requires more than participation on one day. It requires sustained commitment from individuals and organizations willing to show up, build relationships, share their platforms and work toward a common purpose.
“Unity begins with commitment—the commitment to show up for one another, to listen, to learn and to work together,” said Silvia Eliat, Board Member of HLX+ and Sammaan For All. “We are inviting celebrities, influencers, corporate brands, nonprofit organizations, civic leaders, cultural institutions and community partners to walk with us—not only in August 2027, but throughout the year-long journey that will bring this movement to life.”
“This is an opportunity to use your voice, your platform, your resources and your relationships to help communities see themselves represented and connected. Whether you join us as an ambassador, sponsor, storyteller, community partner or participant, there is a meaningful role for you in this movement. We invite you to visit UnityWalkNYC.com, make the commitment and walk with us.”
The long-term ambition is for Unity Walk NYC to become an annual New York City tradition and the foundation for a national movement.
As the initiative grows, HLX+ Studios and Sammaan For All envision expanding Unity Walk to cities across the country, creating locally rooted experiences that celebrate the cultures, communities and generations that make each city unique—all connected by a shared belief in the power of our common humanity.
Each city’s stories could become part of an expanding library of documentary content, cultural programming and streaming productions designed to introduce wider audiences to the people, traditions and shared experiences that shape America.
New York is only the beginning.
Unity does not require uniformity. It requires humanity.
Media Announcement Unity Walk NYC
Thursday, August 27, 2026
10:00 a.m.
Mineral Springs, Central Park
West 70th Street, North of Sheep Meadow
New York City
Media representatives are invited to attend, meet the initiative’s founders and community partners, and learn more about the campaign leading to the inaugural Unity Walk NYC on August 2027.
Celebrities, influencers, corporate brands, nonprofit organizations, foundations, civic leaders, cultural institutions, schools, faith communities and community partners are invited to become ambassadors, sponsors and collaborators in the Unity Walk NYC movement.
To express interest and learn how to participate, visit: www.unitywalknyc.com
About HLX+ Studios
HLX+ Studios is a Bronx-based premium content and storytelling studio using original productions, cultural storytelling, branded partnerships and community-centered experiences to create connection, representation and opportunity.
For more information visit: www.hlxplus.org
About Sammaan For All
Sammaan For All is a South Asian nonprofit organization advancing cultural awareness, community connection and opportunity through programming, education and shared experiences that foster understanding and meaningful social impact.
For more information visit: www.sammaanforall.org
Media Contact | Media RSVP and Interview Requests
Nancy Rosado Santiago
nancy@hlxplusstudios.com
#UnityWalkNYC
Contact
HLX+ StudiosContact
Nancy Rosado Santiago
347-266-4700
www.hlxplus.org
www.unitywalknyc.com
Nancy Rosado Santiago
347-266-4700
www.hlxplus.org
www.unitywalknyc.com
Multimedia
Unity Walk NYC Flier
South Asian, Indian and Latino Community come together to announce Unity Walk NYC for August 2027 and invite all to join.
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